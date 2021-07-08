Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for July 9.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Buck L. Bates, 37, of 14 Green Acres Dr., Central Square, bench warrant, June 18, turned over to Oswego City Police for further processing.
David M. Gagnon, 32, of 5350 State Route 104, Scriba, fourth-degree criminal mischief, June 20. Gagnon is to appear in New Haven Town Court on July 1.
Jeremy A. Gross, 39, of 4113 US Route 11, Richland, third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, June 20, scheduled to appear, Town of Richland Court, July 7.
Zachary J. Gushlaw, 24, of 88 Maiden Lane Rd., Scriba, bench warrant, June 24, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Alexander J. Hosein, 39, of 104 E. Ninth St., Oswego, arrest warrant, June 22, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Tc S. Ingleston, 30, of 60 Edwards Cir., Oswego, fourth-degree stalking, June 23, scheduled to appear, Oswego City Court, July 1.
Joshua O. Kranz, 32, of 251 Bardeen Rd., Hastings, bench warrant, June 22, held to await arraignment in CAP Court, scheduled to appear, Town of Mexico Court at a later date.
Billy D. Redden, 24, of 517 State Route 13, Williamstown, fourth-degree criminal mischief, June 20, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Joshua M. Salisbury, 34, of 180 E. 10th St., Oswego, bench warrant, June 22, turned over to Oswego Police Department for further processing.
Devon J. Smith, 21, of 7 Birch Ln., Scriba, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, June 20, scheduled to appear, Town of Scriba Court, July 8.
Steven R. Windoloski, 30, of 2054 State Highway 131, Massena, crossing road hazard markings, first-degree criminal possession of cannabis - more than 10 pounds, June 21.
Ashlyn P. Russell, , 22, of 8 Isabel St., Massena, first-degree criminal possession of cannabis - more than 10 pounds, June 21.
According to police, Ashlyn P. Russell and Steven R. Windoloski were both charged June 21 with first-degree criminal possession of cannabis following a traffic stop on I-81 in the town of Parish. According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, 201.7 pounds of marijuana was seized. Windoloski and Russell were held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Dustin R. Amos, 36, homeless, third-degree criminal tampering, petit larceny, June 19, appearance ticket, return court date, July 1.
Ramiro Armendariz, 30, of 4125 Pearsall Rd., Williamson, bench warrant, June 29.
Holly Luanne Bailey, 36, of 294 W. 5th St., Oswego, second-degree criminal trespass, June 27, appearance ticket, return court date, July 15, Oswego City Court.
Joseph M. Bartosek, 31, of 92 Hamilton St., Mexico Village, bench warrant, June 21, transported to the Oswego City Police Department, processed and held awaiting CAP Court arraignment.
Buck L. Bates, 37, of 14 Green Acres Dr., Central Square, bench warrant, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on June 19.
Quintin M. Briglin, 28, of 125 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, June 20, appearance ticket, return court date of July 1, Oswego City Court.
Samantha Rose Button, 20, of 18 Elm Ave., Homer, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, June 20, appearance ticket, return court date of July 1, Oswego City Court.
James J. Castiglia, 36, last known address: 3273 US Route 11, La Siesta Hotel, Mexico, bench warrant, June 26, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for arraignment.
Ramona Vega Cooper, 37, of 604 County Route 25, Minetto, second-degree harassment, June 24, appearance ticket, return court date, July 15, Oswego City Court.
Tiffany Lynn Cooper, 22, of 132 Fifth Ave., Oswego, second-degree aggravated harassment, June 15, appearance ticket, due back in Oswego City Court on July 1.
Christopher F. Cornelius, 35, of 245 E. Eighth St., Oswego, second-degree criminal trespass, June 20; second-degree aggravated harassment, first-degree criminal contempt, June 26; transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for arraignment.
Daniel Vincent Craig, 28, of 8792 State Route 104, Hannibal, bench warrant, June 26, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility where he was arraigned.
Daniel Vincent Craig, 28, of 8792 State Route 104, Hannibal, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, June 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 8.
Ashley Marie Durgan, 23, of 159 W. First St. S., Fulton, bench warrant, June 25, held pending arraignment on June 25 in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Kasey K. Durgan, 35, of 38 Birch Ln., Oswego, possession of a hypodermic instrument, June 26, appearance ticket to appear in court on a later date.
