Oswego County Police Blotter for Aug. 28
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Joseph D. Bouck, 19, of 38 Sundown Rd., Fulton, reckless endangerment, 2nd degree, Aug. 12, scheduled to answer to the charge in the Oswego City Court on Sept. 3.
Krystal L. Rasbeck, 42, of 175 Mudlake Rd., Mexico, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, Aug. 12, scheduled to answer to the charge in the Scriba Town Court on Aug. 27.
Courtney M. Dashnau, 28, of 956 Middle Rd., Oswego, criminal trespass, 2nd degree, Aug. 12, scheduled to answer to the charge in the Oswego Town Court on Aug. 31.
Thomas T. Allen Jr., 22, of 25 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, criminal mischief, 3rd degree, Aug. 13, scheduled to appear in the Oswego Town Court on Aug. 31.
Michael H. Naracon, 28, of 38 Birch Ln., Oswego, two separate bench warrants, Aug. 13, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Mathew P. Foultz, 36, of 379 Cole Rd., Fulton, felony bench warrant, Aug. 13, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Chad K. Huber, 38, of 106 Onlin Dr., Fulton, three separate warrants, Aug. 15, turned over to each department to be processed and arraigned in CAP Court on all three charges.
Joshua R. Deyo, 29, of 744 County Route 10, Pennellville, robbery, 2nd degree; grand larceny, 4th degree; criminal contempt, 1st degree; and harassment, 2nd degree, Aug. 15, following an incident that allegedly occurred at the intersection of County Route 12 and Peter Scott Rd. According to police, Mr. Deyo allegedly broke into the victim’s vehicle by reaching through the open window to unlock the door while the victim was approaching a stop sign, struck the victim in the face multiple times and pushed the victim out of the vehicle, causing injury. Upon further investigation, police say an active order of protection was in place between Mr. Deyo and the victim. Mr. Deyo was held to await arraignment in CAP Court later that day.
Richard A. Denny, 38, of 1927 Harwood Dr., Sandy Creek, unlawful imprisonment, 2nd degree; resisting arrest; criminal contempt, 2nd degree; failure to obey a police officer; reckless driving; crossing road hazard markings; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and unsafe lane change, Aug. 16, following a complaint that the victim was being held against their will in a vehicle in the Town of Albion. According to police, Mr. Denny’s vehicle was located at the intersection of County Route 15 and State Route 3 with a passenger in it. Denny allegedly failed to comply with Sheriff’s Deputy’s orders to exit the vehicle and continued to head west on County Route 15. The pursuit ended at Ouderkirk Rd. heading east towards County Route 15. Mr. Denny is scheduled to answer to the charges in Sandy Creek Town Court on Sept. 3.
Enrico J. Bianchi, 27, of 12 Riverside Parkway, Massena, New York, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, Aug. 18, scheduled to appear in the Town of Parish Court on Sept. 1.
Rauchell A. Laporte, 27, of 51 Sycamore St., Massena, New York, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, Aug. 18, scheduled to appear in the Town of Parish Court on Sept. 1.
Samuel L. Pruner, 42, of 161 Pike Rd., Brasher Falls, New York, criminal contempt, 2nd degree; criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree; and speed in zone, Aug. 18, scheduled to appear in the Town of Parish Court on Sept. 1.
Nicole B. Alexander, 38, of 681 County Route 54, Pennellville, criminal mischief, 4th degree and criminal contempt, 2nd degree, Aug. 20, scheduled to appear in the Town of Schroeppel Court on Aug. 26.
Craig J. Hofmann, 31, of 168 Germandale Dr., Fulton, attempted assault, 2nd degree and harassment, 2nd degree, Aug. 20, following a complaint in the Town of Granby where the victim was riding their bicycle, and as they were passing Hofmann’s residence, Hofmann allegedly chased and hit them with a baseball bat. Hofmann is scheduled to appear in the Town of Granby Court on Aug. 31.
April L. Marshall, 41, of 76 Center Rd., Pennellville, bench warrant, Aug. 20, turned over to Syracuse Police Department for further processing.
Oswego City Police Department:
Lucy Medrano, 55, of 72 W. Fifth St., Oswego, petit larceny, Aug. 1.
Alexander P. Azzarelli, 24, of 19 E. Van Buren St., Oswego, petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, 4th degree, Aug. 3, appearance ticket, return court date Oct. 22, Oswego City Court.
Diane M. Krichbaum, 41, of 199 Lakeview Ave., Syracuse, possession of marijuana, 2nd degree, Aug. 3, appearance ticket, return court date, Oct. 22, Oswego City Court.
