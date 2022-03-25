Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for March 25.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Cindy L. Francis, 60, of 289 Upton Rd., Sandy Creek, fourth-degree grand larceny, March 10, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on March 24.
Dylan E. Gardner, 24, of 2330 N. Osceola Rd., Camden, third-degree burglary, criminal mischief, March 10, scheduled to appear, town of West Monroe Court, March 21.
Adam L. Lohr, 40, of 82 Meirs Rd., Williamstown, criminal mischief, March 10, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, March 24.
David R. Otts, 59, of 442 Oneida River Rd., Schroeppel, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, equipment violation: exhaust system, use of other vehicle without an interlock device, March 10, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on March 24.
Oswego City Police Department:
Marke Bailey, 36, of 123 W. Seneca St., Oswego, third-degree grand larceny, fourth degree grand larceny, March 12.
Christian J. Camacho, 24, homeless, trespassing, March 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 24.
Michael L. Graham, 44, of 198 E. Albany St., Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, March 12, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on March 13.
Beth Ann Hendrickson, 24, of 49 E. Ninth St., Oswego, registration suspended, inadequate or no stop lamps, no inspection, March 12, released with 4 traffic tickets and a return court date, Oswego City Court, March 24.
Ralph Lee Parsons, 43, of 8 Thompson Rd., Oswego Town, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 12, released, due back in Oswego City Court on March 24.
April M. Schroeder, 35, of 222 E. 10th St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, March 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court at a later date.
Robert L. Schroeder, 55, of 187 Ellen St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, March 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court at a later date.
Dionicia M. Vasquez, 27, of 40 E. 10 1/2 St., Oswego, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree criminal contempt, March 11, held pending CAP Court arraignment.
Kristy J. Buskey, 36, of 34 Rikers Beach Rd., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, unsafe turn/failure to signal, March 16.
Shane M. Butler, 38, of 112 E. Oneida St., Oswego, resisting arrest, March 15, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Shellee M. Coant, 63, of 614 Ontario St., Fulton, petit larceny, third-degree criminal trespass, March 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 31.
Zachary William Cook, 21, of 52 E. Fourth St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, resisting arrest, March 15, transported to the Oswego City Police Dept. where he was processed and later turned over to the custody of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for a separate active bench warrant.
Micaiah J. Heyward, 26, of 52 E. Fourth St., Oswego, two counts second-degree harassment, resisting arrest, March 15, appearance ticket.
Beth L. Nolan, 35, homeless, petit larceny, third-degree criminal trespass, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 15.
William M. Player III, 21, of 7 Birch Ln., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, March 16.
Richard P. Thibodeau, 75, of 627 Middle Rd., Scriba, petit larceny, March 16, appearance ticket, to appear in Oswego City Court at a later date and time.
Teresa Thibodeau, 57, of 627 Middle Rd., Scriba, petit larceny, March 16, appearance ticket, to appear in Oswego City Court at a later date and time.
Fulton Police Department:
Megan Nicole Bartlett, 22, of 610 Cayuga St., Fulton, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, March 13.
Jose M. Jimenez, 22, of 212 S. Third St., Fulton, third-degree criminal tampering, March 13.
George C. Knighton, 27, of 157 E. Fourth St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, no headlights, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 10.
Tiffany M. Lefebvre, 34, of 221 Cayuga St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, March 9.
Jesse Neil Marion, 40, of 7697 River Rd., Baldwinsville, petit larceny, March 9.
Mileishka Martinez, 29, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to keep right, March 13.
Francisco Medina, 26, of 610 Cayuga St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, third-degree menacing, second-degree harassment, March 13.
Taylor M. Murphy, 30, of 3 Lathrop St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, March 9.
Joyce M. Orta, 52, of 160 E. 10th St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, disorderly conduct, March 9.
Joseph E. Ortiz, 32, of 950 Bay St., Rochester, improper right turn, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 13.
Ralph Lee Parsons, 43, of 8 Thompson Rd., Oswego Town, second-degree criminal contempt, March 7.
Brian M. Rendino, 37, of 212 N. Townsend, Syracuse, second-degree aggravated harassment, March 10.
Eden S. Santos, 42, of 30 Cooper St., New York City, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 12.
Kyle M. Stewart, 21, of 264 W. Second St. S., Fulton, license plate violation: reg plate disp, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 7.
Hope A. Whitby, 30, of 166 S. Third St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, traffic device violation: red, March 9.
Derik Michael Winn, 33, of 306 W. Broadway, Fulton, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to obey police officer, no license, speeding in a school zone, March 9.
Austin Michael Woolworth, 22, of 512 Cayuga St., Fulton, aggravated unlicensed operation, traffic device violation: red, registration suspended, no license, no insurance, March 9.
State Police:
Cody J. Vincent, 20, of Oswego, first-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest, March 3.
Cory L. Demott, 40, of Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 11, appearance ticket.
Cynthia L. Valik, 51, of Rome, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated unlicensed operation, March 12, appearance ticket.
Michael A. Howell, 32, of Oswego, DWI - two previous convictions within 10 years, aggravated DWI, March 13, held.
Alexandra C. Billings, 20, of Constantia, prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, March 12, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Ryan P. Clement, 36, of Carthage, third-degree grand larceny, March 15, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Aaron D. Martin, 27, of Albion, DWI - 1st offense, March 16, appearance ticket.
David M. Sawyer, 70, of Hastings, DWI - 1st offense, March 16, appearance ticket.
Ronald L. Drake, 52, of Mexico, second-degree criminal contempt, March 16, appearance ticket.
David R. Mayers, 46, of Phoenix, second-degree menacing, criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (assault rifle), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (ammo clip), March 16. This incident is pending investigation.
