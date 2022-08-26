Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Aug. 26.
Oswego City Police Department:
Keith W. Goodway, 30, of 107 W. Oneida St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Aug. 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 25.
Troy T. Decare, 32, of 115 E. Oneida St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, Aug. 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, at a later date and time.
Stephanie Lyn Doud, 31, of 24 W. First St. N., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 25.
Douglas L. Farmer, 42, of 240 Hier Ave., Syracuse, second-degree criminal contempt (violating a stay away order of protection), Aug. 14, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for arraignment.
Gayle M. Gibson, 34, of 241 E. Eighth St., Oswego, petit larceny, Aug. 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 25.
Joseph Paul Marolf, 31, of 4850 State Route 69, Rome, DWAI alcohol, registration suspended, Aug. 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 25.
Angel Marie Palmer, 32, of 16 E. Fifth St., Oswego, false written statement, Aug. 12.
Joshua D. Wheatley, 35, of 266 Gunther Rd., Hastings, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts second-degree menacing, Aug. 12.
Carlito Alexander, 26, of 639 Ballantyne Rd., Syracuse, false personation, Aug. 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 1.
Nathan C. Goodway, 29, of 137 E. Second St., Oswego, petit larceny, Aug. 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 1.
Jerry L. Harris, 34, of 1029 Tyson Pl., Syracuse, false personation, Aug. 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 1.
Fulton Police Department:
Robert John Byrns, 28, of 1124 State Route 5, Elbridge, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, no inspection, circumventing interlock - operating without device, Aug. 1.
Thomas J. Cocopoti, 30, of 4356 State Route 49, Fulton, failure to keep right, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 6.
Angelo L. Colon, 58, of 606 S. Fourth St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Aug. 7.
Christa M. Delaney, 19, of 158 N. Seventh St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/inadequate plate lamp, Aug. 6.
William James Donovan Jr., 40, homeless, endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 1.
Christopher T. Gunther, 31, of 3154 U.S. Route 11, Parish, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, inadequate mirrors, Aug. 5.
David M. Hartpence, 28, of 30 S. Third St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating unregistered motorcycle, Aug. 5.
Bobbi Lea Kennedy, 32, of 118 W. Third St. S., Fulton, petit larceny, Aug. 3.
Amy S. McCann-Jones, 54, of 324 W. Broadway, Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, Aug. 2.
Levi J. Montgomery Sr., 32, homeless, petit larceny, trespassing, Aug. 2.
Donald M. Odin, 36, of 564 Wickham St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, Aug. 4.
Brittany M. Scerbo, 27, of 281 County Route 21, Martville, New York, second-degree criminal contempt, Aug. 2.
Nelson A. Allen, 41, of 38 Birch Ln., Oswego, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 10.
Danielle MM. Boeglin, 31, of 2430 County Route 176, Volney, petit larceny, Aug. 13.
Bonnie R. Brooks, 39, of 197 W. Eighth St., Oswego, moved from lane unsafely, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Aug. 12.
Timothy F. Carlin, 61, of 221 Cayuga St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated harassment, Aug. 11.
Kevin M. Fahey, 65, of 69 Kay Rd., Redfield, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Aug. 14.
Davonte T. Graham, 21, homeless, second-degree harassment, aggravated harassment, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, Aug. 8.
Johnathan M. Labarge, 27, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, no license, no/inadequate plate lamp, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 8.
Michael S. Locke, 24, homeless, petit larceny, Aug. 11 and Aug. 13.
Paul M. Meddley, 33, of 16 Paradise Rd., Fulton, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 12.
Christopher J. Miller, 38, of 19 Pershing Dr., Fulton, following too close, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 11.
Alexis A. Redman, 20, of 207 S. Second St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Aug. 10.
Brianne Marie Redman, 22, of 316 Utica St., Fulton, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, disorderly conduct, failure to keep right, equipment violation: obstructed vision, Aug. 11.
Danielle M. Swank, 41, of 3268 County Route 57, Volney, illegal signal: parked, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 9.
State Police:
Paige R. Racquet, 25, of Pulaski, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Aug. 11, appearance ticket.
Mackenzie C. Rayder, 25, of Williamstown, criminal mischief, Aug. 13, appearance ticket.
Jacob A. Hughes, 19, of Cleveland, resisting arrest, Aug. 14, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Christopher J. Erlenback, 22, of Syracuse, DWI - 1st offense, Aug. 15, appearance ticket.
Cody J. Vincent, 21, of Oswego, first-degree criminal contempt, Aug. 15.
Shannon L. Malay, 37, of Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Aug. 15, appearance ticket.
