Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Feb. 24.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Jonathan A. Woods, 31, of 4 Dausman Rd., Pennellville, forcible touching, first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, and endangering the welfare of a child, Feb. 3, scheduled to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on Feb. 17.
Jeffrey D. Williams, 34, of 452 County Route 84, West Monroe, fourth-degree criminal mischief, six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Feb. 3, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Starr J. Donahue, 32, of 248 Dale St., Syracuse, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Feb. 4, will appear in Oswego County CAP Court to answer the charge at a later date.
Richard H. West Sr., 58, of 492 County Route 6, Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Feb. 4, arraigned and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
Christopher W. Vezzose, 32, of 22 W. Fourth St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, Feb. 6, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
Rusty D. Gates Jr., 37, of 36 Woodland Way, Oswego, two counts second-degree rape, Feb. 6, arraigned in CAP Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
Paul D. Clemons, 62, of 27 Schroeppel Rd., Pennellville, first-degree sex abuse, Feb. 7, arraigned in CAP Court.
Dillon A. Pollock, 23, of 29 Birch Lane, Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Feb. 7, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Jennifer C. Brown, 29, homeless, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 9, scheduled to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Tylor J. Skellington, 29, of 63 Crim Road, Parish, third-degree assault, Feb. 9, scheduled to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on Feb. 23.
Oswego City Police Department:
Brandon M. Crouth, 36, of 206 E. Sixth St., Oswego, violation of local Oswego City Law 165 4B (Loud Noise), Feb. 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 28.
Isacc D. Faircloth, 20, of 111 E. Bridge St., Oswego, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree strangulation, Feb. 11, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Kevin M. Lagray, 38, of 1929 County Route 1, Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 2.
Matthew W. Mahalick, 36, of 1922 State Route 48, Granby, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 2.
Andrew George Marino, 21, of 247 W. Utica St., Oswego, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Feb. 10, appearance ticket.
Joshua R. Patterson, 31, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 10; fourth-degree arson, trespassing, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal tampering, Feb. 11; third-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 14; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 2.
Darrick A. Reynolds, 41, homeless, petit larceny, Feb. 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 2.
Sunshine A. Stoutenger, 43, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, second-degree harassment, Feb. 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 23.
Elijah Jones Winkler, 34, homeless, criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 2.
Kali Jean Cory, 23, of 4825 State Route 104, Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, Feb. 15, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Derick Robert Manter, 24, of 14 Chapman Rd., Mexico, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, Feb. 15, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Ismael E.,Perez, 30, of 75 E. Utica St., Oswego, first-degree sex abuse, forcible touching, Feb. 15.
Michael T. Schaber, 52, of 220 S. Rutland St., Watertown, failure to obey traffic device, no license, circumventing interlock - operating without device, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 2.
Fulton Police Department:
Stacy L. Bracy, , 48, of 309 Erie St., Fulton, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, equipment violation: exhaust system, Feb. 13.
Jennifer C. Brown, 29, homeless, second-degree aggravated harassment, Feb. 9.
Christopher A. Burr, 36, homeless, third-degree burglary, resisting arrest, petit larceny, Feb. 7.
Yvonne L. Degroff, 31, of 808 Emery St., Fulton, second-degree criminal impersonation, Feb. 11.
Michael P. Dunsmoor, 34, of 2657 State Route 3, Els, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, inadequate or no stop lamps, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 11.
Mitchell C. Eighmey, 38, of 38 Goodman Rd., Hannibal, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while using a portable electronic device, Feb. 10.
Courtney E. Gregory, 29, of 512 Rochester St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 13.
Jennifer J. Miller, 37, of 92 Hamilton St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, unsafe turn/fail to signal, Feb. 13.
Jeffrey M. Miner, 53, of 308 Seneca St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, following too close, Feb. 8.
Gerald F. Poluch, 67, of 9367 Ingersoll Dr., Sterling, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to obey traffic device, Feb. 13.
Brianne Marie Redman, 22, of 32 Rathburn Rd., Granby, petit larceny, Feb. 13.
Wallace Q. Redman Jr., 46, of 34 Rathburn Rd., Granby, petit larceny, Feb. 7.
Jennifer R. Rogers, 45, of 1822 County Route 6, Volney, petit larceny, Feb. 13.
Tyler D. Schremp, 39, of 13922 Martville Rd., Martville, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, following too close, Feb. 7.
Cody Austin Thomas, 23, of 58 Stock Rd., Hannibal, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unsafe turn/failure to signal, Feb. 11.
Jesse Reed Weigand, 42, of 67 Demass Rd., Oswego Town, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (assault rifle), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (ammo clip), Feb. 7.
State Police:
Donald E. Thompson, 53, of Oswego, petit larceny, Feb. 9, appearance ticket.
Shelby L. Cusson, 33, of Parish, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Feb. 9, held. This incident is pending investigation.
John C. Bean, 60, of Mexico, DWI - 1st offense, Feb. 9, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Danielle S. Kirschner, 37, of North Syracuse, DWI - 1st offense, Feb. 12, appearance ticket.
Heidi S. Reed, 49, of Volney, petit larceny, Feb. 11, appearance ticket.
Jose A. Ruiz Aponte, 31, of Fulton, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, Feb. 12, held.
Darryl W. McClellan, 36, of Fulton, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Feb. 12, held.
David L. Seymour, 60, of Martville, DWI - 1st offense, Feb. 13, appearance ticket.
Karthik B. Hiremath, 27, of Hopewell Jct., DWI - 1st offense, Feb. 15, held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.