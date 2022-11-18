Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Nov. 18.
Oswego City Police Department:
Troy T. Decare, 32, of 115 E. Oneida St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree menacing, resisting arrest, third-degree assault, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Nov. 3, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Travis P. Holliday, 43, of 171 Mitchell St., Oswego, fourth-degree grand larceny, Nov. 2, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 17.
Joshua P. Lefave, 22, of 32 Deerpath Dr., New Hartford, disorderly conduct, Nov. 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 17.
Caitlyn M. Ardizzone, 29, of 41 E. Fifth St., Oswego, dumping in prohibited areas, Nov. 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 29.
Joseph David Clark, 23, of 765 Paradise Rd., Palermo, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, aggravated DWI, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, illegal signal: parked, unsafe movement of stopped motor vehicle, Nov. 5, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Aiden Terrance Davis, 20, of 20 Coyne Hill Rd., Beacon, violation of open container ordinance, possession of alcohol under 21, Nov. 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 29.
Joshua R. Deyo, 32, of 413 County Route 3, Granby, disorderly conduct, Nov. 5, transported to Oswego CAP Court for arraignment.
William James Donovan Jr., 40, homeless, petit larceny, Nov. 6, transported to OPD for processing before being transported to OER for further evaluation.
Jason M. Goncalves Sr., 41, of 5538 State Route 104, Scriba, first-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 6.
Luis A. Moquillaza, 26, of 35 Pierce St., New Rochelle, violation of open container ordinance, Nov. 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 29.
Charles C. Knighton, 33, of 36 W. Albany St., Oswego, criminal mischief, Nov. 8, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Mitchell A. Schrader, 26, of 367 W. Third St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, Nov. 9.
Fulton Police Department:
Richard E. Briere, 49, of 113 Fourth N. St., Syracuse, motorcycle violation: improper plate, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unregistered motorcycle, motorcycle helmets violation, no insurance, unsafe turn/failure to signal, Nov. 7.
Albert E. Brooks, 38, of 104 Leitch St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Nov. 2.
Michael C. Catherman, 38, homeless, second-degree harassment, Nov. 1.
Thomas J. Cocopoti, 30, of 4356 State Route 49, Fulton, no inspection, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 2.
Isaiah D. Cole, 29, of 357 Park St., Fulton, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, Nov. 4.
Christian M. Gardenier, 29, of 104 Leitch St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Nov. 2.
Brandon Michael Thibault, 26, of 524 W. First St. S., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unsafe turn/failure to signal, Nov. 7.
Corina M. Walden, 24, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, second-degree criminal trespass, Nov. 7.
State Police:
Matthew J. Vossler, 46, of Williamstown, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Nov. 5, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Vicki A. Goss, 41, of Sandy Creek, petit larceny, Nov. 7, appearance ticket.
Krystal L. Potter, 40, of Harford Mills, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated DWI, Nov. 8, appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.