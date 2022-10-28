Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Oct. 28.
Oswego City Police Department:
David D. Baptista, 34, of 3361 County Route 176, Oswego, third-degree assault, Oct. 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 27.
Jeffery M. Fragale, 20, of 146 E. Second St., Oswego, fourth-degree conspiracy, Oct. 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 27.
O’ryand Palmer, 21, of 506 S. Sixth St., Fulton, fourth-degree conspiracy, petit larceny, Oct. 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 27.
Robert Michael Taylor, 45, of 5422 NY-104, Oswego, third-degree false report emergency, Oct. 13.
Dustin L. Vanburen, 34, of 24 Harvest Dr., Oswego Town, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 13.
Milo Luis Alvarez, 42, of 151 E. Bridge St., Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, Oct. 18, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility to await CAP Court.
Michael A. Depaolo Jr., 37, of 16 Lake Rd., Scriba, petit larceny, Oct. 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 3.
Harley W. Egleston, 29, of 14 Wall St., Amboy, third-degree criminal trespass, Oct. 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court,, Nov. 10.
Keith W. Goodway, 30, of 107 W. Oneida St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 17, held pending arraignment.
Andre W. J. Hollenbeck, 28, of 20 W. Third St., Oswego, fourth-degree grand larceny, Oct. 17, held for arraignment.
Danielle M. Howell, 31, of 96 Hamilton St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, Oct. 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 3.
Seven J. Littleboy- Vaikness, 22, of 256 Michigan St., Watertown, petit larceny, Oct. 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 3.
Desmond T. Parsons, 33, of 92 Hamilton St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, second-degree strangulation, second-degree harassment, Oct. 14, held pending arraignment.
Jeffery A. Ransom, 42, of 14 Thistle Dr., Oswego, second-degree harassment, second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 17, held pending CAP Court arraignment.
Kody E. Ravesi, 29, of 50 E. Seventh St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 3.
Tracy A. Roach, 43, of 36 W. Albany St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 17, held pending arraignment.
Harley W. Egleston, 29, of 14 Wall St., Amboy, petit larceny, Oct. 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 10; third-degree burglary, second-degree menacing, Oct. 19, held for arraignment.
Joshua R. Patterson, 31, of 3529 County Route 57, Volney, third-degree criminal trespass, Oct. 19.
Rajay Burkie Reid, 26, of 160 E. Second St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest, Sept. 1, taken to CAP Court for arraignment.
Jarell Reyes, 21, of 31 Straw Ln., Islandia, violation of Oswego’s open container ordinance, Sept. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 25.
Jenna Lee Rupert, 26, of 14417 Fair Haven Rd., Sterling, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Sept. 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 15.
Michael J. Sanderson, 56, of 393 Rathburn Rd., Hannibal, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Sept. 13, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Ava M. Scoville, 20, of 127 W. Bridge St., Oswego, violation of Oswego’s open container ordinance and possession of alcohol under the age of 21, Sept. 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 25.
John L. Shatraw, 35, of 80 Rochester St., Hannibal Village, second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt, Sept. 17, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Vell K. Smithers, 48, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Sept. 20, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Stephanie Lynn Snyder, 32, of 717 W. Broadway, Fulton, petit larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree identity theft, Sept. 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 29.
Martin D. Sova, 38, of 1983 County Route 1, Oswego, second-degree aggravated harassment, Sept. 22, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 13.
Jacob G. Springer, 24, of 20 Samuel Way, Scriba, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding, Sept. 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 13.
Kaitlyn E. Stocker, 19, of 3665 Middle Cheshire, Canandaigua, violation of Oswego’s open container ordinance and possession of alcohol under the age of 21, Sept. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 25.
Robert Michael Taylor, 45, of 52 Sherman Rd., Fulton, third-degree criminal mischief, Sept. 3, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for arraignment at the Oswego CAP Court; second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt, Sept. 22, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Heidi E. Thomas, 38, of 420 W. Fifth St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, Sept. 6, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Courtney L. Thompson, 37, of 96 Hamilton St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal tampering, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 15.
Daisy G. Townsend, 21, of 23 Walnut St., Auburn, violation of Oswego’s open container ordinance, Sept. 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 25.
Cherie A. Williams, 61, of 2830 County Route 57, Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Sept. 4.
Fulton Police Department:
June M. Atkins, 56, of 364 County Route 10, Schroeppel, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, dirty or covered plate, Oct. 12.
Kayla N. Burgess, 23, of 828 Holly Dr., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Oct. 15.
Shane Michael Demott, 21, of 113 N. Fifth St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree grand larceny, Oct. 16.
Austin S. Ferguson, 30, of 211 W. First St. S., Fulton, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 17.
Christopher M. Fountaine Jr., 24, of 106 Alvord Rd., Syracuse, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, Oct. 16.
Davonte T. Graham, 22, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, third-degree criminal mischief, aggravated family offense, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Oct. 14.
Bobbi Lea Kennedy, 32, homeless, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, Oct. 13.
Justin J. Montana, 37, of 35 Rikers Beach Rd., Scriba, resisting arrest, Oct. 14.
Brittany M. Scerbo, 28, of 901 Madison St., Syracuse, second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 12.
Cody Michael Smith, 28, homeless, third-degree assault, Oct. 14.
State Police:
Arthur G. Pitre, 41, of Fulton, burglary, Oct. 11.
Kevin J. Rothrock, 36, of Fulton, burglary, Oct. 12.
Scott A. Wells, 24, of Fulton, burglary, Oct. 13, held.
Daniel D. Kendrick, 57, of Central Square, criminal obstruction of breathing, Oct. 15.
Terry L. Taylor, 65, of Fulton, misappropriating property, Oct. 16, appearance ticket.
Joshua A. Caufield, 33, of Oswego, criminal mischief, Oct. 16, released on own recognizance. This incident is pending investigation.
Rusty D. Gates, 36, of Oswego, first-degree criminal sex act, Oct. 18. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Nichole H. Denny, 26, of Pulaski, second-degree aggravated harassment, Oct. 18, held.
Dominic L. Lance, 19, of Altmar, forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child, Oct. 19, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Shane M. Thomas, 32, of Fulton, three counts second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 19, held.
Jamie J. Morey, 37, of West Monroe, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - 2nd offense, circumventing interlock - operating without device, Oct. 19, appearance ticket.
