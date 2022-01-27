Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Jan. 28.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Timothy A. Barnes, 21, of 94 Country Ln., Hannibal, endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 11, appearance ticket, Oswego County Cap Court, Jan. 25.
Joshua A. Caufield, 32, of 4833 State Route 104, Oswego, petit larceny, third-degree burglary, Jan. 7, held to await arraignment same day; false written statement, Jan. 12, arraigned at CAP Court, released on his own recognizance.
Miles M. Cowles, 28, of 22 W. Eighth St., Oswego, assault, Jan. 7, held to await arraignment in CAP Court the following day.
Chad M. Firenze, 32, of 126 Cedarwood Dr., Granby, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, equipment violation: exhaust system, no registration, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 7, scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court, Jan. 21.
Kenneth R. Lindsley III, 33, of 205 Gunther Rd., Hastings, public lewdness, forcible touching, Jan. 11, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Charlotte R. Ashby, 33, of 178 E. Fifth St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, Jan. 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 27.
Erin K. Burns, 40, of 88 Maiden Lane Rd., Scriba, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, Jan. 13.
Christian J. Camacho, 24, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 8, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Ettie M. Derousie, 57, of 279 Honey Hill Rd., Granby, criminal mischief, Jan. 14, arrested by appointment at the Oswego police station, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 27.
Mckenzie L. Fitzgerald, 25, of 137 E. 2nd St., Oswego, petit larceny, Jan. 2, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 20.
Joshua M. Furbeck, 26, of 88 Liberty St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 20.
Amanda L. Klock, 37, of 150 E. Seneca St., Oswego, petit larceny, Jan. 2, held for arraignment for the Oswego County CAP court.
Fred K. Larkin, 31, of 17 Porter St., Oswego, petit larceny, Jan. 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 20.
Taylor M. Murphy, 30, of 3 Lathrop St., Oswego, first-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 6, held awaiting arraignment In Oswego County CAP Court.
Grisel Ramos-Colon, 42, of 92 Hamilton St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 6, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Nicole L. Rivera, 36, of 29 1st Ave., Oswego, petit larceny, third-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 20.
Alexandra L. Sullivan, 27, of 137 W. Bridge St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second degree criminal contempt, Jan. 8.
Travis M. Swett, 44, homeless, petit larceny, Jan. 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 20.
Charlotte R. Ashby, 33, of 178 E. 5th St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 27.
Angela Ann Bogue, 35, of 148 Liberty St., Oswego, petit larceny, second-degree harassment, Jan. 14, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Kirk J. Beshures, 49, of 19 Box St., Pulaski, petit larceny, Jan. 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 3.
Ronald E. Recore, 45, of 97 E. Bridge St., Apt. 9, Oswego, petit larceny, Jan. 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 3.
Wan Rodriguez, 24, of 329 Maple St., Oswego, resisting arrest, second-degree harassment, disorderly conduct, Jan. 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 3.
Terry J. Burnett Jr., 39, of 322 Thompson Rd., Oswego Town, second-degree assault, Jan. 19, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Jason H. Allen, 45, of 33 Dutchess Ln., Palermo, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, no inspection, inadequate muffler, Jan. 13.
Francis T. Arnold, , 29, of 265 W. 4th St. S., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Jan. 12.
Joshua A. Baez-Arnold, 34, of 42 Senior Ave., Granby, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, Jan. 12.
Charles E. Boullester, 65, of 151 Guernsey Rd., Hannibal, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, inadequate or no stop lamps, Jan. 14.
Timothy J. Brien, 31, of 260 W. 4th St. S., Fulton, fourth-degree grand larceny, first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, petit larceny, resisting arrest, Jan. 13.
John M. Carr, 36, of 159 County Route 46, Schroeppel, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, inadequate or no stop lamps, no inspection, Jan. 12.
Justin Lawrence Carr, 35, of 101 Brackett Rd., Hannibal, third-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 10; petit larceny, third-degree criminal tampering, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, Jan. 11.
Shane M. Comerford, 33, of 4520 County Rt. 4, Scriba, speeding, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 14.
Adam Joseph Croteau, 26, of 215 E. 5th St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway, failed to stop at stop sign, speeding, Jan. 12.
Dalton Joseph Crouch, 30, of 958 Middle Rd., Scriba, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, license plate violation: reg plate disp, Jan. 11.
Kelly J. Egan, 37, of 2 Salmon Meadow Ln., Pulaski, reckless driving, failure to keep right, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, Jan. 11.
Baylee J. Gutierrez, 19, of 252 S. Third St., Fulton, fifth-degree conspiracy, petit larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree grand larceny, criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 10.
Thomas P. Humbert, 35, of 86 Silversides Way, Baldwinsville, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, Jan. 14.
James Joseph Lavar Lanier, 43, of 120 Wood Ave., Syracuse, aggravated harassment, Jan. 11.
Ashley A. Nelson, 35, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Jan. 14.
Jennifer L. Schlag, 51, of 65 Ellen St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, cross divider limited access highway, no license, Jan. 16.
Kevin M. Vannorstrand, 35, of 262 Muck Dr., Hannibal, criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree harassment, Jan. 10.
Keven J. Warner, 36, of 113 W. 4th St. N., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Jan. 12
State Police:
Jeramiah J. Gustke, 41, of Oswego, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Jan. 13, appearance ticket.
Francis F. Britton, 36, of Pulaski, assault, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Jan. 14, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Paul J. Graziano, 57, of Mattydale, -DWI - 1st offense, Jan. 15, appearance ticket.
Michael M. Carroll, 41, of Mexico, two counts tattooing child less than 18, Jan. 14, released on own recognizance. This incident is pending investigation.
Tammy M. Locke, 54, of Liverpool, -DWI - 1st offense, Jan. 15, appearance ticket.
Christopher R. Trumble, 20, of Baldwinsville, three counts endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 18, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
David E. Wines, 48, of West Monroe, endangering the welfare of a child, DWI: school bus with student, aggravated DWI: with child - 1st offense, Jan. 18, released on own recognizance.
Melissa A. Parsons, 44, of Oswego, fourth-degree grand larceny, Jan. 19, appearance ticket.
Donald R. Waldau, 64, of Syracuse, criminal mischief, Jan. 19, appearance ticket.
