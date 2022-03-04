Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for March 4.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Clifton J. Lamb, 35, of 167 E. Second St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 14, scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on Feb. 28.
Travis M. Swett, 44, of 94 County Route 63, Scriba, second-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 15, scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on March 1.
Oswego City Police Department:
Billy J. Parkhurst, 40, of 881 County Route 84, Hastings, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, equipment violation: exhaust system, Feb. 21.
Catherine R. Racine, 39, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, petit larceny, Feb. 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 10.
Russell S. Smith Jr., 32, of 4008 State Route 3, Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Feb. 18, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on Feb. 19.
Alexander M. Snow, 28, of 51 E. Seventh St., Oswego, fourth-degree grand larceny, petit larceny, Feb. 20, held pending arraignment in
Oswego County CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Timothy E. Bird, 51, of 608 Hannibal St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, Feb. 8.
Thompson Burnswick Jr., 43, of 9 Halstead Dr., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, aggravated unlicensed operation, unsafe turn/fail to signal, Feb. 8.
Dale K. Butler Jr., 40, of 401 Hannibal St., Fulton, second-degree burglary, criminal obstruction of breathing, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree criminal tampering, Feb. 11.
Justin Lawrence Carr, 35, of 101 Brackett Rd., Hannibal, petit larceny, Feb. 9.
Briana Paige Colon, 22, of 332 County Line Rd., Phoenix, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to obey police officer, failure to keep right, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, Feb. 10.
Kendra A. Crandall, 31, of 508 Rochester St., Fulton, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, no headlights, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 13.
Amber Nicole Fuller, 24, of 707 Emery St., Fulton, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Feb. 9.
Allen M. Gates, 39, of 459 Park Ave., Fulton, second-degree harassment, first-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 13.
Jeramiah J. Gustke, 41, of 3331 County Route 57, Volney, license plate violation: reg plate disp, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 11.
Justin M. Jodway, 33, of 209 W. 4th St. S., Fulton, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespass, attempt at misdemeanor, possession of burglar tools, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Feb. 10.
Adrianna M. Loveland, 24, of 229 W. Fifth St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while using portable electronic device, Feb. 11.
Tiffany Lynn Merrill, 33, of 207 Seneca St., Fulton, petit larceny, Feb. 12.
Gary W. Ripley, 43, of 258 S. Fifth St., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest, Feb. 9.
Daniel Rivera, 46, of 146 E. Second St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 10.
Edward J. Szymanski, 39, homeless, petit larceny, resisting arrest, Feb. 7.
Nathan Patrick Welsh, 23, of 704 Fay St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, Feb. 13.
Timothy J. Brien, 31, of 260 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, second-degree harassment, criminal mischief, Feb. 16.
Isander Colongutierrez, 36, of 717 W. Broadway, Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding, Feb. 16.
Dylan Tyrell Cooper, 25, of 308 E. Broadway, Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, no/inadequate lights, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to obey police officer, Feb. 19.
Charles E. Daniels III, 22, of 57 Wilson Rd., Central Square, second-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, Feb. 15.
Thomas D. Demott, 46, of 301 Erie St., Fulton, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Feb. 16.
Jeramiah J. Gustke, 41, of 3331 County Route 57, Volney, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, license plate violation: reg plate disp, Feb. 16.
Jenien Roxanne Janaro, 43, of 256 S. Third St., Fulton, petit larceny, Feb. 20.
Gabrielle C. Johnson, 32, of 121 Schuyler St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no headlights, Feb. 16.
Clarissa M. Perez, 26, of 2122 County Route 176, Volney, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Feb. 14.
Forrest Ridge Raley, 27, of 218 Kingdom Rd., Volney, criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 17.
Brian M. Rendino, 37, of 212 N. Townsend, Syracuse, aggravated harassment, Feb. 14.
Chad A. Rittenhouse, 37, of 111 Harriet St., Elmira, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated harassment, Feb. 16.
Mathew David Winn, 26, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 18.
State Police:
Frank J. Powless, 35, of Pulaski, two counts fourth-degree grand larceny, Feb. 18, held.
Frank W. Poole, 37, of Pulaski, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Feb. 20, appearance ticket.
Alexis K. Jerred, 36, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, Feb. 19, appearance ticket.
Katlyn M. Mcdermid, 24, of Watertown, criminal mischief, petit larceny, Feb. 21, appearance ticket.
Kacey L. Carlisle, 36, of Camden, -DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Feb. 21, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Samantha L. Skinner, 25, of Central Square, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, registration suspended, circumventing interlock - operating without device, Feb. 21, appearance ticket.
Matthew J. Wood, 50, of Central Square, criminal mischief, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Feb. 21, held.
Dale J. Oatman, 35, of Sandy Creek, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Feb. 24, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Alexis L. Mitchell, 23, of Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 23, appearance ticket.
John M. Carr, 36, of Phoenix, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 23, appearance ticket.