David R. Lamica, 31, of 264 Durbin Rd., Hannibal, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, 1st degree; illegal signal; operating a motor vehicle w/o an inspection certificate, Aug. 3, appearance ticket, return court date, Oct. 22, Oswego City Court.
Anthony S. Brooks, homeless, criminal trespass, 3rd degree, Aug. 5, appearance ticket, return court date, Oct. 22, Oswego City Court.
Richard G. Nelson, 33, of 140 W. Seventh St., Oswego, open container, Aug. 5, appearance ticket, return court date, Sept. 29.
Robert P. Koos, 33, of 7 Birch Lane, Oswego, petit larceny, Aug. 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 22.
Robert J. Martin, 39, of 1480 County Route 4, Central Square, Aug. 6, criminal contempt, 1st degree; criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, Aug. 6, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Scott L. Evans, 35, 7 Candlelit Lane, Liverpool, burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 4th degree; and petit larceny, Aug. 6.
Tonja J. Reed, 37, 363 S. Third St., Fulton, petit larceny, 08/06, appearance ticket, return court date Oct. 22, Oswego City Court.
Joshua Hemingway, 21, of 89 Mullen Road, Fulton, criminal contempt, 1st degree, Aug. 6.
Donald R. Hollenbeck, Jr., 41, of 29 Birch Lane, Oswego, burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 4th degree; and petit larceny, Aug. 6.
Michael P. Virgo, 41, of 4521 State Route 104, Oswego, DWI, 1st offense; aggravated DWI; use of other vehicle without interlock; failure to obey traffic device; aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 6, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility to be arraigned on Aug. 7 in Oswego CAP Court.
Donovan L. Fortney, 28, of 412 19th Ave., Blossvale, New York, petit larceny, Aug. 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 22.
Brian J. Lamond, 36, of 67 E. Albany St., Oswego, active arrest warrant, Aug. 7, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on Aug. 7.
Aisha EA Smith, 35, of 510 W. Third St., Elmira, disorderly conduct, Aug. 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 22.
Gary L. Butler, Jr., 39, of 129 Lyon St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, Aug. 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 22.
Ashley L. Payne, 37, of 129 Lyon St., Oswego, disorderly conduct; resisting arrest, Aug. 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 22.
Edward H. Scruton, 28, of 1730 Rathburn Rd., Oswego, petit larceny, Aug. 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 22.
Wayne F. Coe, 38, of 91 E. Fourth St., Oswego, aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd degree, Aug. 9, released on scene with traffic citations and due to appear in Oswego City Court, Oct. 22.
Angela A. Bogue, 34, of 148 Liberty Street, Oswego, criminal contempt, 1st degree; harassment, 2nd degree, Aug. 9, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on Aug. 9.
James P. Nervina, 30, of 24 Deer Trail, Oswego, unlawful imprisonment, 2nd degree, Aug. 9, held for arraignment on Aug. 9.
Jeremy R. Ware, 35, of 108 Fifth Ave., Oswego, possession of a hypodermic instrument, Aug. 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 22.
Tiffany S. Vanhorn, 38, of 37 Samuel Way, Oswego, petit larceny, Aug. 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 22.
Brandy M. Knopp, 34, homeless, bench warrant; petit larceny; burglary, 3rd degree, Aug. 10, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Ronald E. Recore, 44, of 97 E. Bridge St., Oswego, petit larceny, Aug. 10, held pending arraignment in the Oswego City Court.
Alicia N. Fleming, 34, of 213 Lot 10 Rd., Central Square, petit larceny, Aug. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 22.
Carl A. Ward, 25, of 30 Woodland Drive, Fulton, petit larceny, Aug. 11, arraigned in Oswego City Court and released.
Richard Abbott, 48, of 1681 County Route 11, Parish, sex offender registration violation, 1st offense, Aug. 11, arraigned in Oswego City Court on Aug. 11.
Katie Wallace, 39, of 6 Samuel Way, Oswego, petit larceny; criminal trespass, 3rd degree, Aug. 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 22.
Richard D. Munger, Jr., 39, of 4506 State Route 3, Palermo, criminal contempt, 2nd degree; criminal trespass, 2nd degree, Aug. 11.
Taylor A. Loughrey, 27, homeless, petit larceny, Aug. 13, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in County CAP Court on Aug. 14.
Luis Melendez III, 25, of 93 W. Utica St., Oswego, bench warrant, Aug. 13, processed, arraigned, and transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
Eric J. Scoville, 30, of 134 E. Second St., Oswego, arrest warrant, Aug. 13, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on Aug. 13.
Christopher J. Aller, 24, of 212 E. Sixth St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, Aug. 13.
Robert M. Schneider, Jr., 36, of 25 Pershing Drive, Fulton, disorderly conduct, Aug. 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 1.
