Oswego County Police Blotter for Sept. 3.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Dakota R. Beyrau, 30, of 235 Cole Rd., Granby, second-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 15, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Bryan E. Burnham, 42, of 8265 Trevlin Ln., Clay, second-degree sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 19, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Sept. 2.
James R. Clark, 41, of 439 Rathburn Rd., Hannibal, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Aug. 18, is to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on Aug. 28.
Paul A. Greco, 26, of 145 Creamery Rd., Scriba, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Aug. 16, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Michael W. Haskins, 27, of 38 Birch Lane, Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, failed to stop at stop sign, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 16, appearance ticket, returnable to the Oswego County CAP Court on Aug. 30.
Brian M. Hull, 49, of 10 Miner Rd., Oswego, third-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts second-degree harassment, Aug. 19, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Albert A. Lawler, 51, of 411 Clifford Rd., Volney, third-degree grand larceny, Aug. 13, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Jamie D. Lee, 37, of 7706 Seneca Beach Dr., Baldwinsville, second-degree criminal trespass, Aug. 14, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Randy J. Shoults, 30, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, petit larceny, Aug. 18, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Sept. 1.
Oswego City Police Department:
Michael A. Middleton, 23, of 147 E. Bridge St., Oswego, petit larceny, third-degree burglary, Aug. 19, appeared in Oswego County CAP Court Aug. 19.
Nicholas K. Arnold, 30, of 475 S. 7th St., Fulton, resisting arrest, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 20, appearance ticket, due back in Oswego City Court on Sept. 9.
William R. Bowling, 20, of 78 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, violation of open container law, Aug. 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 28.
Skylene J. Burton, 28, of 309 County Route 43, New Haven, violation of open container law, Aug. 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 28.
Christian J. Camacho, 23, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal contempt, Aug. 22, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court; making graffiti, trespassing, first-degree criminal contempt, third degree criminal tamperi
Alexander J. Carbacio, 22, of 4309 Roberts Dr., Jamesville, violation of open container law, Aug. 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 28.
Matthew J. Colon, 36, homeless, first-degree robbery, first-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Aug. 23, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court on Aug. 23.
John Morrison Dygert, 21, of 134 E. 10 1/2 St., Oswego, first-degree criminal contempt, Aug. 21, held pending CAP Court arraignment.
Ryan Patrick Eccles, 20, of 313 Wellesley Rd., Syracuse, public urination, Aug. 22, released on scene with a court date of Sept. 28.
Bret R. Gascoigne Jr., 22, of 8025 Caywood Rd., Red Creek, public urination, Aug. 22, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 28.
Shawndell M. Jones, 28, of 86 E. Oneida St., Lys, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 21, released with uniformed traffic tickets with a return court date, Sept. 2, Oswego City Court.
Daniel E. Lawson, 21, of 34 Rudolph Rd., Oswego Town, violation of open container law, Aug. 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 28.
Marcus A. Martin, 33, of 132 W. Fourth St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, Aug. 22, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 2.
Steven M. Mullin, 42, of 17 Rossman Dr., Warren, Pennsylvania, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Aug. 24, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in CAP Court.
Willow R. Painter, 21, of 178 W. Eighth St., Oswego, petit larceny, Aug. 21, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Drew Michael Pelkey, 30, of 119 Creamery Rd., Scriba, fourth-degree grand larceny, petit larceny, trespassing, Aug. 20, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
Charles F. Raff, 24, homeless, fourth-degree grand larceny, Aug. 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 2.
Lea Salami, 21, of 7122 State Route 104, Oswego Town, Aug. 21, violation of open container law, Aug. 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 28.
Brandon Lee Sandler, 24, of 308 Park St., Fulton, violation of open container law, Aug. 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 28.
Michael E. Santander, 21, of 50 Bedford Rd., Pleasantville, New York, violation of open container law, Aug. 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 28.
Laurene Tiby, 21, of 212 Emann Dr., Camillus, violation of open container law, Aug. 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 28.
Ethan A. Weisberger, 21, of 91 Iroquois Trl, Oswego Town, violation of open container law, Aug. 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 28.
Richard J. Bentley, 30, of 21 Perry Rd., Schroeppel, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, possession of a hypodermic instrument, Aug. 24, held pending arraignment in the City of Oswego Court.
Joshua M. Furbeck, 26, of 515 Utica St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, Aug. 24, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 2.
Alexis K. Johnson, 19, of 95 E. Eighth St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Aug. 24, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Davonte T. Graham, 20, of 24 W. 11th St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, fourth degree criminal mischief, Aug. 11.
Savannah M. Green, 20, of 170 Oswego St., Hannibal, second-degree burglary, third-degree robbery, second-degree harassment, petit larceny, endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 17.
Tyler J. Hobart, 29, of 164 W. First St. S., Fulton, resisting arrest, Aug. 12.
William A. Latz, 51, of 479 Phinney Rd., Granby, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no head lights, Aug. 13.
Alan R. Mcloud, 46, of 411 Bear St., Syracuse, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no insurance, improper plates, no inspection certificate, no registration, Aug. 10.
Destrinae L. Montalban, 28, of 603 Buffalo St., Fulton, driving while using a portable electronic device, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no insurance, Aug. 13.
Brandon R. Ouderkirk, 36, of 258 S. 3rd St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, Aug. 11.
Nicholas Raymond Perry, 27, of 620 Cayuga St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 13.
Kevin L. Thomas Jr., 29, of 385 W. Third St., Williamsport, Pa., first-degree sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, petit larceny, Aug. 9.
Tasha L. Waite, 26, of 37 S. Seventh St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 13.
Ian J.W. Woodward, 35, of 116 N. Seventh St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Aug. 14.
State Police:
Max T. Bartlett, 31, of Albion, two counts petit larceny, Aug. 20, appearance ticket.
Christian F. Roux, 49, of Hastings, criminal mischief, Aug. 19, appearance ticket.
Tara L. Conley, 44, of Fulton, petit larceny, Aug. 20, appearance ticket.
Cindi L. Harris, 53, of Fulton, petit larceny, Aug. 20, appearance ticket.
Anthony J. Desantis, 64, of Oswego, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 20, held.
Davonte T. Graham, 20, of Fulton, second-degree criminal trespass, Aug. 20, held.
Jesse Q. Springett, 42, of Fort Collins, Colorado, petit larceny, Aug. 21, appearance ticket.
Michelle L. O’Brien, 41, of Oswego, petit larceny, Aug. 21, held.
Sarah A. Burdick, 25, of Constantia, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Aug. 22, appearance ticket.
Thomas C. Dix, 38, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, Aug. 23, appearance ticket.
Mark A. Green, 27, of Sandy Creek, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Aug. 23. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Cindy L. Zupancic, 40, of Bernhards Bay, petit larceny, Aug. 23, appearance ticket.
Trestin W. Mcclendon, 23, of Hastings, petit larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Aug. 23, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Cheri M. Holliday, 35, of Fulton, two counts second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child (tattooing child less than 18), Aug. 23, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Trestin W. Mcclendon, 23, of Hastings, petit larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Aug. 23, appearance ticket.
Heather L. Dillman, 42, of Syracuse, second-degree custodial interference, Aug. 26, appearance ticket.
