Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for June 3.
Oswego City Police Department:
Ellis Singleton III, 31, of 2554 County Route 7, Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, fourth-degree grand larceny, May 19; third-degree criminal trespass, May 23; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 2.
Nicholas Burris, 38, of 1525 Northwest 95th St., Miami, Fla., third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 23, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Christel L. Ellis, 45, of 329 Maple St., Oswego, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, May 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 2.
Richard G. Nelson, 34, of 180 E. Sixth St., Oswego, resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 2.
Pablo Torres Jr., 33, of 24 W. First St. N., Fulton, disorderly conduct, May 22, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 2.
Robert L. Updegrove, 33, homeless, petit larceny, May 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 2.
Fulton Police Department:
William J. Donovan, 40, of 16 W. 11th St., Granby, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, May 21.
Michael W. Haskins, 28, of 435 Main St., Phoenix, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, one-way violation, no license, failed to stop at stop sign, May 19.
James R. Hull, 34, of 36 State Route 48, Phoenix, second-degree aggravated harassment, May 20.
Joshua J. Kidney, 36, of 301 Drive 16, Vie, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no registration, May 18.
Tanya M. Sciacca, 38, of 366 Park Ave, Fulton, dog at large, May 19.
Lori A. Whyte, 44, of 207 Beech St., Fulton, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated DWI, May 21.
State Police:
Brian R. Desantis, 56, of Cicero, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 19, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Nicholas J. Barnard, 29, of Parish, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 19, appearance ticket.
Cody L. Barr, 25, of Mexico, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, May 20, appearance ticket.
Denise L. Rhines, 56, of Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, May 14, appearance ticket.
James E. Reakes, 43, of Mexico, issuing a bad check, May 24, held.
