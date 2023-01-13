Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Jan. 13.
Oswego City Police Department:
Devin Gauger, 35, of 1323 Guernsey Rd., Hannibal, second-degree criminal contempt, petit larceny, Dec. 29.
Daniel G. Atkinson II, 36, of 191 County Route 1A, Scriba, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, Dec. 31, held pending arraignment in CAP Court.
Dalton Joseph Crouch, 31, of 677 County Route 85, Granby, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Jan. 2, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 19.
Marcus A. Martin, 34, of 132 W. Fourth St., Oswego, resisting arrest, Dec. 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 12.
Brian C. Pettit, 34, of 75 Oconnor Rd., Scriba, motor vehicle violation: registration suspended, Jan. 1, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 19.
William H. Schilling, 37, of 6113 Bethlehem Ln., Cicero, second-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 12.
Edward H. Scruton, 30, of 1730 Rathburn Rd., Oswego Town, exposure, Jan. 1, appearance ticket.
Travis J. Catherman, 25, of 96 Hamilton St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, first-degree criminal contempt, criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 3, held for arraignment at Oswego City Court.
Pete S. Holmes, 39, of 91 Hamilton St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing, Jan. 3, held pending arraignment at CAP Court.
Morgan M. Kosbob, 25, homeless, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Jan. 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 19.
Kyle Matthew Stewart, 21, of 264 W. Second St. S., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, unsafe backing of vehicle, Jan. 3, processed on scene and released with UTTs.
Kristin E. Lapointe, 36, of 91 Hamilton St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Jan. 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 12.
Jeffery A. Ransom, 42, of 6590 Thompson Rd., Syracuse, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 4, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending his arraignment in CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Manuel B. Aguzar, 44, of 1966 State Route 48, Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, no/inadequate plate lamp, Dec. 20.
Timothy F. Carlin, 61, of 221 Cayuga St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Dec. 26.
Brett W. Ellis, 28, of 828 Holly Dr., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 24.
Seth Rylan Hall, 37, homeless, petit larceny, Dec. 25.
Matthew W. Mahalick, 36, of 1922 State Route 48, Granby, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, petit larceny, Dec. 22.
Nicholas P. McClain, 37, of 368 Stock Rd., Hannibal, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree harassment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, Dec. 22.
Justin J. Montana, 37, of 207 Seneca St., Fulton, petit larceny, Dec. 21.
Kalista Paige Reynolds, 19, of 484 Oconnor Rd., Scriba, petit larceny, Dec. 25.
Leonard A. Alfano, 72, of 7651 Maple Rd., Baldwinsville, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, motor vehicle violation: registration suspended, Dec. 30.
Katherine E. Bednarek, 28, of 402 Worth St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing, Dec. 28.
Timothy L. Benway, 30, of 258 S. Third St., Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, criminal mischief, Dec. 29.
Scott E. Brien, 52, of 416 Park St., Fulton, second-degree criminal impersonation, no/inadequate lights (bicycle), Dec. 30.
John M. Carr, 37, of 159 County Route 46, of Phoenix, no license, no registration, no inspection, no insurance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, improper plates, Dec. 29.
Brandon D. Cummings, 32, of 4087 State Route 69, Mexico, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, Jan. 2.
Jason M. Demott, 38, of 114 Leitch St., Fulton, petit larceny, third-degree burglary, Jan. 27; petit larceny, Jan. 28.
James M. Dougherty, 40, of 143 Boulder Rd., Solvay, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphenalia, second-degree criminal impersonation, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, Dec. 30.
According to Fulton Police, on Dec. 30 at approximately 9 a.m., an officer with the City of Fulton Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle later found to be operated by 40-year-old, James M. Dougherty, of Solvay. Dougherty allegedly provided a false name and date of birth to the investigating officer in an alleged attempt to elude police from determining his correct name allegedly due to him having a suspended operating status. Dougherty was subsequently taken into police custody for his driving status and for allegedly providing false information. Dougherty was thereupon allegedly found to be in possession of approximately 568 individually packaged glassine envelopes, commonly used for the packaging of heroin, all of which contained an off white powder that allegedly field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. Furthermore, Dougherty was allegedly found to be in possession of a large quantity of US currency as well as scales and packaging material commonly used in the distribution of illicit drugs. Dougherty was charged as stated above and transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility where he was held awaiting arraignment.
James Robert Gacek, 45, homeless, aggravated family offense, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 2.
Sean Francis Hazen, 35, homeless, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, leaving the scene of a property damaging accident, Dec. 28.
Samuel R.W. Hoffman, 44, of 401 W. Third St. S., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, no headlights, Jan. 1.
Saren Haley Laure, 22, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 29.
Chyanne G. Okoniewski, 21, of 717 W. Broadway, Fulton, theft of services, Dec. 28.
Quionna K. Pepper, 22, of 9 John St., Oswego, registration suspended, no inspection, no headlights, Dec. 31.
Brandon Michael Thibault, 26, homeless, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, resisting arrest, Dec. 28.
Calvin L. Waite, 47, homeless, second-degree harassment, petit larceny, Dec. 30.
Joshua Andrew Wells, 31, of 402 Worth St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing, first-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 28.
State Police:
Andrew S. Nicholson, 30, of Pulaski, petit larceny, Dec. 29, appearance ticket.
Joshua A. Caufield, 33, of Fulton, four counts second-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 30.
Harold L. Vazquez, 24, of Syracuse, first-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 29. This incident is pending investigation.
Heather N. Sobik, 43, of Oswego, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, Dec. 29, appearance ticket.
Erica M. Holmes, 31, of Richland, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Dec. 31, held.
Christopher J. Reinhardt, 35, of Ogdensburg, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 2, held.
Craig D. Youmans, 29, of Altmar, petit larceny, Jan. 4, held.
Kenneth L. Sweeting, 44, of Williamstown, criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree arson, second-degree criminal contempt, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Jan. 4, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Christina L. Hoyt, 52, of Hannibal, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Jan. 4, appearance ticket.
Michael V. Digiambattista, 50, of Syracuse, false personation, Jan. 4, appearance ticket.
