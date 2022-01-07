Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Jan. 7.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Joseph A. Baez-Arnold, 32, of 1356 County Route 3, Hannibal, two counts third-degree burglary, two counts petit larceny, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Dec. 13, issued a parole warrant by NYS parole, turned over to the Oswego County Correctional Facility staff to await arraignment on three separate felony complaints and the parole warrant.
Michelle M. Derby, 39, of 3400 County Route 6, New Haven, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, Dec. 21, scheduled to appear, Town of Palermo Court, Jan. 10, 2022.
Joshua J. Douglas, 33, of 2018 County Route 6, Volney, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, Dec. 21, held to await arraignment on separate charges.
Matthew J. Lacomb, 29, of 207 Crosby Rd., Parish, second-degree rape, third-degree rape, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 10, held in the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Dakota P. Sage, 26, of 198 E. Albany St., Oswego, first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sex act, Dec. 17, scheduled to appear, Town of Scriba Court, Jan 13. 2022.
Robert W. Waters, 40, of 225 W. First St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Dec. 20, appearance ticket returnable to Oswego County CAP Court on Jan. 3, 2022.
William M. Wood, 30, of 52 North St., Pulaski, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, no insurance, no inspection, no registration, speeding, Dec. 22, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Oswego City Police Department:
Justin Lawrence Carr, 35, of 11 Brackett Rd., Hannibal, third-degree criminal trespass, Dec. 24, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 13, 2022.
Ricky Colon, 33, of 30 W. Schuyler St., Oswego, aggravated family offense, second-degree harassment, first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated contempt, resisting arrest, Dec. 27, arraigned on Dec. 27.
Trezher M. Patterson, 21, of Brooklyn, New York, petit larceny, Dec. 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 13.
Evan J. Philpot, 33, of 44 E. Utica St., Oswego, third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Dec. 26, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on Dec. 27.
Josef P. Rasmussen, 39, of 142 Morley Rd., Collfax, Washington, third-degree criminal mischief, Dec. 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 13, 2022.
Casey Lynn Savery, 36, of 4 Chapel Rd., Hannibal, petit larceny, Dec. 24, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 13, 2022.
Bridget A. Seeger, 60, of 35 Baylis St., Oswego Town, petit larceny, Dec. 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 13, 2022.
Lee A. Williams, 25, of 65 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree stalking, aggravated family offense, second-degree reckless endangerment, Dec. 23, arraigned on Dec. 23.
Nicolas L. Ardizzone, 23, of 171 Erie St., Oswego, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Dec. 28, arraigned in CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Timothy J. Brien, 31, of 122 Sickerson St., Syracuse, disorderly conduct, Dec. 20.
Alton D. Brown, 36, of 622 Helen St., Syracuse, second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted robbery, Dec. 22.
Jeffery R. Butterfield, 39, of 427 Silk Rd., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failed to stop at stop sign, no insurance, Dec. 22.
Justin Lawrence Carr, 35, of 11 Brackett Rd., Hannibal, petit larceny, Dec. 20.
Gary L. Davis, 40, of 160 W. First St. S., Fulton, second-degree harassment, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Dec. 22.
Deisaray KD Lovelace, 29, of 256 S. Third St., Fulton, petit larceny, Dec. 26.
Alyssa AM Strausser, 21, of 138 W. Schuyler St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 20.
Christopher W. Vezzose, 30, of 22 W. Fourth St., Oswego, first-degree criminal contempt, second degree harassment, Dec. 24.
Brandon Scott Wallon, 26, of 117 Ridge Rd., Fulton, speeding, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway, refusal to take breath test, Dec. 20.
Siera Nichole Woodward, 32, of 606 Rochester St., Fulton, falsely reporting an incident, false written statement, Dec. 22.
State Police:
William Wood, 30, of Pulaski, third-degree assault, Dec. 22, released on own recognizance.
Nathaniel E. Swett, 46, of Scriba, first-degree menacing, second degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Dec. 22, held.
Russell A. Procko, 29, of Watertown, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree aggravated harassment, Dec. 23, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Oshay E. Gaines, 25, of Evans Mills, New York, assault, second-degree assault, two counts fourth-degree criminal mischief, Dec. 23. This incident is pending investigation.
Gregory W. Graziano, 19, of Hannibal, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Dec. 23. This incident is pending investigation.
Alisa R. Smith, 27, of Fulton, petit larceny, Dec. 25, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Richard M. Stevens, 40, of Hastings, DWI - 1st offense, Dec. 26, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Justin A. Heer, 30, of Central Square, petit larceny, Dec. 26, appearance ticket.
