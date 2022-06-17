Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for June 17.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Mark E. Holmes, 62, of 1054 Sterling Station Rd., Sterling, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, no registration, no insurance, no inspection, June 2, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Morgan E. Bond, 27, of 1053 Sterling Station Rd., Sterling, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 2, scheduled to appear in CAP Court at a later date.
Shakiera C. Colon, 28, of 183 E. Seventh St., Oswego, no headlights, May 31, turned over to the Oswego Police Dept. for further processing.
Jason C. Herzog, 40, of 29 Hare Rd., Palermo, petit larceny, third-degree grand larceny, May 31, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Shelby M. Kampnich,19, of 1947 County Route 1, Scriba, petit larceny, second-degree burglary, May 31, held to be arraigned in CAP Court.
Loren E. Michaels, 30, of 1816 County Route 11, Parish, fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree criminal mischief, June 2, held to be arraigned on all charges in CAP Court.
Josef P. Rasmussan, 39, of 22 Delano St., Pulaski, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, May 31, held to await arraignment in Oswego CAP Court.
Daniel M. Smith, 43, of 338 County Route 11, West Monroe, first-degree criminal sex act, first-degree sexual conduct against a child less than 13, three counts first-degree sex abuse, May 27, arraigned in CAP Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $7,500 cash/$15,000 bond. Smith was due to appear in the Town of West Monroe Court on June 2.
Oswego City Police Department:
Quintin M. Briglin, 29, of 232 E. 10th St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, June 5.
Rachelle K. Burger, 34, of 502 66 Rd., Hannibal, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, June 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 16.
Achlee Lynn Hunter, 33, of 329 Maple St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, June 6, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Darian Ivory James, 23, of 268 Syracuse Ave., Oswego, second-degree harassment, first-degree criminal contempt, June 4.
Brian J. Lamond, 38, of 358 County Route 21, Hannibal, third-degree criminal trespass, June 2.
Jasson Reed, 50, of 125 W. Schuyler St., Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, June 3, transported to Oswego CAP Court for arraignment.
Ellis Singleton III, 31, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, June 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 23.
David Joseph Spitale, 28, of 144 E. Third St., Oswego, failure to keep right, failure to notify DMV of address change, no insurance, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, June 5, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Robert L. Updegrove, 34, homeless, petit larceny, third-degree criminal trespass, June 2.
Greggory Eric Wetzel, 32, of 22 W. Fourth St., Oswego, resisting arrest, June 2, held pending arraignment on two separate warrants.
Shannon N. Woodard, 27, of 87 E. Seneca St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, June 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 23.
Sebastian A. Wygant, 21, of 329 Maple St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree burglary, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, June 6, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
John Morrison Dygert, 21, of 134 E. 10 1/2 St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, June 8, transported to Oswego CAP Court for arraignment.
Lisa Marie Odin, 58, of 23 Butternut Dr., Scriba, petit larceny, June 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 23.
Fulton Police Department:
Tia Ashley Cordwell, 29, of 3984 County Route 17, Redfield, disorderly conduct, June 5.
Tyko J. Delaney, 36, of 158 N. Seventh St., Fulton, petit larceny, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, May 31.
Robert David Gioia, 32, of 102 S. Third St., Fulton, petit larceny, May 29.
Vicki A. Goss, 41, of 190 E. Ninth St., Oswego, petit larceny, June 4.
Chad K. Huber, 39, homeless, petit larceny, June 4.
Jamie Lynn Iadanza, 35, of 212 Chase Rd., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while using a portable electronic device, May 31.
Shawn D. Merrill, 30, of 102 S. Third St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, June 4.
Joshua John Miller, 28, of 23 Summerville Rd., Hannibal, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, speeding, June 5.
Steven M. Mullin, 43, of 729 County Route 28, Richland, inadequate mirrors, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, June 4.
Billy Joe Parkhurst, 40, of 881 County Route 84, Mallory, aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, failure to obey traffic device, alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway, May 31.
Gary A. Royce, 56, of 469 County Route 8, Granby, second-degree harassment, third-degree menacing, June 3.
Ellis Singleton III, 31, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to obey police officer, no license, May 30.
Richelle Ann Taylor, 28, of 268 S. Fourth St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, June 3.
State Police:
Deborah L. Carr, 36, of Phoenix, petit larceny, June 2, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
David H. Fleury, 63, of Pulaski, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated unlicensed operation, June 2, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Bryon D. Phillips, 37, of West Monroe, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, June 2, appearance ticket.
Raymond C. Murray, 56, of Fulton, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated unlicensed operation, June 2, appearance ticket.
Matthew R. Losito, 29, of Central Square, second-degree criminal contempt, June 2, held.
Ralph J. Howe, 20, of Cicero, criminal sex act, June 2. This incident is pending investigation.
Thomas F. Holmes, 62, of Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, June 6. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Richard J. Gaffney, 41, of Richland, two counts petit larceny, June 8, appearance ticket.
Wayne A. Dashnau, 48, of Fulton, third-degree assault, June 7.
Mark R. Coffin, 34, of Orwell, petit larceny, June 8, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Nicholas W. Skinnard, 42, of Hastings, endangering the welfare of a child, June 8, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Mitchel A. Kirk, 25, of Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree fleeing officer in motor vehicle, reckless driving, June 8, held.
Christopher A. Wells, 31, of Oswego, petit larceny, June 8, appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.