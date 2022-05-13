Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for May 13.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Brandon W. Ceratt, 38, of 3576 Clinton Rd., Jordan, petit larceny, April 24, scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on May 8.
Ryan P. Clement, 36, of 420 Budd St., Carthage, third-degree grand larceny, first-degree Scheme to Defraud, April 23, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Anthony O. Darling, 30, of 48 Bert Howard Rd., Hastings, third-degree criminal mischief, April 22, scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on May 6.
Joshua C. Houseknecht, 33, of 393 Rathburn Rd., Hannibal, first-degree sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, April 28, scheduled to appear in the Town of Granby Court on May 23.
Bobbi L. Kennedy, 32, of 362 S. Sixth St., Fulton, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, April 28, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on May 12.
Frank P. Rondinone, 46, of 621 County Route 48, Albion, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated DWI, unsafe turn/fail to signal, no license, aggravated unlicensed operation, use of another vehicle without interlock device, April 26, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on May 10.
Timothy M. Rose, 26, of 164 Honey Hill Rd., Granby, endangering the welfare of a child, April 23, scheduled to appear before the Oswego County CAP Court on May 4.
Zakaria Robert Woods, 22, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, April 24, appearance ticket returnable to the Oswego County CAP Court on May 8.
Wyett J. Gardner, 22, of 126 Anna St., Cadiz, Kentucky, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, speeding, April 24, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Emilio Edward Beckett, 27, of 1 Twin Hill Dr., Lehighton, Pennsylvania, May 1, unlawful sale cannabis or concentrated cannabis, peddling/soliciting
without a license, May 1, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 12.
William E. Boyde, 40, of 404 Temple St., Syracuse, second-degree criminal contempt, May 1, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court.
Donald A. Champagne, 31, of 38 Birch Ln., Scriba, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 29, due to appear in Oswego City Court on May 12.
Brianna Laura Dausman, 27, of 68 W. First St., Oswego, two counts endangering the welfare of a child, April 22, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP court.
John M. Desantis, 41, of 18 E. Cayuga St., Oswego, third-degree menacing, second-degree harassment, April 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 12.
Jeremy R. Fernandez, 22, of 37 John St., Oswego, petit larceny, April 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 12.
Jake A. Gaebel, 31, of 93 Rathburn Rd., Granby, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree criminal impersonation, April 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 12.
Raymond P. Gomes, 32, homeless, third-degree criminal sale of a firearm, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, April 25.
Miranda K. Hall, 23, of 329 Maple St., Oswego, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, April 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 12.
Kenneth A. Hobart Jr., 37, of 605 Ontario St., Fulton, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 27.
Nicholas, R. Hulbert, 25, of 30 W. Schuyler St., Oswego, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree strangulation, second-degree burglary, third-degree assault, April 24, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP court.
Shelby M. Kilburn, 32, of 4 Seperator Rd., Au Sable Forks, unlawful sale cannabis or concentrated cannabis, peddling/soliciting without a license, May 1, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 12.
Jessica L. Lambo, 35, of 92 E. Schuyler St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 12.
Michael James Macrae, 44, of 4 Seperator Rd., Au Sable Forks, unlawful sale cannabis or concentrated cannabis, peddling/soliciting without a license, May 1, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 12.
Marcus M. Miller, 39, of E. Seventh St., Oswego, first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, May 2.
Elijah M. Penfield, 19, of 92 W. Schuyler St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, April 23, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP court.
Luis Bryan Rojas, 23, of 207 N. Townsend St., Syracuse, third-degree assault, April 22.
Jessie Lee Thomas Jr., 24, of 191 E. Eighth St., Oswego, no inspection, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 12.
Joseph E. Tobin, 44, of 557 W. Fifth St., Oswego, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 12.
Greggory Eric Wetzel, 32, of 22 W. Fourth St., Oswego, false personation, April 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 12.
Darrick A. Reynolds, 40, of 5240 U.S. Route 11, Pulaski, petit larceny, May 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 19.
Yvonne P. Richards, 62, of 234 E. 11th St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, first-degree criminal contempt, May 3, held pending arraignment.
Donald A. Champagne Jr., 31, homeless, petit larceny, May 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 12.
Sonia M. Hamilton, 40, of 20 Lathrop St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, May 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 19.
Kaleb M. Lebeau, 25, of 609 County Route 33, Pennellville, petit larceny, May 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 19.
Jessica M. Potter, 33, of 133 E. Seneca St., Oswego, petit larceny, May 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 19.
Zackary Cyrus Race, 28, of 68 W. First St., Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second degree harassment, May 4, held pending arraignment.
Jessie J. Vasquez Germain, 30, of 31 E. Sixth St., Oswego, petit larceny, May 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 19.
Fulton Police Department:
Austin M. Arnold, 24, of 136 E. Third St., Oswego, following too close, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 19.
Emily Lauren Baker, 39, of 13 Monroe St., Fairport, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, no inspection, failure to keep to the right, April 19.
Joseph M. Bartosek, 32, of 603 Ontario St., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 18.
Timothy M. Blake, 29, of 11574 State Route 34, Cato, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, inadequate or no stop lamps, failure to notify address change, April 18.
Giovanni V. Colon, 21, of 606 S. Fourth St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, aggravated harassment, disorderly conduct, April 21.
Jennifer C. Colon, 46, of 606 S. Fourth St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, April 21.
Tara L. Conley, 45, of 7 Birch Ln., Oswego, petit larceny, April 20.
Michael T. Diefenbacher Jr., 40, of 226 Seneca St., Fulton, second-degree criminal impersonation, April 23.
Britney J. Failing, 30, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree harassment, April 21.
Mark A. Grandazzo, 45, of 193 Martville Rd., Hannibal, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphenalia, no license, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, April 23.
Stephanie R. Gregoris, 39, of 33 Candlelight Circle, Liverpool, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding, circumventing interlock - operating without device, April 20.
Jason M. Smiley, 41, of 324 W. Broadway, Fulton, petit larceny, April 20.
Jodi R. Woodard,37, of 2327 State Route 48, Fulton, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, April 20.
Jeremy Lewis Fragale, 36, of 3692 County Route 57, Oswego, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, April 25.
Gary Alvin Kazimer, 67, of 143 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, improper left turn, April 30.
Justin N. Rivera, 32, of 116 N. Seventh St., Fulton, public lewdness, May 1.
Amanda L. Stockwell, 38, of 80 E. Utica St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, April 27.
Justin A. Storto, 26, of 1092 County Route 35, New Haven, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 28.
State Police:
Raymond P. Gomes, 32, of Oswego, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 28, appearance ticket.
Jason A. Turner, 44, of Oswego, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 28, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Robert L. Terry, 54, of Pulaski, third-degree grand larceny, April 30, appearance ticket.
Michael R. Davis, 26, of West Monroe, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, May 1, appearance ticket.
Ronald J. Kittren, 79, of Hannibal, DWI - 1st offense, May 1, appearance ticket.
Laura H. Farmer, 53, of Syracuse, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, May 2, appearance ticket.
Christopher J. Caufield, 41, of Sandy Creek, promoting a sexual performance by a child under 17, two counts possession of a sexual performance by a child, May 3, held.
Daniel P. Springer, 32, of Mexico, second-degree criminal contempt, May 4, appearance ticket.
Bruce Griffin, 70, of Central Square, forcible touching, May 4, appearance ticket.
David J. Miner, 34, of Pennellville, second-degree criminal contempt, May 4.
