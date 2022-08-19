Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Aug. 19.
Oswego City Police Department:
Dallas P. Bennett, 24, of 150 E. Seneca St., Oswego, petit larceny, Aug. 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
Michael E. Chorley, 42, homeless, petit larceny, Aug. 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
Joshua M. Furbeck, 27, of 88 Liberty St., Oswego, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree harassment, Aug. 4, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment at a later date.
Greggory Eric Wetzel, 32, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass, Aug. 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
Tiffany M. Babcock, 33, of 97 E. Bridge St., Oswego, petit larceny, Aug. 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 25.
Christian J. Camacho, 24, homeless, second-degree criminal contempt, Aug. 7, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
Patrick E. Davern, 42, of 534 Middle Rd., Scriba, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Aug. 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 25.
Stephanie Lyn Doud, 31, of 24 W. First St. N., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 25.
Gregory D. Flynn, 35, of 14874 Juniper Hill Rd., Sterling, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 25.
Thomas M. Groth, 47, of 7 E. Fifth St., Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment, Aug. 7, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on Aug. 8.
Amanda L. Klock, 38, of 150 E. Seneca St., Oswego, third-degree criminal mischief, Aug. 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
Walter S. Orel Jr., 63, of 192 Syracuse Ave., Oswego, disorderly conduct, Aug. 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
Bruce V. Plath, 75, of 95 Windemere Dr., Granby, petit larceny, trespassing, Aug. 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
Brian H. Savage, 34, of 956 Middle Rd., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 25.
State Police:
Mary R. Poresky, 38, of Pulaski, second-degree criminal contempt, Aug. 4, appearance ticket.
Theodore Papadopoulos, 69, of Ovid, second-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, third-degree criminal mischief, Aug. 4.
Clayton J. Manley, 29, of Hastings, criminal mischief, Aug. 4, appearance ticket.
Michael M. Hamilton, 30, of Amboy, two counts second-degree menacing, Aug. 6, appearance ticket.
Shawn M. Henderson, 31, of Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 7.
John Paul D. Barton, 42, of Parish, four counts torture/injure/not feed animal, Aug. 7, appearance ticket, Parish Town Court, Aug. 19.
Christina M. LaValley, 41, of Amboy, four counts torture/injure/not feed animal, Aug. 7, appearance ticket, Parish Town Court, Aug. 19.
According to State Police, troopers arrested both LaValley and Barton following an investigation at the residence into several dogs that had porcupine quills in the face, nose, neck and body. During an interview with police, Barton allegedly stated he did not have money to take them to the vet, so he was going to shoot them. Two Yellow Labs were allegedly hardly able to walk and could not eat or drink. The two Labs were surrendered by the owner to the SPCA and taken to the Emergency Veterinary Hospital in E. Syracuse for treatment. According to the veterinarian, the dogs’ porcupine quill wounds were chronic, and both dogs showed signs of emaciation and hyponatremia/hypochloremia.
Connor J. Hitchcock, 22, of Pulaski, DWI - 1st offense, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Aug. 7, appearance ticket.
Danielle E. Melchier, 26, of Central Square, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt, Aug. 7, held.
Tina L. Lucas, 49, of Oswego, petit larceny, Aug. 8, appearance ticket.
Daniel M. Huller, 40, of Hannibal, DWI - 1st offense, Aug. 10, appearance ticket.
