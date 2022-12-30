Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Dec. 30.
Oswego City Police Department:
Charlotte R. Ashby, 34, of 96 W. Oneida St., Oswego, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Dec. 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5.
Josephine Marquez, 57, of 96 W. Oneida St., Oswego, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Dec. 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5.
Seth Andrew Washo, 26, of 63 Mercer St., Oswego, second-degree criminal impersonation, Dec. 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5.
Daniel Angel Cruz, 31, of 205 Middle Rd., Scriba, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5.
Shelby L. Dillingham, 25, of 337 Thompson Rd., Oswego, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, Dec. 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5.
Abigail Jane Donahue, 22, of 213 Duer St., Oswego, petit larceny, Dec. 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5; petit larceny, Dec. 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5; fourth-degree grand larceny, Dec. 17, held pending arraignment.
Ryan Patrick Eccles, 21, of 313 W. Ellesley Rd., Syracuse, third-degree criminal mischief, Dec. 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5.
Shawn M. Moore, 45, of 116 Churh Hill Ave., Syracuse, petit larceny, Dec. 16.
Rachell M. Perkins, 26, of 115 N. Sixth St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Dec. 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5.
Anthony J. Prunner, 28, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Dec. 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5.
Darrick A. Reynolds, 41, homeless, third-degree assault, Dec. 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5.
Lorrianne M. Sherman, 52, of 80 E. Mohawk St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5.
Jennifer L. Whalen, 40, of 75 Ellen St., Oswego, petit larceny, Dec. 18.
Fulton Police Department:
Keith A. Baker, 37, of 1203 County Route 3, Hannibal, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing interlock - operating without device, no/inadequate plate lamp, no license, Dec. 18.
Shanea M. Baker, 27, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, inadequate or no stop lamps, no inspection, registration suspended, Dec. 17.
Thompson Jr. Burnswick, 44, of 9 Halstead Dr., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, no inspection, no license, aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 17.
Christopher A. Burr, 36, homeless, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, Dec. 16.
Damien R. Carvey, 38, homeless, petit larceny, Dec. 15 and Dec. 16.
Joshua R. Deyo, 32, of 413 County Route 3, Granby, second-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 15.
April W. Dumas, 36, homeless, petit larceny, third-degree burglary, Dec. 17.
Hillary J. Hewitt, 43, of 212 S. Third St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 18.
Samantha Lynn Hoyt, 20, of 68 Phillips Rd., Granby, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unsafe backing of vehicle, no insurance, Dec. 13.
Michael T. Johnson, 32, of 121 Schuyler St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, Dec. 18.
Sylvia J. Loparco, 61, of 504 Oneida St., Fulton, petit larceny, Dec. 18.
Fredy Lopez Jeronimo, 25, of 828 Holly Dr., Fulton, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, no inspection, no insurance, no registration, improper plates, Dec. 13.
Jeffrey M. Ouderkirk, 35, of 607 Utica St., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 13.
Nicholas Raymond Perry, 28, of 620 Cayuga St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, Dec. 18.
Brandi L. Pomerville, 39, of 215 Utica St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 18.
Jared S. Rice, 31, of 324 W. Broadway, Fulton, first-degree criminal contempt,, second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, second-degree harassment, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, petit larceny, Dec. 13.
Gary W. Ripley, 44, of 258 S. Fifth St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Dec. 13.
Damian M. Spaulding, , 24, of 213 Scott Ave., Syracuse, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, failure to keep right, Dec. 13.
Keven J. Warner, 37, of 113 W. Fourth St. N., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, failure to keep right, Dec. 19.
Keith M. Woodworth, 37, homeless, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Dec. 19.
State Police:
Robert L. Deyo, 48, of Hannibal, second-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 17.
Daniel I. Pepper, 45, of Hannibal, assault, Dec. 17, held.
Nicholas J. Barnard, 30, of Parish, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 20, appearance ticket.
Melody A. Hogan, 57, of Alexandria Bay, petit larceny, Dec. 20, appearance ticket.
Joshua A. Murdock, 39, of Watertown, petit larceny, Dec. 21, appearance ticket.
Carriann Church, 40, of Watertown, petit larceny, Dec. 21, appearance ticket.
Matthew R. Talamo, 37, of Oswego, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon - ghost gun, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon - assault rifle, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon - ammo clip, Dec. 21. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
