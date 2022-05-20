Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for May 20.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Ronald H. Horn Jr., 28, of 301 Erie St., Fulton, petit larceny, May 6, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, May 6.
Kaleb M. Lebeau, 25, of 609 County Route 33, Pennelville, criminal mischief, May 4, arraigned in CAP Court, released on his own recognizance.
David J. Miner, 34, of 744 County Route 10, Schroeppel, three counts second-degree criminal contempt, three counts endangering the welfare of a child, May 5, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Richard J. Bentley, 31, of 21 Perry Rd., Schroeppel, equipment violation: exhaust system, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, May 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 19.
Henry C. Messenger, 53, of 25 Rocking Horse Rd., Sandy Creek, second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree attempted grand larceny, May 5, held pending his arraignment.
Alisha M. Rodriguez, 33, of 40 Liberty St., Oswego, dumping in a prohibited area, May 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 24.
David J. Wilkins, 48, of 158 E. Oneida St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, May 5, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Michael W. Haskins, 28, of 38 Birch Lane, Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, May 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 19.
Trenton Lee Lillie, 21, of 6 Babcock St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, May 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 26.
Michaelanne Majeski, 39, of 307 Rathburn Rd., Granby, second-degree criminal contempt, May 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 19.
Christian A. Martin, 21, of 120 Beach 19th St., Far Rockaway, petit larceny, May 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 26.
Jeremy Kenneth Miles, 22, of 6 Babcock St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, May 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 19.
Peter Timothy Nash, 24, of 338 E. Ninth St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, May 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 19.
Samantha A. Perez, 32, of 238 W. Fifth St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, May 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 19.
William M. Player Jr., 38, of 34 Rikers Beach Rd., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 9.
Theodore J. Putala, 57, of 35 Cedarwood Dr., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, refusal to take breath test, May 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 19.
Gavendra Ramjit, 23, of 9024 75th St., Woodhaven, petit larceny, May 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 26.
Lelia Maude Russell, 33, of 96 Hamilton St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 19.
Karci S. Schutt, 31, of 220 Farimount Ave., Liverpool, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 19.
Nicholas G. Sharp, 32, of 200 W. Second St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, May 7.
Robert L. Updegrove, 33, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, appearance in public under the influence of narcotics or a drug other than alcohol, May 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 19.
Alexander P. Azzarelli, 26, homeless, trespassing, littering, petit larceny, May 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 26.
Amanda L. Klock, 37, of 150 E. Seneca St., Oswego, resisting arrest, May 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 26.
Amanda E. Clarke, 30, of 38 Birch Ln., Scriba, endangering the welfare of a child, May 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 26.
Carl Aldelbert Ward, 26, of 393 Rathburn Rd., Fulton, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation, May 11.
Fulton Police Department:
Christopher R. Baker, 34, of 1 Primrose Ave., Fulton, second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, May 2.
Damien R. Carvey, 38, of 265 W. First St. S., Fulton, first-degree possession of a forged instrument, May 4.
Sabrina Lee Conklin, 29, of 36 Junior Ave., Granby, no/inadequate plate lamp, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, May 2.
John E. Dubiel, 68, of 265 W. First St. S., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, May 2.
Willie D. Hethington, 33, of 52 Liberty St., Oswego, speeding, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, May 6.
Kerri Marie Kline, 30, of 43 Pine Dr., Schroeppel, resisting arrest, May 5.
Aaron W. Lashomb, 45, of 207 S. Second St., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, May 3.
Fred T. Lewis, 65, of 26 Pineview Ln., of Hannibal, speeding, false inspection certificate, May 4.
Colleen Ann Mcgraw, 53, of 207 S. Second St., Fulton, petit larceny, May 3.
Jessica M. Mclean, 38, of 717 W. Broadway, Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, May 6.
Scott Allen Milliman, 51, of 416 Rochester St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, May 3.
Robert L. Munger, 51, of 858 Baldwin Rd., Volney, second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree aggravated harassment, May 3.
Dustin D. Nesbitt, 36, of 416 Park St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated harassment, May 6.
Alexys M. Wolfersberger, 25, of 249 E. Eighth St., Oswego, unspecified violation of local law, May 3.
State Police:
Ronald P. Blasier, 27, of Bernhards Bay, criminal mischief, May 5, appearance ticket.
Daryl L. Chetney, 39, of Fulton, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, May 5, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Martin G. Vanburen, 54, of Oswego, assault, May 5.
Ronald P. Blasier, 52, of Cleveland, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - 1st offense, May 8, appearance ticket.
Cody R. Henderson, 28, of Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, May 7, held.
Brandon L. Robinson, 22, of Fort Drum, New York, DWI - 1st offense, May 8, appearance ticket.
Matthew R. Losito, 29, of Central Square, criminal mischief, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 8, released on own recognizance.
Lori B. Zych, 56, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, May 8, appearance ticket.
Christina I. Doner, 30, of Williamstown, criminal mischief, May 9, appearance ticket.
Kristy J. Buskey, 36, of Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, May 9.
Suzzanne M. Livermore, 33, of Black River, third-degree escape, May 10, appearance ticket.
Jesse N. Marion, 40, of Baldwinsville, petit larceny, May 10, appearance ticket.
Joshua W. Lowe, 32, of Bernhards Bay, second-degree menacing, May 11, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
