Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for June 18.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Douglas W. Bradford, 28, of 24 Birch Ln., Scriba, second-degree criminal contempt, May 30, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Richard W. Champion, 37, of 3119 County Route 4, Volney, bench warrant, June 1, arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Amber L. Gristwood, 27, of 285 Blumer Rd., Palermo, bench warrant, May 30, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Shiann M. Herrington, 20, of 2921 State Route 11, Parish, bench warrant, May 31, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Mitchell A. Kirk, 24, of 110 Endres Dr., Syracuse, bench warrant, June 3, transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was turned over for further processing.
Taylor A. Loughrey, 27, of 8 Taylor Ave., Fulton, arrest warrant, June 1, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Joshua R. Ralston, 37, of 1354 County Route 48, Lacona, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two bench warrants, May 29, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
On Monday, June 7, following a prolonged investigation that began after an initial arrest in October of 2019, Jason McCraw, 38, of Elbridge (past resident of Phoenix, NY), was arrested for criminal sex act in the first-degree, endangering the welfare of a child, and 18 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, June 7, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and remanded to jail without bail. If there are any more victims or anyone with more information, please contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411
Oswego City Police Department:
Rita M. Powers, 42 of Oswego, first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal possession, first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree menacing, petit larceny, June 8, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
According to police, Oswego police were dispatched to W. Schuyler St. near Montcalm Park on June 8, at approximately 4:16 p.m., for a complaint of a person with a gun. Officers responded, locating Powers in possession of a shotgun. She was apprehended without incident.
Officers allege Powers committed burglary, allegedly illegally entering a residence and stealing a shotgun with ammunition. After leaving the residence, Powers allegedly began to wander the area and at one point allegedly pointed the shotgun at a passing school bus. The school bus was occupied with two adults and four children. The adults on the bus allegedly observed Powers’ actions. The children allegedly did not.
Police are working with the Oswego City School District to provide notifications to those involved.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has further information is encouraged to call Oswego Police at (315) 342-8120 requesting the criminal investigation division.
Fulton Police Department:
William J. Beach, 54, of 540 County Route 7, Hannibal, second-degree criminal impersonation, no inspection, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, June 4.
Kyvei Nasir Burks, 20, of 6033 E. Taft Rd., Syracuse, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, seat belt violation, June 4.
Donald D. Butler, 56, of 509 Division St., Fulton, unspecified violation of a general city law, June 4.
Miranda A. Charland, 25, of 320 Rich St., Syracuse, trespassing, possession of a hypodermic instrument, May 31.
Gerald E. Ellis Sr., 62, homeless, trespassing, June 1.
Gregory D. Evans, 31, homeless, arrest warrant, June 2.
Amber Nicole Fuller, 23, of 104 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, June 5.
Marrissa E. Fuller, 33, of 513 S. First St., Fulton, unspecified violation of a local law, May 31.
Jessica Ann Gilmore, 19, of 17 Shatrau Dr., Oswego, speeding, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, June 2.
Justin D. Guyette, 29, of 488 Red Schoolhouse Rd., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, seat belt violation, June 4.
Christina Lee Hoyt, 51, of 3532 State Route 49, Hastings, bench warrant, June 5.
Kimberly C. Ketcham, 50, of 274 Bunker Hill Rd., Oswego Town, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, June 1.
Mitchel A. Kirk, 24, of 110 Tenders Dr., Syracuse, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, June 3.
Kevin M. Lagray, 37, of 717 Oneida St., Fulton, criminal mischief, May 31.
Joseph M. Mason, 34, of 4977 State Route 49, Fulton, failure to obey police officer, speeding, failure to keep right, failed to stop at stop sign, illegal signal, improper right turn, improper use of a restricted license, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway, DWI - 1st offense, June 4.
Tiffany Lynn Merrill, 33, of 207 Seneca St., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 31.
Drew Michael Pelkey, 30, of 119 Creamery Rd., Scriba, trespass, May 31.
Hannah Mae Revoir, 20, of 262 Muck Dr., Hannibal, third-degree burglary, fifth-degree conspiracy, petit larceny, criminal mischief, third-degree criminal tampering, June 2.
Kimberly M. Roy, 55, of 512 Erie St., Fulton, falsely reporting an incident, June 3.
Abiu G. Velasquez Jr., 21, of 324 W. Broadway, Fulton, second-degree burglary, attempt at a misdemeanor, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, second-degree harassment, resisting arrest, May 31.
June L. Wallace, 35, of 56 Liberty St., Oswego, bench warrant, June 4.
Montrell Javaun Wilson, 26, of 409 Erie St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, no head lights, June 2.
State Police:
RICHLAND – State Police in Pulaski are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and an Amish buggy that occurred June 6 on County Rt 41 in the town of Richland, Oswego County.
A 2017 Dodge Ram pick-up truck, operated by John W. Leathley, 31, of Chittenango, was traveling southbound on County Rt. 41 when it struck an Amish buggy from the rear. The impact of the crash caused two occupants to be ejected.
Susan Swartzentruber, 22, of Pulaski, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Enos P. Hershberger, 21, was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries.
Leathley was not injured in the crash. A DRE (Drug Recognition Expert) evaluation was performed on Mr. Leathley and was negative for impairment. No criminal charges are expected at this time.
The investigation is continuing.
Kirk B. Kinville, 29, of Fulton, second-degree burglary, June 3, held.
Stacie L. Shaffer, 38, of Mexico, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, April 30, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Kelsey R. Sprock, 28, of New York Mills, New York, second-degree reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, June 5, appearance ticket.
Arnold J. Kowanes, 39, of Central Square, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, June 6, appearance ticket.
Christina L. Davenport, 49, of Oswego, DWI - 1ST offense, June 5, appearance ticket.
Kenneth A. Marsh, 37, of Camden, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, June 5, appearance ticket.
Franklin V. Bartlett, 64, Mexico, petit larceny, June 7, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Kerri M. Kline, 29, of Pennellville, second-degree criminal trespass, June 7 appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
