Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for April 9.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Jason M. Ibrahim, 34, of 146 Circle Rd., North Syracuse, arrest warrant, March 19, turned over to Cicero Police Department for further processing.
Danielle M. Searor, 34, of 2061 County Route 45, Volney, bench warrant, March 19, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Joshua A. Bender, 31, of 353 White Rd., Parish, bench warrant, March 19, turned over to CAP Court to await arraignment.
Zachary W. Cook, 20, of 306 County Route 3, Granby, arrest warrant, March 20, turned over to the Onondaga Sheriff’s for further processing.
Courtney L. Bradley, 27, of 3464 County Route 22, Orwell, arrest warrant, March 20, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Nicholas L. McCarty, 24, homeless, fourth-degree attempted grand larceny, third-degree attempted robbery, and third-degree menacing, March 21, held in the Oswego County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges, scheduled to appear, Town of Mexico Court, April 13. According to police, McCarty allegedly stated to the victim at McDonald’s drive thru in the town of Mexico that he was in possession of a gun while holding his waistband and attempting to gain access to the vehicle by repeatedly pulling on the handle.
Randy A. Schouten, 38, homeless, menacing a police officer, resisting arrest, March 21, taken into custody, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
According to police, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an alleged harassment in the woods outside of Champlain Commons, where they observed a visible fire and two individuals. As officers approached the area, Schouten allegedly threw a rock towards the officers, then became verbal while allegedly holding what appeared to be a machete and an axe. After multiple commands to drop the weapons, Schouten was eventually taken into custody.
Megan M. Waite, 22, homeless, bench warrant, March 23, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
State Police:
Tanya M. Tarbell, 42, of Pulaski, criminal mischief, March 25, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Brittany A. Blair, 32, of Cleveland, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, March 25, appearance ticket.
Megan L. Gautreaux, 32, of Fulton, four counts endangering the welfare of a child, March 25, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Ashley L. Kingsley, 30, of Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, March 26, appearance ticket.
Paul K. Greeno, 51, of Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, March 26, appearance ticket.
Angie M. Obey, 44, of Hastings, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, March 27, appearance ticket.
Andrea L. Warner, 32, of Fulton, petit larceny, March 27, appearance ticket.
Matthew J. Pritchard, 40, of Camden, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, March 28, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Joshua E. Earnshaw, 36, of Granby, fourth-degree criminal mischief, March 28, held.
Miki I. Cromie, 41, of Granby, fourth-degree criminal mischief, March 28.
Adam W. Berthod, 36, of West Monroe, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 29, appearance ticket.
Anthony L. Keith, 40, of Cleveland, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 29, appearance ticket.
Alisha M. Obey, 34, of Fulton, second-degree criminal impersonation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 29, appearance ticket.
Robert J. Bevacqua, 24, of Fulton, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 29, appearance ticket.
Zachary M. Searor, 25, of Hannibal, first-degree rape, endangering the welfare of a child, March 29, appearance ticket.
Vincent W. Czyz, 23, of Pennellville, DWI - 1st offense, DWAI combined drugs/alcohol, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 30, held.
Jessica K. Mcclellan, 33, of Hastings, endangering the welfare of a child, March 31, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Dwight J. Cicione, 64, of Syracuse, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated DWI, March 31, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
