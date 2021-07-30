Oswego County Police Blotter for July 30.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Michael R. Hegman, 29, of 30 W. 11th St. Fulton, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, July 11, scheduled to appear in CAP Court July 26.
Anthony D. Mills, 20, of 24 W. 11th St., Granby, criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment, July 11, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on July 26.
Derik M. Winn, 33, of 416 Main St. Phoenix, second-degree assault, July 12, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Joshua M. Furbeck, 26, of 200 Hannibal St., Fulton, petit larceny, July 15, scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on July 29.
Donald R. Bartlett, 36, of 809 County Route 8, Granby, second-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal contempt, July 13, scheduled to answer the charges in Oswego County CAP Court on July 27.
Oswego City Police Department:
Anthony T. Albright, 19, of 112 George St., Vestal, petit larceny, unauthorized use of license, July 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 22.
Joseph Daniel Bouck, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, second degree harassment, July 9.
Annabelle R. Dickens, 19, of 79 E. Ninth St., Oswego, petit larceny, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 22.
Timothy B. Faulkner, 39, of 2288 County Route 7, Oswego Town, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, speeding, failure to keep right, July 11, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
James M. Finch, 37, of 1266 State Route 104B, Mexico, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second degree menacing, July 10.
Raymond P. Gomes, 31, of 23 Pollard Rd., Hannibal, petit larceny, July 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 22.
Marcus A. Martin, 33, of 85 E. Fifth St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 22.
Jamell B. Morgan, 33, of 6820 Myers Rd., Syracuse, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, July 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 22.
Kelly Jo Rainville, 43, of 19 E. Van Buren St., Oswego, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, July 12, held awaiting arraignment at Oswego County CAP Court.
Eric M. Barr, , 38, of 22 Porter St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, July 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 29.
Tia Ashley Cordwell,, 28, of 149 E. Bridge St., Oswego, petit larceny, July 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 29.
Michael A. Depaolo Jr., 36, of 7 Birch Ln., Scriba, endangering the welfare of a child, July 15, released on his own recognizance.
Fulton Police Department:
Jay A. Barrington, 47, of 357 Main St., Phoenix, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no headlights, July 13.
Joseph Daniel Bouck, 20, homeless, possession of burglar tools, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree attempted burglary, July 13.
Jarl Layne Brennan, 27, homeless, petit larceny, July 14 and July 17.
Corey S. Cardinali, 24, of 199 Durbin Rd., Hannibal, no license, no inspection, no registration, no insurance, improper plates, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 18.
Tina Marie Delaney, 31, of 717 W. Broadway, Fulton, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, July 13.
Richard V. Esposito, 29, of 78 W. Eighth St., Oswego, DWAI drugs - prior conviction within 10 years, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, one-way violation: designated road, possession of a hypodermic instrument, July 14.
Kenneth C. Ferris, 50, homeless, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 18.
Austin R. Gilbert, 26, of 242 Engles Rd., Oswego Town, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 15.
Raina H. Heinley, 49, of 6820 Myers Rd., E. Syracuse, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, July 12.
Steven P. Stoutenger, 23, of 74 W. First St. S., Fulton, second-degree harassment, first degree criminal contempt, July 17.
Darshell L. Stroud Jr., 31, of 504 W. Brighton Ave., Syracuse, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, petit larceny, resisting arrest, July 15.
Stephen S. Thomas, 51, of 3621 Bucks Trail, Baldwinsville, DWI - 1st offense, failure to keep right, operator leaving the scene of a property damaging accident, July 13.
State Police:
Bradley C. Richardson, 23, of Camden, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, July 1, appearance ticket.
Ronald R. Button, 27, of Constantia, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, July 17.
Shiann M. Herrington, 21, of Central Square, fourth-degree grand larceny, July 18, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
James W. Edwards, 28, of Syracuse, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, reckless driving, July 18, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Erin E. Galt, 43, of Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWAI drug/alcohol:1 prior within 10 years, July 18, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Joseph G. Hall, 37, of Lacona, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, July 15, appearance ticket.
Zachary P. Rumo, 29, of Constantia, first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, July 20, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Mark A. Dolin, 35, of Constantia, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, July 20, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Takieme L. Jackson, 30, of Camillus, first-degree robbery. July 20, held. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
