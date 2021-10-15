Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Oct. 15.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
John Alessio, 63, of 4349 Church St., Mexico Village, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Sept. 30, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Oct. 14.
Amanda L. Cahill, 33, of 631 County Route 54, Schroeppel; and Mark F. Raymond, 29, of 631 County Route 54, Schroeppel, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, three counts fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, fifth-degree conspiracy, Sept. 27, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Nicholas G. Dunn, 38, of 2471 Lamson Rd., Lysander, second-degree criminal mischief, Sept. 25, arraigned in CAP Court, scheduled to appear, Town of Granby Court, Nov.1.
Allen R. Manwaring, 56, of 239 Valley Rd., Mexico, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 30, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, Oct. 14.
Victor G. Petit, 55, of 308 State Route 69, Williamstown, DWI - 1st offense, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, crossing road hazard markings, failure to exercise due care, failure to use prudent speed, reckless driving, Sept. 24, issued 3 additional UTT’s following a motor vehicle accident involving a buggy on State Route 104 and held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Christopher J. Jodway, 38, of 259 W. Fifth St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree grand larceny, Sept. 30, held pending arraignment in the City of Oswego Court.
Tyler A. Maynes, 22, of 1092 County Route 35, Mexico, endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree sexual abuse, Sept. 30, released on his own recognizance.
Tamatha K. Trahan, 61, of 4 Lawrence St., Oswego, petit larceny, Sept. 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 14.
Ricky Colon, 32, of 30 W. Schuyler St., Oswego, no inspection, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, DWI - 1st offense, Oct. 2.
Jason M. Fantom, 44, of 270 E. 10th St., Oswego, possession of a hypodermic instrument, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 14.
Loretta M. Mcquaid, 32, of 705 Seneca St., Fulton, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Oct. 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 14.
Frederick T. Monahan III, 22, of 83 Saw Mill City Rd., Shelton, Connecticut, public urination, Oct. 1, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 26.
Taylor M. Murphy, 29, of 3 Lathrop St., Oswego, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, Oct. 4, after an alleged incident at Oswego Walmart, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
John M. Perdek, 21, of 9 Clove Court, Clifton, New York, disorderly conduct, Oct. 2, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 14.
Laquale Riddick, 24, of 103 Roxboro Circle, Syracuse, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a high-capacity feeding device, Oct. 4. According to police, Riddick allegedly possessed a stolen handgun with 19 rounds in the magazine. He was held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Marisa Rodriguez, 25, of 329 Maple St., Oswego, petit larceny, Oct. 5.
Earl E. Sanders, 68, of 28 Lincoln Ave., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, Oct. 2, released on UTTs and is due to appear in Oswego City court on Oct. 14.
Gary John Sechak, 59, of 1038 County Route 35, Mexico, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, Oct. 5.
Anthony J. Smith, 31, of 33 E. Ninth St., Oswego, second-degree assault, possession of a hypodermic instrument, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Oct. 4, held for arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Tracy A. Spath, 28, homeless, petit larceny, Oct. 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 14.
Shawn P. Whitby, 28, of 191 5th Ave., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Oct. 3, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Dallas P. Bennett, 23, homeless, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 6.
David M. Gagnon, 42, of 58 Erie St., Oswego, facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, Oct. 6.
Fulton Police Deptartment:
Roberta L. Boteler, 54, of 370 S. Fourth St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Oct. 2.
Erin Michelle Cook, 37, of 632 County Route 85, Granby, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 1.
Breanna E. France, 21, of 1814 Parkhurst Rd., Str, New York, improper left turn: 2-way road, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Sept. 27.
David A. Grobsmith, 48, of 325 Woods Rd., Solvay, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, third degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to keep to the right, unsafe turn/failure to signal, improper right turn, Oct. 1.
Wilson W. Johnson, 43, of 38 Goodman Rd., Hannibal, third-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, Oct. 1.
Tracy A. Liepke, 57, of 370 S. Fourth St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Oct. 2.
Derek J. Moody, 26, of 1022 County Route 7, Hannibal, second-degree harassment, Sept. 30.
Forrest Ridge Raley, 27, of 218 Kingdom Rd., Volney, second-degree criminal contempt, Sept. 30.
Megan M. Waite, 22, homeless, resisting arrest, Sept. 29.
State Police:
Shane C Evans, 36, of Pulaski, two counts promoting a sexual performance by a child less than 17, two counts possession of a sexual performance by a child, Sept. 30, held. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Erick I. Daniels, 27, of Hannibal, two counts second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Sept. 30, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Tatyana M. Richardson, 24, of Sandy Creek, DWI - 1st offense, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, Oct. 1, released on own recognizance.
Dustin S. Lohr, 31, of Redfield, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated DWI, Oct. 2, appearance ticket.
Michael T. Easterly, 54, of Liverpool, reckless operation of a vessel, operating a vessel while intoxicated, assault, second-degree vehicular assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, Oct. 2, appearance ticket.
Scott J. Bias, 51, of West Monroe, torture/injure/not feed animal, Oct. 3, appearance ticket.
Katarina R. Auslander, 25, of Brewertown, petit larceny, first-degree possession of a forged instrument, Oct. 5, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Chad K. Huber, 39, of Central Square, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Oct. 6, appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.