Oswego County Police Blotter for Aug. 21
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Cheri M. Holliday, 35, of 10 Shortcut Rd., Fulton, bench warrant, Aug. 6, held awaiting arraignment later that day.
Gary L. Stacy Jr., 42, of 454 O’Connor Rd., Oswego, operation of a motor vehicle with no interlock device, and aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd degree, Aug. 7, scheduled to appear in the Central Square Village Court on Aug. 19.
Jessica L. Vasquez, 32, of 309 W. Broadway, Fulton, felony bench warrant, Aug. 8, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Jeremy R. Ware, 35, of 108 5th Ave., Oswego, bench warrant, Aug. 9, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Candy L. Manwaring, 57, of 445 Myers Rd., Oswego, petit larceny and 3 counts of issuing a bad check, Aug. 9, scheduled to appear in Scriba Town Court Sept. 10.
Robert J. Martin, 39, of 1480 County Route 4, Fulton, criminal mischief, 4th degree, Aug. 10, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court that day.
Randall H. Muir III, 23, of 38 Sundown Rd., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing; criminal mischief, 4th degree; and harassment, 2nd degree, Aug. 10, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Joshua R. Deyo, 29, of 744 County Route 10, Pennellville, assault, 3rd degree; criminal obstruction of breathing; and unlawful imprisonment, 2nd degree, Aug. 4.
Keith M. Woodworth, 34, of 256 1/2 S. Seventh St., Fulton, criminal contempt, 1st degree; aggravated family offense; criminal mischief, 4th degree; criminal trespass, 2nd degree; endangering the welfare of a child; and harassment, 2nd degree, Aug. 4.
Ryan M. Hyde, 37, of 799 Rowlee Rd., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 7. According to police, Hyde allegedly left his 10-month-old daughter inside a 2007 red GMC Canyon on July 20 without any supervision for approximately five minutes.
Steven P. Stoutenger, 22, of 401 W. Third St. S., Fulton, criminal mischief, 4th degree, Aug. 7.
Clinton E. Rowe Jr., 34, homeless, bench warrant for allegedly failing to comply with court-ordered programs, Aug. 8.
Alexander M. Beeles, 26, of 501 Seneca St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Aug. 8.
NY State Police:
Justin R. Merrill, 29, of Fulton, DWI, 1st offense; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree, Aug. 8, appearance ticket.
Shane H. Lewis, 40, of Richland, petit larceny, Aug. 8, appearance ticket.
Eric J. Wing, 49, of Sandy Creek, DWI, 1st offense, Aug. 8, appearance ticket.
Theresa S. Kehoe, 50, of Lacona, DWI, 1st offense; aggravated DWI, Aug. 9, held.
Jeremy P. Mcnitt, 30, of Lacona, DWI, 1st offense, Aug. 9, appearance ticket.
Donald R. Hamilton, 33, Fulton, aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd degree, Aug. 8, appearance ticket.
Brandy M. Knopp, 34, of Oswego, petit larceny, Aug. 10, appearance ticket.
Jeffrey S. Passino, 40, of Sandy Creek, aggravated unlicensed operation; DWI, 1st offense, Aug. 11, appearance ticket.
Jessica A. Nieves, 37, of West Monroe, DWI, 1st offense, Aug. 12, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Kenneth E. Green, 57, of Central Square, criminal mischief, 2nd degree, Aug. 12.
Brittainy A. Parker, 28, of Oswego, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree, Aug. 12, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Andrew G. Janaro, 20, of Central Square, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree, Aug. 12, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
