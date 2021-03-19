Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for March 19.
Oswego City Police Department:
Joseph Daniel Bouck, 19, of 250 W. Second St., Oswego, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal contempt, March 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 18.
Joshua L. Brown, 36, of 88 Maiden Lane Rd., Oswego, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, March 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 18.
Christopher A. Burr, 34, of 90 Canal Rd., Schroeppel, arrest warrant, second-degree reckless endangerment, no license, equipment violation: exhaust system, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unsafe movement of a stopped motor vehicle, Feb. 25, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
Ryan A. Button, 22, of 40 W. 6th St., Oswego, bench warrant, Feb. 27, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego CAP Court, Feb. 27.
Christian J. Camacho, 23, homeless, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, Feb. 28, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 11.
Christian J. Camacho, 23, homeless, two counts (March 1 and March 8) second-degree criminal contempt, held at Oswego Police Department awaiting arraignment.
Tiphani R. Carbone, 28, of 88 Maiden Lane Rd., Oswego, inadequate headlights, no insurance, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 3, released on scene, return court date, Oswego City Court, March 18.
Daniel Vincent Craig, 28, of 180 W. Seneca St., Oswego, bench warrant, Feb. 26, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
Brian F. Dunsmore, 31, of 12 Northstar Blvd., Oswego Town, speeding, DWI - 1st offense, Feb. 22.
Brian F. Dunsmore, 31, of 12 Northstar Blvd., Oswego Town, two counts, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. According to police, Dunsmore turned himself in, Feb. 24.
Christel L. Ellis, 44, homeless, possession of a hypodermic instrument, March 1, appearance ticket, return court date, March 18.
Kenneth J. Gardner, 36, of 9 Pierce Dr., Volney, bench warrant, March 4, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County Court on March 4.
Franklin E. Graham, 42, of 150 Main St., Albion, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, unsafe movement of a stopped motor vehicle, operating a trailer without a registered plate, March 2, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 11.
Margaret Haynes, 49, of 281 Duer St., Oswego, arrest warrant, March 6, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on March 6.
Christopher M. Hibbert, 31, of 90 Downey Dr., Scriba, disorderly conduct, March 2, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 18.
James R. Hull, 33, of 36 State Route 48, Phoenix, disorderly conduct, March 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 18.
Alice Irene Lacelle, 19, of 635 Hog Back Rd., Albion, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, Feb. 25, appearance ticket, March 11, Oswego City Court.
Clifton J. Lamb, 34, of 198 W. 7th St., Oswego, petit larceny, third-degree criminal trespass, March 1, processed and released to appear in Oswego City Court on May 4.
Cory J. Lawyer, 33, of 337 Upton Rd., Sandy Creek, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 28, due back in court on March 11.
Liberty D. Mauch, 41, of 115 E. Oneida St., Oswego, petit larceny, Feb. 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 11.
Mike Louis Antwan III, 41, of 312 Utica St., Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, March 4.
Madisyn Lee Miller, 22, of 14 Murray St., Oswego, two counts, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Miller turned herself in on Feb. 24.
Scott A. Milliman, 49, of 416 Rochester St., Fulton, violation of local open container law, March 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 25.
Shawn M. Moore, 43, of 225 W. 1st St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Feb. 24, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court on a later date.
Richard G. Nelson, 33, of 115 E. Oneida St., Oswego, bench warrant, Feb. 25, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment on Feb. 26.
Levy R. Palileo, 39, of 203 Bunker Hill Rd., Oswego Town, bench warrant, March 4, held pending arraignment on March 4.
Kelli J. Phillips, 32, of 398 Mellon Rd., Williamstown, bench warrant, Feb. 25, released with a return court date of March 25.
Adrian A. Polczak, 41, of 16239 Ontario Shores Dr., Sterling, second-degree burglary, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on Feb. 25.
Rita M. Powers, 41, second-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 11.
Tracy A. Roach, 41, of 180 W. Seneca St., Oswego, bench warrant, March 6, released to Fulton Police Department for further processing.
Todd M. Sgro, 46, of 260 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 25.
Matthew S. Shaw, 30, of 150 E. 1st St., Oswego, second-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 11.
Sunshine A. Stoutenger, 41, of 4021 County Route 22, Sandy Creek, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of a hypodermic instrument, Feb. 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 11.
