Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Oct. 14.
Oswego City Police Department:
Justin D. Guyette, 30, of 488 Red Schoolhouse Rd., Palermo, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 29, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 13.
Larry T. Lapage III, 29, of 59 E. Ninth St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Sept. 29, held pending arraignment.
Brandon Marcellus, 28, of 1983 State Route 13, Altmar, third-degree criminal trespass, second-degree harassment, Sept. 29.
Timothy R. Bonner, 42, of 42 SW Ninth St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, Oct. 1, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 20.
Danielle M. Palmer, 29, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, Oct. 1.
Amanda L. Stockwell, 39, of 80 E. Utica St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, petit larceny, Oct. 2, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Kristy J. Buskey, 37, of 34 Rikers Beach Rd., Scriba, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 4, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court; petit larceny, Oct. 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 20.
Jesse J. Butchino, 36, of 18 E. Cayuga St., Oswego, petit larceny, Oct. 4, released on an appearance ticket with a later court date in the City of Oswego Court.
Scott A. Hill, 46, of 3 Porter St., Oswego, arrested for an alleged violation of local city code 207-16(b), which covers open burn, Oct. 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 25.
Dustin Lee Searor, 28, of 63 Liberty St., Oswego, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, Oct. 4, taken into custody and is awaiting arraignment.
Adam L. Levea, 42, of 92 Hamilton St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 5, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Timothy R. Moss, 33, of 5350 State Route 104, Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, Oct. 5.
Dakota Lyle Felker, 26, of 55 Mexico St., Camden, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree strangulation, second-degree harassment, Sept. 23, held pending arraignment, Oswego CAP Court.
Wan Jose Figueroa, 43, of 174 E. Second St., Oswego, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal tampering, Sept. 6, held pending arraignment in the Oswego City Court.
Susan E. Gardner, 30, homeless, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Sept. 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 6.
Konstantinos Georgioudakis, 21, of 9 Ridge Rd., Dobbs Ferry, open container violation, Sept. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court,, Oct. 25.
Alissa L. Gonzalez, 25, of 30 Sand Rd., Sandy Creek, third-degree criminal trespass, Sept. 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 15.
Shane R. Haresign, 45, of 157 Myers Rd., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 3, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court.
Lynsay A. Haskins, 33, of 151 E. Second St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 15.
Keith Hicks, 49, of 38 Birch Ln., Scriba, open container violation, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 25; endangering the welfare of a child, public lewdness, Sept. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 29.
Fiona Rose Higgins, 21, of 5518 Wyndfield Ct., Hamburg, open container violation, possession of alcohol under the age of 21, Sept. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 25.
Sarah A. Hozer, 24, of 137 W. Bridge St., Oswego, open container violation, Sept. 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 25.
Benjamin J. Jacobs, 25, of 292 Duer St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, failure to keep right, Sept. 24.
Todd E. Kapp, 57, of 101 Ellen St., Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, Sept. 16, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Shane A. Kent, 37, of 100 E. 10th St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Sept. 14, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
James T. Kreckman, 52, of 4841 Farnsworth Rd., Marion, New York, DWI - 1st offense, alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway, Sept. 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 15.
Jessica L. Lambo, 35, of 16 E. 11th St., Oswego, resisting arrest, Sept. 18, appearance ticket.
Timothy P. Lane, 38, of 63 E. Fourth St., Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, Sept. 23, held pending arraignment.
Larry T. Lapage III, 29, of 59 E. Ninth St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Sept. 15.
Tiffany M. Lefebvre, 34, of 138 W Schuyler St., Oswego, petit larceny, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 15.
Roger T. Liddle, 53, of 40 E. 10th 1/2 St., Oswego, public urination, Sept. 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, a later date and time.
Matthew W. Mahalick, 36, of 67 E. Albany St., Oswego, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Sept. 1, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 15; fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, Sept. 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 15; third-degree grand larceny, first-degree robbery, Sept. 20, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Jacob R. Ahumada, 28, of 361 U.S. Route 11, Tully, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unsafe turn/failure to signal, no inspection, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Sept. 27.
Marshall G. Butler, 19, of 141 E. Seneca St., Oswego, petit larceny, resisting arrest, Sept. 26.
Damien R. Carvey, 38, homeless, petit larceny, Sept. 30.
Tammy R. Dean, 53, of 416 Rochester St., Fulton, two counts second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 3.
Nichole M. Gibides, 40, of 427 Silk Rd., Volney, DWI - 1st offense, refusal to take breath test, Oct. 1.
Kevin M. Lagray, 38, of 1929 County Route 1, Oswego, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, motor vehicle violation: registration suspended, Sept. 26.
Matthew A. Lamond, 49, of 411 Leitch St., Fulton, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, two counts second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - 1st offense, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, circumventing interlock - operating without device, Oct. 1.
Deisaray KD Lovelace, 30, homeless, petit larceny, Sept. 27.
Cayla E. Newcombe, 30, of 130 Cedarwood Dr., Granby, criminal mischief, Sept. 28.
Jeffrey M. Ouderkirk, 35, of 607 Utica St., Fulton, resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal mischief, second-degree strangulation, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, assault, Sept. 27.
Tyrone J. Patterson, 26, of 413 Hannibal St., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 1.
Amber J. Steinbrecher, 33, of 309 W. Broadway, Fulton, second-degree criminal trespass, Sept. 29.
Travis R. Walcott, 27, of 165 E. Bridge St., Oswego, third-degree assault, Sept. 29.
Rebecca M. Watson, 41, of 156 W. Seneca St., Oswego, second-degree criminal trespass, Sept. 29.
Timothy J. Zaryski, 43, of 212 S. Third St., Fulton, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Sept. 30.
State Police:
William J. Pearo, 38, of West Monroe, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 29, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Kevin J. Somers, 32, of New York state, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree arson, Sept. 29, held. This incident is pending investigation.
David A. Wait, 34, of Oswego, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree auto stripping, Sept. 29, released on own recognizance. This incident is pending investigation.
Phillip D. Webb, 37, of Mexico, criminal mischief, Oct. 1, held.
Valerie J. Vega, 33, of Syracuse, four counts second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 1, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Will D. Diaz, 22, of Syracuse, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 13.
Shannon J. Turner, 38, of Liverpool, New York, DWI - 1st offense, Oct. 2, appearance ticket.
Danielle M. Granger, 33, of Mexico, third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny, Oct. 4.
Richard F. Figueroa, 54, of West Monroe, third-degree criminal tampering, Sept. 26, appearance ticket.
Charles E. Martin, 38, of Adams, New York, second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 4, appearance ticket.
Luis D. Feliciano, 30, of Hannibal, second-degree menacing, second-degree criminal trespass, Oct. 5, held.
Chrystal F. Coe, 52, of Pulaski, criminal obstruction of breathing, Oct. 5, appearance ticket.
Ryan L. Littler, 34, of Pulaski, second-degree menacing, two counts menacing a police officer, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Oct. 5, held.
Cindy M. Collier, 64, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, Oct. 5, appearance ticket.
