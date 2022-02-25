Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Feb. 25.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Diego F. Baldwin, 29, of 7023 Fremont Rd., East Syracuse, aggravated DWI - 1st offense, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, speeding, moved from lane unsafely, failed to use designated lane, second-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 4, scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court, Feb. 18.
Eugene J. Cappuccetti, 36, of 25361 State Route 411, Theresa, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 4, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Feb. 15.
Rodney R. Howe, 61, of 1170 County Route 8, Granby, third-degree menacing, Feb. 6, held to await arraignment at the Oswego County CAP court.
Bruce Lambertson, 54, of 91 Toad Harbor Rd., West Monroe, second-degree harassment, aggravated criminal contempt, Feb. 5, held to await arraignment at the Oswego County CAP Court.
John P. Matzke, 43, of 275 Pinnacle Hill Rd., Granby, criminal mischief, Feb. 6, held to await arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Adam W. Skilinskis, 28, of 170 County Route 35, Palermo, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Feb. 8, held to await arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Donald L. White, 43, of 36 Lock St., Phoenix, disorderly conduct, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Feb. 7, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Feb. 21.
Oswego City Police Department:
Jason M. Goncalves, 40, of 144 Craw Rd., Palermo, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 24.
Warren D. Swanson, 24, of 169 Fifth Ave., Oswego, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Feb. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 24.
Jameel Ahmed, 56, of 180 E. 10th St., Oswego, criminal mischief, Feb. 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 24.
Matthew R. Danielson, 21, of 133 W. Oneida St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Feb. 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 24.
William M. Graham, 52, of 202 E. Second St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, no registration, no license, Feb. 13.
Connor James Greene, 27, of 53 Hall Dr., Hannibal, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Feb. 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 24.
Matthew A. Megali, 21, of 11 Havervale Ln., Garnerville, disorderly conduct, Feb. 12.
Brandon R. Smith, 35, of 78 E. 10th St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, Feb. 13.
Larry W. Walker Jr., 39, of 45 Samuel Way, Scriba, resisting arrest, Feb. 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 3.
Marisol Guzman, 55, of 224 E. Fifth St., Oswego, petit larceny, Feb. 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 3.
Melinda L. Bartholomew, 56, of 714 County Route 20, Oswego Town, petit larceny, Feb. 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 3.
Michelle L. Nichols, 44, of 89 W. Utica St., Oswego, petit larceny, Feb. 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 3.
Rene Lucy Sawyer, 57, of 714 County Route 20, Oswego Town, petit larceny, Feb. 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 3.
Pamela L. Sivalia, 67, of 660 State Route 48, Fulton, petit larceny, Feb. 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 3.
State Police:
Tiffeny M. White, 31, of Sandy Creek, petit larceny, Feb. 10, appearance ticket.
Joshua J. Douglas, 33, of West Monroe, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 10, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Gary J. Verescak, 39, of Camillus, endangering the welfare of a child, Feb. 10, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Justin A. Storto, 26, of Mexico, petit larceny, forgery, Feb. 11. This incident is pending investigation.
Stacy E. Trevett, 30, of Williamstown, third-degree criminal mischief, second degree criminal mischief, Feb. 12.
Jennifer A. Davies, 40, of Oswego, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Feb. 13, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Michael T. Trudell, 49, of Hastings, two counts second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 14, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Christopher D. Ariola, 38, of West Monroe, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree arson, resisting arrest, Feb. 15, held.
Christopher W. Vezzose, 31, of Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 15.
Nathan M. Novak, 31, of New Haven, DWI - 1st offense, Feb. 16, appearance ticket.
