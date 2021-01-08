Oswego County Police Blotter for Jan. 8
Oswego City Police Department:
James J. Brown Jr., 37, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Dec. 22, turned over to Oswego County Sheriffs for CAP Court arraignment.
Michael K. Champion, 24, fourth-degree grand larceny, making a punishable false written statement, Dec. 23, appearance ticket, return court date Jan. 7, Oswego City Court.
Roy W. Cooper, 42, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, Dec. 23.
Kara C. Dodge, 26, bench warrant, Dec. 23, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Ashley Marie Durgan, 23, bench warrant, Dec. 21, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, held awaiting CAP Court on Dec. 21.
John F. Gibson, 45, arrested for allegedly violating Oswego City’s Taxi-Licensed Operator and Vehicle Ordinance, Dec. 22, appearance ticket, return court date, Jan. 26, Oswego City Court.
Alexis K. Johnson, 18, bench warrant, Dec. 26, held pending arraignment.
Rebecca A. Manchester, 39, bench warrant, Dec. 27, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, will be arraigned Dec. 27.
Lindie M. Novak, 46, unlawful possession of marijuana, two counts second-degree menacing, two counts fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree harassment, Dec. 21, held pending arraignment in CAP Court on Dec. 22.
Genny M. Smith, 36, bench warrant, Dec. 21, held for arraignment in CAP court.
Marcus Lee Wright, 50, bench warrant, Dec. 23, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court that day.
Tajuana S. Wright, 33, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, registration suspended, Dec. 22.
Fulton Police Department:
Ashley Marie Durgan, 23, of 89 W. Fifth St. N., Fulton, bench warrant, Dec. 21.
Fernando Cruz, 35, of 16 E. Fifth St., Oswego, third-degree assault, Dec. 22.
Paul L. Parkhurst Jr., 49, of 168 N. 5th St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, Dec. 22.
Samantha M. Ouderkirk, 29, of 603 Ontario St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 24.
Peter Losurdo, 62, of 324 W. Broadway, Fulton, bench warrant, Dec. 27.
State Police:
Corey M. Rosato, 32, of Mexico, DWI - 1st offense, Dec. 25. This incident is pending investigation.
Michael W. Hall, 36, Syracuse, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 25, appearance ticket.
Ashley N. Palmer, 31, Syracuse, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Dec. 25, appearance ticket.
Leslie S. Bezio, 61, Pulaski, two counts criminal mischief, Dec. 27, appearance ticket.
Ralph L. Fox, 41, of Williamstown, endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, Dec. 29, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Bradley M. Fox, 38, of Williamstown, endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, Dec. 29, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Amanda J. Grinnell, 41, of Fulton, petit larceny, Dec. 29, appearance ticket.
Brandon J. Benedict, 22, of Oswego, second-degree menacing, Dec. 29, appearance ticket.
Melissa A. Parkhurst, 45, of Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, Dec. 28, appearance ticket.
