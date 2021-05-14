Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for May 14.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Heather M. Babcock, 29, of 4922 N. Jefferson St., Pulaski, and Scott L. Evans, 36, of 92 Hamilton St., Oswego, were both charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 27.
Mr. Evans was additionally issued five UTTs: license plate violation, no license, two counts aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing interlock device. Mr. Evans and Ms. Babcock were held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Matthew S. Conway, 30, of 852 U.S. Route 11, Central Square, first-degree criminal contempt, April 27, court date, May 5, Town of Hastings Court.
Alicia N. Fleming, 34, of 21 Perry Rd., Pennellville, bench warrant, April 23, turned over to the Oswego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment in CAP Court.
David Alan Hill, 50, homeless, bench warrant, April 26, held at CAP Court for arraignment.
April L. Marshall, 42, of 62 Simpson Dr., Scriba, arrest warrant, April 26, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility to await a CAP Court arraignment on April 26.
Sydney N. Wilson, 19, 39 of Minckler Rd., Mexico, third-degree assault, May 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 13.
John F. Danquer, 40, homeless, first-degree auto stripping, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts third-degree criminal mischief, April 28, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department
Joshua C. Apgar, 35, of 75 E. Oneida St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, April 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 6.
Ramiro Armendariz, 30, of 4125 Pearsall Rd., Williamson, arrest warrant, April 22, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on April 22.
Alex E. Avery, 27, of 96 Hamilton St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, April 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 13.
Nicole A. Avery, 34, homeless, arrest warrant, April 30, released to Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.
Christopher R. Betts, 29, of 198 E. Albany St., Oswego, third-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 25, appearance ticket, scheduled to appear in court May 6.
Webb Brian Botting, 21, of 22 Kirkwood Ave., Binghamton, disorderly conduct, April 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 6.
Joseph Daniel Bouck, 20, of 123 W. Fifth St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, April 25, appearance ticket, return court date, May 6.
Anthony S. Brooks, 30, of 161 W. First St., Oswego, bench warrant, April 29.
Christopher A. Burr, 34, of 90 Canal Rd., Schroeppel, bench warrant, April 26, held at Oswego Police Department awaiting arraignment later that day in Oswego City Court.
Steven M. Canino, 21, of 452 Raft Ave., Holbrook, New York, third-degree assault, May 1, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on May 2.
Tara L. Conley, 44, of 217 Seneca St., Fulton, bench warrant, April 28.
Daniel Vincent Craig, 28, of 180 W. Seneca St., Oswego, petit larceny, possession of a hypodermic instrument, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 24, scheduled to appear, Oswego City Court on a later date.
Dorothy V. Cusack, 55, of 6 Kimberly Ln., Mexico Village, third-degree grand larceny, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, April 27.
Tara L. Dana, 37, of 111 W. Utica St., Oswego, petit larceny, May 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 13.
Joshua M. Davis, 28, of 38 Birch Ln., Oswego, bench warrant, May 2, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in CAP Court on May 2.
Collin C. Evans, 36, of 1146 Academy St., Watertown, bench warrant, May 2, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in the CAP Court on May 2.
Scott L. Evans, 36, of 92 Hamilton St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 27, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Jason M. Fantom, 44, of 37 Bunner St., Oswego, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, petit larceny, second-degree burglary, April 20, held pending arraignment on April 20.
Timothy John Fantom, 25, of 113 Liberty St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, April 20, transferred to the Oswego County Correctional Facility where he is being held awaiting Oswego County CAP Court.
Alicia N. Fleming, 35, of 21 Perry Rd., Pennellville, bench warrant, April 23 and April 24, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Shannon L. Gerard, 32, of 148 W. Van Buren St., Oswego, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree harassment, April 29, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 13.
Nathan C. Goodway, 28, of 137 E. Second St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 21, return court date, April 29.
Devon R. Hillman, 23, of 180 Syracuse Ave., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree robbery, April 21, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on April 21.
Robert S. Hinckley, 27, of 5343 S. Main St., Durhanville, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, false impersonation, April 29, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 13.
Fulton Police Department:
Christopher A. Burr, 34, of 90 Canal Rd., Schroeppel, bench warrant, April 26.
Bryan J. Orlosky, 33, of 608 E. Broadway, Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, April 26.
April L. Marshall, 42, of 62 Simpson Dr., Scriba, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 26.
David Alan Hill, 50, homeless, arrest warrant, no inspection, false inspection certificate, no insurance, no registration, no license, three counts second- degree aggravated unlicensed operation, license plate violation, improper license plates, inadequate or no stop lamps, April 26.
Kimberly M. Roy, 55, of 512 Erie St., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, April 27.
Clarissa M. Perez, 25, of 23 Polland Rd., Oswego, illegal headlamp, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 27.
Tara L. Conley, 44, of 217 Seneca St., Fulton, bench warrant, April 28.
David L. Decare, 51, of 411 Oak St., Fulton, criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 28.
Alisa Racheal Smith, 27, of 19 W. First St. N., Fulton, bench warrant, petit larceny, April 28.
Alexander M. Beeles, 27, of 501 Seneca St., Fulton, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, April 29.
Haylee E. Delaney, 19, of 403 Broadwell Ave., Fulton, disorderly conduct, April 30.
David M. Hartpence, 27, of 30 S. Third St., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, April 30.
Ryan E. Becker, 39, of 8 Diane Ave., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, April 30.
Bard A. Jeffery, 49, of 2 Diane Ave., Fulton, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, second-degree harassment, May 1.
Michael J. Cummings, 39, of 546 County Route 36, Hannibal, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, May 1.
Michael Ryan Hegman, 29, of 30 W. 11th St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, May 2.
Collin Christopher Evans, 36, of 1146 Academy St., Watertown, bench warrant, May 2.
Joshua M. Davis, 28, of 38 Birch Ln., Oswego, bench warrant, May 2.
Jeremy Thomas Smith, 20, of 1680 County Route 6, Volney, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second degree harassment, May 2.
State Police:
Joshua D. Parker, 34, of Central Square, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 28, appearance ticket.
Carrieanne B. Fleischman, 33, of West Monroe, DWI - 1st offense, May 1, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Jonathan C. Loomis, 30, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, May 1, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Michael R. Burr, 35, of Phoenix, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, May 1, appearance ticket.
Patricia L. Hall, 50, of Clay, DWI - 1st offense, second-degree reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, May 1, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Daniel J. Holland, 25, of Fulton, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, May 3, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Sherrie L. May, 50, of Canton, Ohio, DWI -1st offense, May 3, appearance ticket.
