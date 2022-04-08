Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for April 8.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Russell W. Bartlett, 53, of 3584 State Route 104, Mexico, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, equipment violation: exhaust system, March 24, scheduled to appear in CAP Court at a later date.
Timothy F. Benway, 56, of 5866 U.S. Route 11, Sandy Creek, petit larceny, March 24, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on April 7.
Richard J. Deal, 39, of 1781 County Route 26, Parish, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, March 22, held to await arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Anthony J. Dwyer, 33, of 32 Maplehurst Dr., Phoenix, second-degree criminal contempt, March 24, scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on April 7.
Scott L. Evans, 37, of 7 Candlelight Cir., Liverpool, first-degree criminal contempt, March 24, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Kyle R. Otting, 29, of 5350 State Route 104, Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, March 24, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Christopher A. Pool, 26, of 38 Sundown Rd., Palermo, two counts petit larceny, two counts third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, March 21, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Charles W. Rothenburg, 29, of 1898 Harwood Dr., Lacona, second-degree burglary, two counts fourth-degree grand larceny, March 21, turned over to CAP Court for arraignment.
William L. Spears, 43, of 256 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 23, held to await arraignment.
Daniel P. Springer, 32, of 175 Mud Lake Rd., Volney, second-degree harassment, second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, March 19, was transported to CAP Court for arraignment.
Kendrick A. Whelsky, 29, of 3692 County Route 57, Volney, third-degree assault, three counts endangering the welfare of a child, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal obstruction of breathing, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, use of another vehicle without interlock device, no registration, no inspection, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, refusal to take breath test, March 20, held in CAP Court awaiting arraignment.
Oswego City Police Department:
Maurice A. Millsap, 35, of 40 Liberty St., Oswego, three counts endangering the welfare of a child, March 24, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court.
David Scott Ricker, 56, of 9117 Smokey Hollow Rd., Lys, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 25, released with seven traffic tickets and a court date of April 7.
Alisha M. Rodriguez, 33, of 40 Liberty St., Oswego, three counts endangering the welfare of a child, March 24, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court.
Kimberly Alvarezarzu, 20, of 600 E. 167th St., Bronx, petit larceny, March 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 7.
Jennifer J. Baker, 34, of 22 NW 9th St., Oswego, petit larceny, March 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 7.
Cassandra M. Capozzi, 23, of 94 County Route 63, Scriba, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 28, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 7.
Jordan M. Jack, 20, of 20 Cayuga Cir., Oswego Town, petit larceny, March 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, at a later date.
Aaron Marcus Mayber, 21, of 24 Swan Ln., Levittown, violation of open container law, March 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 26.
Jennifer M. Peronne, 41, of 956 Middle Rd., Scriba, third-degree criminal trespass, false personation, March 27.
William M. Player III, 22, of 7 Birch Ln., Oswego, petit larceny, March 29, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 14.
Tonja J. Reed, 39, of 201 Seneca St., Fulton, illegal sale and use of toxic vapors, March 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 14.
Corby J. Rowe, 33, of 87 E. Seneca St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, March 30.
Alyssa Strausser, 21, of 18 E. Cayuga St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, March 30, transported to Oswego County CAP Court for arraignment.
John Michael Wilcox, 27, of 105 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 30.
Derik Michael Winn, 33, of 306 W. Broadway, Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 14.
Fulton Police Department:
Johnathan M. Bell, 35, of 322 Thompson Rd., Oswego Town, third degree aggravated unlicensed operation, one-way violation: designated road, March 25.
Angela H. Blackshear, 42, of 1630 Grant Rd., Bennettsville, S.C., third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failed to stop at stop sign, March 27.
Thompson Burnswick Jr., of 9 Halstead Dr., Fulton, illegal signal: parked, right of way violation: stop-sign, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 22.
Michael J. Gerard, 22, of 2460 State Route 48, Fulton, third-degree sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, March 23.
Steven P. Stoutenger, 24, of 74 W. First St. S., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, failure to keep right, March 22.
State Police:
Jason D. Blose, 46, of Slatington, Pennsylvania, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, March 26, appearance ticket.
Casey L. Savery, 37, of Hannibal, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, March 25, appearance ticket.
Christopher M. Taylor, 49, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, March 27, appearance ticket.
Zachary J. Jordan, 34, of Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, March 28.