Travis C. Swan, 41, of 115 E. Oneida St., Oswego, petit larceny, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 11.
Robert L. Updegrove, 32, homeless, trespass, third-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 26 and March 1, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 11 and March 18.
Sandra M. Walts, 25, of 92 Hamilton St., Oswego, false written statement, third-degree identity theft, petit larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, March 5, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on March 5.
William C. Wardell, 46, of 167 E. Second St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 22.
John Michael Wilcox, 26, of 105 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 11.
Morgan S. Wilmott, 25, of 207 W. Fourth St., Oswego, no headlights, DWI - 1st offense, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle while on highway, Feb. 27, processed at Oswego Police Department and released, due back in Oswego City Court, March 11.
Alex M. Wolfersberger, 24, of 152 W. 4th St. S., Fulton, petit larceny, Feb. 22, transported to Oswego Police Department for processing.
According to police, on Feb. 18, the Oswego Police Department responded to the area of East Utica Street at East First Street for a report of a robbery that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers spoke to a victim who reported that he was threatened with a handgun, had money forcefully taken from him and was assaulted sustaining several facial injuries. On March 9, the Oswego Police Department, with assistance from the New York State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigation – North Syracuse Barracks, arrested Michael P. Delaney, 29, of Syracuse, and Terell E. Rolfe, 48, of Liverpool, both charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree conspiracy, arraigned at Oswego County Central Arraignment Part Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility on no bail with return court date, March 11.
Fulton Police Department:
Ryen Cole Goodson, 27, of 55 Wybron Rd., Granby, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, improper left turn, March 2.
Bobbi L. Kennedy, 31, of 114 W. Albany St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, March 2.
Kevin M. Ward, 35, of 22 W. 11th St., Granby, petit larceny.
Cory L. Demott, 39, of 301 Rochester St., Hannibal, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, March 3.
Michael N. Digregorio, 23, of 70 Kings Rd., Fulton, bench warrant, petit larceny, March 3.
Luis A. Delgado, 22, of 307 Rathburn Rd., Granby, bench warrant, March 5.
Tiffany Marie Royce, 29, of 461 W. 1st St. S., Fulton, disorderly conduct, March 5.
Tracy A. Roach, 41, of 114 W. Albany St., Oswego, bench warrant, March 6.
Elijah C. Sheridan-Anders, 24, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, first degree criminal contempt, March 6.
George C. Manford Jr., 44, of 309 W. Broadway, Fulton, bench warrant, March 6.
Giovanni Perez, 36, of 201 Seneca St., Fulton, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, March 6.
Jennifer L. Grant, 32, homeless, Fulton, bench warrant, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, March 6.
Adam Michael Bell, 29, of 24 W. 11th St., Fulton, bench warrant, March 6.
Tristan Eugene Zody, 22, of 2097 County Route 13, Altmar, petit larceny, March 7.
Sean Francis Hazen, 33, of 45 County Route 22, Parish, no inspection, no license, aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, improper lane, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway, March 7.
State Police:
Kimberly A Inman, 56, of West Monroe, fourth-degree grand larceny, March 4, appearance ticket. This incident is pending - with evidence.
Louis P. Brown, 41, of Granby, endangering the welfare of a child, March 4, appearance ticket.
Nicole M. Abbott, 26, of Fulton, two counts, endangering the welfare of a child, March 4, appearance ticket.
Alexis M. Broadbent, 24, of Barneveld, petit larceny, March 5, appearance ticket.
Jon D. Clary, 54, of Hastings, DWI - 1st offense, March 5, appearance ticket.
Echo A. Longle, 20, of Martville, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, March 5, appearance ticket.
Jeffrey C. Walrath, 55, of Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, March 5, appearance ticket.
Jordan G. Douville, 20, of Potomac, Md., fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, reckless driving, March 6, held.
Jenien R. Janaro, 42, of Palermo, petit larceny, March 6, appearance ticket.
Timothy R. Field, 26, of Cicero, second-degree criminal contempt, March 7. This incident is pending investigation.
Gloria M. Gibson, 39, of Central Square, petit larceny, March 9, appearance ticket.
Toni M. Kinslow, 28, of Palermo, petit larceny, March 9, appearance ticket.
Eric W. Sands, 39, of Cleveland, DWI - 1st offense, March 10, appearance ticket.
Candy S. Gibbons, 42, of Phoenix, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, March 10, appearance ticket.
