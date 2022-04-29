Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for April 29.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Nelson A. Allen, 40, of 38 Birch Ln., Oswego, criminal mischief, April 8, scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on April 22.
Joshua A. Caufield, 33, of 4833 State Route 104, Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 11, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Dakota Charles West, 19, of 2925 US Route 11, Parish, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 11, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Ronald Lee Drake, 52, of 2710 US Route 11, Mexico, second-degree criminal contempt, compounding a crime, April 12, held in CAP court awaiting arraignment.
Scott R. Ellison, 50, of 159 Spring St., Mexico Village, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree menacing, criminal mischief, April 10, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Luis D. Feliciano, 30, of 40 Country Ln., Hannibal, criminal mischief, April 8, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
James M. Gleason, 30, of 729 County Route 28, Richland, second-degree criminal contempt, April 10, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Charles E. Martin III, 37, of 1879 Harwood Dr., Lacona, second-degree harassment, second-degree criminal contempt, April 13, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Kaitlyn L. Schulz, 29, of 614 Ontario St., Fulton, petit larceny, April 13, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, April 27.
Jessie L. Thomas Jr., 24, of 191 E. Eighth St., Oswego, third-degree menacing, April 10, held to await arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Heather A. Baker, 37, of 1400 County Route 53, Scriba, petit larceny, third-degree criminal trespass, April 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 28.
Michael C. Catherman, 37, of 315 Rochester St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 28.
Michael E. Chorley, 42, homeless, petit larceny, April 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 28.
Marc A. Crandall, 45, of 47 E. Fifth St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 16, released with traffic tickets.
Brian J. Lamond, 38, of 358 County Route 21, Hannibal, dumping in prohibited areas, April 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 26.
Sara-Bai M. Montalvo, 32, of 520 Seward St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, April 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 28.
Alan James Rowe, 34, of 96 Hamilton St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 28.
Isiah E. Stevenson, 22, of 130 W. Cayuga St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, April 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 28.
Julani James Summers, 22, of 1809 E. 51st St., Brooklyn, disorderly conduct, April 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 28.
Warren D. Swanson, 25, of 125 Martville Rd., Martville, resisting arrest, April 18, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Shane Robert Vivlamore, 34, of 148 W. Van Buren St., Oswego, assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 18, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on April 19.
John M. Desantis, 41, of 18 E. Cayuga St., Oswego, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment, April 14, held for arraignment.
Lindsey C. Joseph, 20, of 20 Cayuga Cir., Oswego Town, petit larceny, April 14, appearance ticket.
Fulton Police Department:
Nicole May Alexander, 27, of 114 E Seneca St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, April 7.
Maria Elisa Everson, 26, of 154 Lakeview Ave., Syracuse, DWI - 1st offense, moved from lane unsafely, no inspection, no registration, alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway, failure to obey traffic device, April 10.
Jessica M. Faxon, 36, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, April 7.
Lori M. Firenze, 42, of 371 S. Third St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, April 9.
Sarah Mae Fletcher, 28, of 1020 Tyson Pl., Syracuse, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 6.
Jeremy Lewis Fragale, 36, of 3692 County Route 57, Oswego, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 4.
Eric M. Gardner, 34, of 1019 Emery St., Fulton, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, April 4.
Baylee J. Gutierrez, 20, of 252 S. Third St., Fulton, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, first-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, petit larceny, April 7.
Fredrick J. Lafave, 30, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, first-degree criminal contempt, second degree harassment, April 9.
Cody R. Pittman, 21, of 152 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, April 7.
Pablo Torres Jr., 32, of 24 W. 1st St. N., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, following too close, April 7.
Derik Michael Winn, 34, of 413 Hannibal St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, unsafe backing of vehicle, April 6; third- degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 8.
State Police:
Megan M. Plumley, 31, of Williamstown, second-degree reckless endangerment, April 14, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Danielle E. Melchior, 26, of Central Square, fourth-degree criminal mischief, April 16, held.
Andrew C. Lescenski, 37, of Amboy, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree aggravated harassment, April 17, held.
Edwin A. Fuller, 24, of Syracuse, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 17; two counts second degree aggravated harassment, aggravated family offense, April 18, held.
Kyle R. Johnson, 33, of Cleveland, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 8, appearance ticket.
William G. Hampton, 51, of Oswego, three counts promoting a sexual performance by a child, one count possessing a sexual performance by a child, April 18, cash bail. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Adam L. Cook, 33, of Pulaski, fourth-degree criminal mischief, April 19, released on own recognizance; second-degree criminal contempt, April 20, held.
