Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Jan. 14.
Fulton Police Department:
Dale K. Butler Jr., 40, of 401 Hannibal St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, registration suspended, no license, no registration, no insurance, Jan. 1.
Justin Lawrence Carr, 35, of 11 Brackett Rd., Hannibal, trespassing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, Dec. 27.
Roosevelt Evans, 62, of 19 W. First St. N., Fulton, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Dec. 30.
Nicholas R. Hulbert, 24, of 68 W. First St., Oswego, third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Dec. 28.
Tiffani M. Meglino, 38, of 16 Sandra Dr., Phoenix, second-degree burglary, attempt at misdemeanor, endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 4.
Abraham J. Parsons, 30, of 21 Legacy Dr., Baldwinsville, DWI - 1st offense, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, no headlights, Dec. 30.
Jeanluc E. Rogers, 30, of 114 Flood Dr., Volney, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, inadequate plate lamp, Jan. 2.
Jason M. Smiley, 41, of 324 W. Broadway, Fulton, assault, Dec. 31.
Paul A. Smith, 57, of 187 County Route 35, Palermo, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on highway, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, no license, third- degree aggravated unlicensed operation, illegal signal, improper left turn, Dec. 28.
State Police:
William G. Swearengin, 68, of Richland, third-degree assault, Dec. 30, appearance ticket.
Brock A. Hodge, 23, of Minetto, two counts first-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 30, held.
Dennis F. Samson, 61, of Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 30, held.
William A. Connolly, 61, of Hannibal, DWI - 1st offense, Dec. 31, appearance ticket.
Heather L. Moody, 44, of Hannibal, DWI - 1st offense, Jan. 1, appearance ticket.
Steven M. Mullin, 42, of Richland, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 1, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Jason R. Trumble, 38, of West Monroe, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Dec. 14, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Jason B. Savery, 47, of Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, Jan. 1, held.
Christopher J. Reinhardt, 35, of Granby, criminal mischief, Jan. 1, appearance ticket.
Danyaile K. Lapointe, 36, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, Jan. 2, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Eric P. Drought, 39, of Williamstown, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 2, appearance ticket.
Jeramiah J. Gustke, 41, of Oswego, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Jan. 3, appearance ticket.
Matthew R. Losito, 29, of Central Square, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Jan. 3, held.
Joshua A. Caufield, 32, of Oswego, third-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Jan. 3, held.