Jason R. Fellows, 41, of 133 E. 10th St., Oswego, bench warrant, June 24, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and released on own recognizance.
Justin J. Fellows, 38, of 274 Kingdom Rd., Oswego, petit larceny, bench warrant, June 24, arraigned in CAP Court.
Kenneth J. Gardner, 36, of 9 Pierce Dr., Volney, bench warrant, June 16, held pending arraignment.
Colton John Ginther, 29, of 8858 Howland Rd., Wolcott, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, June 15, processed and released on his own recognizance.
Connor James Greene, 27, of 141 E. Second St., Oswego, bench warrant, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, June 19, held pending arraignment in CAP Court for the unrelated warrant.
Colleen M. Groff, 47, of 154 E. Albany St., Oswego, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, June 16, appearance ticket, due back in Oswego City Court on July 1.
Dylan S. Groff, 24, of 154 E. Albany St., Oswego, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, June 16, appearance ticket, due back in Oswego City Court on July 1.
Zachary J. Gushlaw, 24, of 88 Maiden Lane Rd., Scriba, bench warrant, June 24, turned over to Oswego County Sheriffs Office for further processing.
Margaret J. Haynes, 50, of 2835 Cold Springs Rd., Baldwinsville, bench warrant, June 18, appearance ticket.
Diana R. Hemingway, 27, homeless, possession of a hypodermic instrument, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, June 22, appearance ticket, due back, Oswego City Court on July 1.
Fulton Police Department:
Jevan William Alvarado, 26, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree burglary, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, petit larceny, June 18.
Nathaniel Anthony Cook, 21, of 516 Rochester St., Fulton, first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, petit larceny, June 20.
Nathan Douglas Dean, 27, of 9 W. Sixth St. N., Fulton, arrest warrant, June 14.
Ramon E. Garcia Jr., 22, of 418 Howard Rd., Fulton, disorderly conduct, June 14.
Kenneth J. Gardner, 36, of 9 Pierce Dr., Volney, bench warrant, June 16.
Wayne Lamont Halliburton, 24, of 6045 S. Main St., Sandy Creek, bench warrant, June 14.
Margaret J. Haynes, 50, of 2835 Cold Springs Rd., Baldwinsville, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, improper plates, unregistered vehicle, license plate viol:number plates, inadequate or no stop lamps, bench warrant, June 18.
Michael J. Hemingway, 35, homeless, illegal signal:parked, reckless driving, circumventing interlock - operating without device, aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, failure to obey police officer, speeding, improper right turn, no head lights, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree fleeing officer in motor vehicle, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, June 17.
Jenien Roxanne Janaro, 42, of 1802 County Route 4, Central Square, bench warrant, June 14.
Timothy Lunderman, 38, of 38 Van Buren St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, June 20.
Destrinae L. Montalban, 28, of 603 Buffalo St., Fulton, assault causing injury to person under 7 years old, endangering the welfare of a child, June 15.
Chad Joseph Munger, 44, of 22 W. 11th St., Fulton, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, June 18.
Tyrone J. Patterson, 25, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, arrest warrant, bench warrant, June 17.
John P. Smith, 50, of 301 Erie St., Fulton, bench warrant, June 20.
Tristan Eugene Zody, 22, homeless, three counts second-degree possession of a forged instrument, three counts petit larceny, June 16.
State Police:
Dakota R. Darling, 23, of West Monroe, second-degree assault, two counts endangering the welfare of a child, June 24, held. This incident is pending investigation.
David L. Webster, 32, of Parish, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, June 24, appearance ticket.
Daniel E. Dillenbeck, 42, of Little Falls, New York, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, June 25, appearance ticket.
Rance O. Michaels, 35, of Mexico, second-degree criminal contempt, June 27, held.
Justin P. Silva, 31, of North Syracuse, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated DWI, June 27, appearance ticket.
Robert D. Gioia, 31, of Fulton, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, June 27, appearance ticket.
Deshawn P. Jackson, 27, of Brewerton, DWI - 1st offense, June 30, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Joshua D. Balcom, 21, of Lacona, DWI - 1st offense, June 30, appearance ticket.
Mark H. Frederick, 59, of Mexico, two counts third-degree stalking, June 30, appearance ticket.
John B. Reed, 32, of Fulton, petit larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, June 30, appearance ticket.
