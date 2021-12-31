Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Dec. 31.
Oswego City Police Department:
Eric Donahue, 42, of 2051 Barrett Rd., New Woodstock, N.Y., petit larceny, Dec. 16, processed on the charge and returned to the custody of the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Donahue has a court date for this charge on Jan. 11, 2022 in Oswego City Court.
Jeremy D. Torres, 42, of 107 W. Cayuga St., Oswego, second-degree assault, fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, Dec. 16.
Harold G. Borland, 39, of 1194 Rathburn Rd., Oswego Town, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Dec. 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 6, 2022.
Alexes D. Butler, 23, of 295 Leavitt Rd., New Haven, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 6, 2022.
Lynsay A. Haskins, 33, of 258 E. Sixth St., Oswego, petit larceny, Dec. 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 6, 2022.
Thomas J. Kells, 51, of 114 Mitchell St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault, Dec. 17.
Anthony F. Susino, 55, of 276 Lakeshore Rd., Oswego Town, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, DWAI drugs - prior conviction within 10 years, Dec. 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 6, 2022.
According to an Oswego Police Department press release: “In the early morning hours of Oct. 31, the Oswego City Police Department responded to multiple calls regarding vandalism to personal and city property along West First and West Schuyler Street. The damage consisted of torn out freshly planted city trees, destroyed Halloween decorations, smashed pumpkins, and damaged lights poles over a 10-city block area. Officers conducted multiple area interviews and reviewed multiple security videos. Through those interviews, security video footage provided by neighbors, and a review of the downtown camera system, two people were observed committing the criminal acts dressed in Halloween costumes. Through further investigation, the two people were ultimately identified as Michael A. Umbarila age 21 of Davenport, Fla., and Tyler A. Lobasso, age 22 of Brookhaven, N.Y.”
Michael A. Umbarila, 21, of Davenport, Fla., two counts fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal tampering, Dec. 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 6, 2022.
Tyler A. Lobasso, 22, of Brookhaven, N.Y., third-degree criminal tampering, Dec. 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 6, 2022.
Fulton Police Department:
Dustin R. Amos, 36, homeless, trespassing, public appearance under the influence of a narcotic or drug, Dec. 17.
Aliza Marie Bird, 28, of 828 Holly Dr., Fulton, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, Dec. 14.
Thompson Burnswick Jr., 43, of 9 Halstead Dr., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 16.
Justin Lawrence Carr, 35, of 101 Brackett Rd., Hannibal, falsely reporting an incident, Dec. 18.
Austin Robert Curtis, 25, of 2574 County Route 6, Volney, failure to keep right, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Dec. 18.
Jessica M. Faxon, 36, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, petit larceny, Dec. 15.
Arron L. Hardy, 36, of 363 S. Third St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, Dec. 19.
Michael Ryan Hegmann, 30, of 30 W. 11th St., Granby, third-degree criminal mischief, Dec. 19.
Justin M. Jodway, 33, of 209 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing, second degree criminal contempt, Dec. 13.
Johnathan M. Labarge, 26, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, license plate violation, no license, Dec. 17.
Deisaray KD Lovelace, 29, of 256 S. Third St., Fulton, petit larceny, Dec. 13.
Norman Antwon Newsome, 38, of 1112 N. Townsend St., Syracuse, second-degree murder, murder: intention, first-degree robbery, Dec. 13.
Clarissa M. Perez, 26, of 258 S. Third St., Fulton, improper left turn, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 13.
Karin B. Slight, 56, of 601 W. First St. S., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 14.
Sara E. Slight, 33, of 601 W. First St. S., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 14.
Justin A. Storto, 26, of 1092 County Route 35, New Haven, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Dec. 16.
Pablo Torres Jr., 32, of 329 Maple St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, Dec. 16.
Clarence W. Vetovick, 56, of 201 Seneca St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, Dec. 18.
Joshua Andrew Wells, 30, of 90 Kellogg St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Dec. 19.
State Police:
Sean T. Vacarr, 30, of Bernhards Bay, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Dec. 16, appearance ticket.
Andrew L. Brokhoff, 55, of Redfield, second degree criminal contempt, Dec. 19, appearance ticket.
Hunter D. Stott, 19, of Constantia, petit larceny, Dec. 19, appearance ticket.
Benjamin L. Kimball, 22, of Fulton, assault, Dec. 19, held.
Ismael Monzon, 51, of Oswego, misapplication of property, Dec. 21, appearance ticket.