Rachel L. Sanke, 37, of 62 E. Utica St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 13, processed and released with a return date of Sept. 21, Oswego City Court.
Joseph M. Barbera, 30, homeless, petit larceny, Aug. 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 27.
Amber N. Fuller, 22, homeless, arrest warrant, Aug. 14, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on Aug. 14.
Anthony C. Stringham, 37, of 8620 Myers Rd., East Syracuse, kidnapping, 1st degree; attempted robbery, 1st degree; and criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree, Aug. 14, held pending arraignment in CAP court on Aug. 14.
Jason Perez, 26, of 515 Clay St., Watertown, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Aug. 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 23.
Shawn M. Donoghue, 32, of 150 1/2 E. Third St., Oswego, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Aug. 14.
Amber N. Fuller, 22, homeless, arrest warrant, Aug. 14, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on Aug. 14.
Brandon E. Lane, 29, of 263 Syracuse Ave., Oswego, bench warrant, Aug. 15, processed and transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for CAP Court arraignment.
June L. Wallace, 34, homeless, arrest warrant, Aug. 15, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on Aug. 15.
Vanessa H. Wahrendorf, 35, of 86 E. Utica St., Oswego, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, Aug. 15.
Tracey E. Schaffer, 36, of Maiden Lane Rd., Scriba, aggravated unlicensed operator, 2nd degree, Aug. 15, issued three additional uniformed traffic tickets with a return court date of Oct. 22 in Oswego City Court.
Chad K. Huber, 38, of 756 S. First St., Fulton, bench warrant, Aug. 15, processed and will be arraigned at Oswego County CAP Court.
Marcus A. Martin, 32, of 132 W. Fourth St., Oswego, trespassing; criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; and possession of a hypodermic instrument, Aug. 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 1.
Timothy L. Benway, 27, of 165 E. Third St., Oswego, bench warrant, Aug. 16, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Kirk B. Kinville, 29, of 376 County Route 3, Fulton, Petit Larceny, Aug. 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 3.
Kevin J. Warner, 35, of 4132 State Route 104, Mexico, aggravated unlicensed operator, 2nd degree, Aug. 16, processed and released on two uniform traffic tickets with a return court date of Oct. 22 in Oswego City Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Kera Heather Marie Reed, 32, of 318 Mullen Rd., Fulton, petit larceny, Aug. 10.
David P. Snyder, 38, of 324 W. Broadway, Fulton, felony bench warrant, Aug. 10.
William J. Derby, 42, of 314 Markowitz Rd., Hastings, four counts of criminal contempt, 2nd degree, Aug. 12.
Tyrone J. Patterson, 24, of 7 N. Seventh St., Fulton, bench warrant, Aug. 13.
Taylor S. Clark, 27, homeless, four counts of petit larceny; criminal contempt, 2nd degree; attempt to commit petit larceny; arrest warrant, Aug. 14.
Amber N. Fuller, 22, homeless, bench warrant, Aug. 14.
Scott D. Glazier, 51, of 158 County Route 28, Altmar, harassment, 2nd degree; criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation; and unlawful imprisonment, 2nd degree, Aug. 15.
Heather A. Spink, 45, of 158 County Route 28, Altmar, harassment, 2nd degree, Aug. 15.
Edward H. Scruton, 28, of 1730 Rathburn Rd., Oswego, petit larceny, Aug. 16.
Collin J. Mattocks, 27, of 18 N. Seventh St., Fulton, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, 3rd degree; driving while intoxicated; failure to stop at a stop sign; speed not reasonable and prudent; speed in zone; improper turn with no signal; failure to keep right; no seat belt; and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, Aug. 16.
Mariah J. Lee, 26, of 116 Fulton Ave., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 16.
Leo N. Toby Jr., 39, of 15 W. Fifth St. S., Fulton, attempt to commit robbery, 3rd degree; menacing; 2nd degree; criminal obstruction of breathing; criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree; and harassment, 2nd degree, Aug. 16.
NY State Police:
Cody A. Dygert, 25, of Hannibal, criminal mischief, Aug. 17.
Nicholas C. Orefice, 26, of Baldwinsville, DWI, 1st offense; aggravated DWI, Aug. 17, appearance ticket.
Kenneth E. Sprague, 65, of Cicero, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Aug. 18, appearance ticket.
Kenneth W. Miller, 39, of Fulton, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17; aggravated unlicensed operation; DWI, previous conviction within 10 years; aggravated DWI, with child; circumventing interlock device, Aug. 18.
Ephrem J. Micaiah, 47, of Ithaca, petit larceny; obstructing governmental administration, 2nd degree; resisting arrest, Aug. 20, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
