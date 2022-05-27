Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for May 27.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Brandon M. Bryant, 26, of 134 County Route 46, Schroeppel, second-degree criminal contempt, May 10, held to await arraignment at the Oswego County CAP Court.
Christopher A. Burr, 35, of 12 Airport Rd., Granby, petit larceny, May 12, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, at a later date.
John P. Martin, 46, of 5397 State Route 104, Scriba, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing interlock - operating without device, May 8, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, May 22.
Joshua C. Stacy, 29, of 344 W. Third St., Oswego, possession of a sexual performance by a child, May 11, scheduled to appear in the City of Oswego Court on May 26.
Brittany R. Barber, 29, of 1157 County Route 30, Williamstown, second-degree criminal contempt, May 16, held to await arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Matthew J. Donoghue, 39, of 56 E. Eighth St., Oswego, petit larceny, May 17, scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on May 31.
Joshua M. Salisbury, 35, of 96 Hamilton St., Mexico village, petit larceny, May 17, scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on May 31.
William H. Horning, 27, of 3435B State Route 69, Parish, third-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal trespass, May 17, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on May 31.
Chipper D. Root, 36, of 17 Second St., Binghamton, registration suspended, no insurance, no inspection, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 15, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on May 29.
Brett T. Somers, 27, of 3647 County Route 57, Volney, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - 1st offense, crossing road hazard markings, moved from lane unsafely, failed to use designated lane, May 18, scheduled to appear in the town of Volney Court on June 2.
Oswego City Police Department:
Christopher R. Baker, 34, of 1 Primrose Ave., Fulton, third-degree assault, first-degree criminal contempt, May 12, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
TC Star Ingleston, 31, of 24 E. Oneida St., Oswego, assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, leaving the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle accident, second-degree menacing, resisting arrest, May 12, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Jill Marie Familo, 41, of 292 State Route 104, Oswego, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, aggravated DWI, endangering the welfare of a child, May 14.
Zachary A. Gannett, 22, of P.O. Box 167, Downsville, disorderly conduct, May 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 2.
Richard G. Nelson, 34, of 180 E. Sixth St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, May 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 2.
Katrina L. Pierce, 39, of 241 Dunham Rd., Martville, endangering the welfare of a child, May 15.
Alyssa Am Strausser, 21, of 18 E. Cayuga St., Oswego, petit larceny, May 16.
Hilario Tello, 48, of 28 Lincoln Ave., Oswego, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal tampering, criminal mischief, May 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 2.
Yvonne L. Degroff, 31, of 808 Emery St., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 2.
Fulton Police Department:
Adem Ademi, 29, of 552 W. First St. S., Fulton, second-degree harassment, first-degree criminal contempt, May 15.
Yunis Osman Aden, 28, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, petit larceny, May 14.
Matthew Alen Chevier, 20, of 31 Dutcherville Rd., Bernhards Bay, endangering the welfare of a child, sexual misconduct, May 11.
Kayleigh M. Crook, 30, of 552 W. First St. S., Fulton, second-degree harassment, May 15.
Jason Paul Gibbs, 37, of 101 E. Oneida St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, May 9.
Michael Scott Hirsh, 41, of 56 Junior Ave., Granby, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, May 11.
Neal T. Mclean Sr., 30, of 717 W. Broadway, Fulton, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, May 15.
Julianna Maria Perez, 20, of 131 S. Third St., Fulton, resisting arrest, May 15.
Julia Maria Scaringi, 19, of 7775 E. Dead Creek Rd., Baldwinsville, second-degree aggravated harassment, May 11.
Derik Michael Winn, 34, of 413 Hannibal St., Fulton, criminal mischief, May 10.
John J. Woodworth, 52, of 24 W. 11th St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, May 9.
State Police:
Richard E. Burdick, 30, of Bernhards Bay, petit larceny, May 12, appearance ticket.
Heather L. Watkins, 39, of Mexico, assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, May 12, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Earl F. Fuller, 21, of Granby, third-degree menacing, second-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child, May 12. This incident is pending investigation.
Dakota J. Johnson, 34, of Pulaski, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated DWI, May 14, held.
Elijah J. Duell, 20, of Mexico, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, May 14, appearance ticket.
Jodie L. Sherman, 40, of Pennelville, DWI - 1st offense, May 15, appearance ticket.
Denise L. Rhines, 56, of Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, May 14, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Jarod R. Cameron, 29, of Laurens, petit larceny, May 15, appearance ticket.
Zachary J. Jordan, 34, of Hannibal, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny, second-degree criminal contempt, May 15.
Christopher A. Burr, 35, of Fulton, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, May 16, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Robert G. Bailey, 80, of Tully, menacing police/peace officer, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, May 18, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Kevin A. Mulcahy, 35, of Fulton, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, May 19, appearance ticket.
