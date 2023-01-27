Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Jan. 27.
Oswego City Police Department:
Dustin R. Amos, 37, homeless, petit larceny, Jan. 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 26.
Steven L. Master, 43, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 17.
Dawna Jean Yembrlck, 57, of 56 E. Fourth St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Jan. 11; third-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 12.
Erin M. Collins, 48, of 105 Niagara St., Oswego, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, inadequate or no stop lamps, Jan. 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 26.
Nicholas S. Diamond, 34, of 93 W. Seneca St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated DWI - 1st offense - with child, Jan. 15.
Edwin M. Gonzalez-Ortiz, 24, of 132 W. Fourth St., Oswego, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, registration suspended, Jan. 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 2.
Brystin L. Hurteau, 24, of 144 E. Third St., Oswego, registration suspended, Jan. 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 2.
Joshua R. Patterson, 31, of 3529 County Route 57, Volney, exposure of a person, disorderly conduct, Jan. 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 2.
Brandon M. Brown, 36, of 96 Hamilton St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing, Jan. 18, transported to the Oswego Public Safety Center for arraignment in CAP Court.
Andrew J. Macmillen, 61, of 87 E. Fifth St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal tampering, criminal mischief, Jan. 18, held pending arraignment.
Shannon Leanne Malay, 38, of 359 Broadwell Ave., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no registration, Jan. 18.
Edward Phillips, 60, of 81 E. 10th St., Oswego, fourth-degree grand larceny, Jan. 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 28.
Wan Rodriguez, 25, of 166 W. Third St., Oswego, second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Jan. 18, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Damien R. Carvey, 39, homeless, petit larceny, Jan. 16.
Dylan Tyrell Cooper, 26, of 258 S. Fifth St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Jan. 13.
Eric J. Demott, 42, of 301 Rochester St., Hannibal, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, one-way violation: designated road, failure to obey police officer, Jan. 15.
Brett W. Ellis, 28, of 828 Holly Dr., Fulton, registration suspended, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 13.
Connor James Greene, 28, of 519 S. First St., Fulton, petit larceny, Jan. 15.
Courtney E. Gregory, 29, of 512 Rochester St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree harassment, Jan. 16.
Shana Lee Hall, 30, of 536 County Route 3, Granby, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 14.
David R. Hoey, 58, of 59 E. Fifth St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, illegal signal: parked, Jan. 15.
Cameron Elvis Lawler, 31, of 827 Middle Rd., Scriba, second-degree burglary, petit larceny, criminal mischief, Jan. 14.
Paul M. Meddley, 33, homeless, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failed to stop at stop sign, Jan. 16.
Gary W. Ripley Jr., 44, of 258 S. Fifth St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 13.
David E. Russell, 43, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Jan. 14.
Thomas W. Sullivan, 30, of 47 Leo Mar Dr., Granby, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, inadequate or no stop lamps, Jan. 14.
Calvin L. Waite, 47, homeless, petit larceny, Jan. 13.
Gloria A. Westcott, 73, of 265 W. First St. S., Fulton, petit larceny, Jan. 14.
State Police:
James M. Harris, 31, of Auburn, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, Jan. 14, appearance ticket.
William E. Lawrence, 42, of Oswego, petit larceny, Jan. 14, appearance ticket.
Jesmail Mendeztruax, 36, of New York state, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Jan. 14, appearance ticket.
Michael R. Burr, 37, of Kirkville, endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 15, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Rachelle R. Boulter, 36, of Watertown, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, Jan. 16, appearance ticket.
Jeremy J. Halstead, 45, of Fulton, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, Jan. 17, held.
