Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Oct. 7.
Oswego City Police Department:
Donavon A. Baez, 21, of 439 Bleecker St., Brooklyn, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failed to stop at stop sign, Sept. 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 29.
Joseph Dylan Barnes, 31, of 3899 Slate Hill Rd., Marcellus, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no headlights, circumventing interlock - operating without device, Sept. 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 29.
Joseph R. Bartosek,32, of 224 Syracuse Ave., Oswego, first-degree criminal trespass, Sept. 7, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility where he was held.
Chandra Batchelor, 41, of 434 Middle Rd., Scriba, petit larceny, Sept. 25.
Heather M. Blondell, 35, of 36 W. Albany St., Oswego, petit larceny, Sept. 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 29.
Hanna E. Brodmann, 20, of 122 Clinton St., Penn Yan, disorderly conduct, Sept. 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 6.
Francisco M. Brooks Jr., 31, of 96 E. Schuyler St., Oswego, resisting arrest, Sept. 16, turned over to the Oswego County Correctional Facility to be held pending arraignment.
Delaughn N. Brown, 25, of 1320 Westcott St., Syracuse, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 15.
Edward E. Browning, 25, of 7 N. Seventh St., Fulton, making a terrorist threat, second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, Sept. 24.
Joseph W. Cash, 35, of 7 Birch Ln., Scriba, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 22, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 6.
Miranda A. Charland, 27, of 226 Hopper Rd., Syracuse, fourth-degree grand larceny, Sept. 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 13.
Justus M. Charles, 21, of 11934 200th St., Saint Albans, disorderly conduct, Sept. 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 29.
Damion Crevier, 22, of 456 W. First St., Oswego, charged with 14 counts of petit larceny allegedly occurring on 14 separate dates between May 26 and Sept. 15; arrested Sept. 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 6.
Adam Lee Cooper, 44, of 111 W. Bridge St., Oswego, trespassing, Sept. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 29.
John Anthony Cox, 23, of 308 S. Peterboro St., Canastota, violation of Oswego open container ordinance, Sept. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct 25.
Alexander M. Davies, 23, of 206 Black Creek Rd., Scriba, violation of Oswego open container ordinance, Sept. 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 25.
Michael A. Depaolo Jr., 37, of 16 Lake St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Sept. 19, petit larceny, Sept. 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 6.
Shelby L. Dillingham, 26, of 337 Thompson Rd., Oswego Town, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, registration suspended, Sept. 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 29.
Patricia A. Edick, 54, of 956 Middle Rd., Scriba, third-degree criminal trespass, Sept. 1, processed at Oswego Police Dept. and released.
Christel L. Ellis, 45, homeless, two counts of petit larceny, one on Sept. 5, the other on Sept. 23, appearance tickets, Oswego City Court, Sept. 22 and Oct. 6.
Nicholas R. Hulbert, 25, of 30 W. Schuyler St., Oswego, assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 28, held pending arraignment.
Raul Dominlck Suarez, 41, of 97 E. Bridge St., Oswego, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, disorderly conduct, Sept. 28.
Fulton Police Department:
Button, Ryan Allen, 24, of 207 W. Fourth St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failed to stop at stop sign, Sept. 22.
Theodore K. Darling, 51, of 207 Beech St., Fulton, lewdness-expose body in public, Sept. 21.
Jason M. Demott, 38, of 114 Leitch St., Fulton, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, inadequate or no stop lamps, Sept. 24.
April W. Dumas, 36, homeless, petit larceny, Sept. 21.
Melissa Lee Guppy, 30, of 208 Utica St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated harassment, Sept. 21.
Shawn N. Hamilton, 33, of 208 Utica St., Fulton, second-degree criminal trespass, Sept. 21.
Paul M. Meddley, 33, of 16 Paradise Rd., Fulton, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unsafe turn/fail to signal, Sept. 20; no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/insufficient tail lamps, Sept. 21.
Bridget P. Monzel, 39, of 16 Paradise Rd., Palermo, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/inadequate plate lamp, Sept. 24.
Karlee D. Nichols, 30, of 406 Cedar St., Fulton, improper left turn, failure to keep right, unsafe turn/fail to signal, aggravated DWI, Sept. 24.
Chyanne G. Okoniewski, 20, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/inadequate plate lamp, Sept. 19.
Joseph E. Tobin, 46, of 557 W. Fifth St., Oswego, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 21.
Jeremy C. Wallace, 55, of 376 Broadwell Ave., Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, failure to keep right, Sept. 25.
State Police:
Jason C. Herzog, 40, of Central Square, petit larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, Sept. 22, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Richard J. Stein, 67, of Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, Sept. 22.
Joshua J. Wirts, 24, of Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, Sept. 22, appearance ticket.
Kaleb M. Lebeau, 26, of Hastings, resisting arrest, Sept. 25, appearance ticket.
Richard F. Figueroa, 54, of West Monore, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, circumventing interlock - operating without device, Sept. 26, held.
Linda L. Chase, 31, of Syracuse, petit larceny, Sept. 26, appearance ticket.
Brittany R. Barber, 29, of Altmar, two counts second-degree criminal contempt, Sept. 27, held.
Angela L. Grimshaw, 46, of Chaumont, second-degree criminal impersonation, Sept. 27, appearance ticket.
Ziemere T. King, 21, of Baldwinsville, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 27, appearance ticket.
Sean W. Lowe, 33, of Bernhards Bay, petit larceny, Sept. 28, appearance ticket.
Billy D. Redden, 25, of Williamstown, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Sept. 28, appearance ticket.
Tiara J. Hobart, 29, of Fulton, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Sept. 28, appearance ticket.
