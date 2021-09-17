Public Record: Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Sept. 17.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Jared S. Rice, 29, of 324 W. Broadway, Fulton, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, Sept. 2, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Gerald E. Barrington, 23, of 601 1/2 Middle Rd., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, speeding, failure to notify address change, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway, refusal to take breath test, aggravated DWI, Sept. 2, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Raymond L. Besaw, 47, of 125 W. Schuyler St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, Sept. 4, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting CAP Court.
Jennifer L. Carroll, 37, of 1444 Onionville Rd., Str, New York, petit larceny, Sept. 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 16.
Hajrudin Cvrk, 26, of 519 Coolidge Rd., Utica, violation of open container local law, Sept. 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 28.
Julien Jaiden Gheith, 21, of 122 Liberty St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, Sept. 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 23.
Keith W. Goodway, 29, of 107 W. Oneida St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Sept. 6, appearance ticket, return court date, Sept. 16.
Ashley Anne Green, 20, of 786 State Route 49, Constantia, violation of open container local law, unlawful possession of alcohol by a person under 21, Sept. 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 28.
Lorraine Carol Hershey, 60, of P.O. Box 623, Canastota, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, third-degree grand larceny, Sept. 3, held awaiting arraignment.
Christopher M. Hibbert, 31, of 90 Downey Dr., Scriba, second-degree criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, Sept. 5, held awaiting CAP Court.
Denamarie Labozzetta, 46, of 15 Beech Dr., Scriba, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 7.
Chase A. Nies, 22, of 9904 Derwent Dr., Plano, Texas, disorderly conduct, Sept. 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 16.
Andres Perez, 29, homeless, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Sept. 2, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 16.
Yvonne P. Richards, , 61, of 234 E. 11th St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, first-degree criminal contempt, Sept. 6, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Juliana M. Schofield, 20, of 28 Clusterpine St., Medford, New York, violation of open container local law, unlawful possession of alcohol by a person under 21, Sept. 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 28.
Akshansh Sharma, 21, of 10127 Lefferts Blvd., South Richmond, New York, reckless driving, two counts speeding, no license, no registration, no insurance, failure to obey traffic device, Sept. 4, processed and released with a return court date of Sept. 16.
David Michael Smith Sr., 56, of 91 Kings Rd., Volney, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 16.
John Michael Wilcox, 26, of 105 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 16.
Salvatore Zagame, 48, of 879 County Route 25, Oswego Town, DWI - 1st offense, Sept. 5, processed and released with a return to court date of Sept. 16 in Oswego City Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Ryan Matthew Butcher, 21, of 19 W. First St. N., Fulton, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/inadequate lights, Sept. 1.
Briana Paige Colon, 21, of 427 Silk Rd., Volney, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 2.
Wayne D. Dibble, 41, of 487 Wiltsieville Rd., Hannibal, following too close, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 31.
David M. Gagnon, 32, of 5350 State Route 104, Scriba, criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated family offense, Sept. 2.
Margaret J. Haynes, 50, of 45 Samuel Way, Scriba, second-degree criminal impersonation, Aug. 30.
Rebecca M. Kaszubinski, 30, of 114 Flood Dr., Volney, DWI - 1st offense, improper right turn, threw/deposited refuse on highway, failed to notify address change, Sept. 3.
Kenneth N. Ledger, 47, of 200 Hannibal St., Fulton, three counts petit larceny, Sept. 4.
Courtney L. Millis, 29, of 681 County Route 54, Pennellville, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing, Aug. 30.
Maryruth T. Powers, 51, of 11 W. 11th St., Fulton, improper right turn, no registration, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 3.
Kimberly M. Roy, 55, of 12475 Aspen Shores Rd., Henderson, three counts second-degree criminal contempt, Sept. 2.
Bobbie Jean St. Andrews, 30, of 252 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, Sept. 4.
State Police:
Kiersten R. Papin, 21, of Hannibal, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, Sept. 2, appearance ticket.
Tammy L. Cardinali, 42, of Hannibal, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, Sept. 2, appearance ticket.
Michele S. Colella, 59, of Baldwinsville, DWI - 1st offense, Sept. 2, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Terrance J. Edwards, 39, of Syracuse, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, Sept. 4, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Anthony D. Schaeffer, 33, of Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, first-degree criminal contempt, Sept. 3, held.
Shane A. Kent, 36, of Oswego, two counts third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 4, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Shane A. Kent, 36, of Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Sept. 4, held.
Dylan P. Davis, 30, of Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, Sept. 5, appearance ticket.
Mario A. Hernandez, 43, of Houston, Texas, DWI - 1st offense, Sept. 5, appearance ticket.
Jeremy T. Smith, 21, of Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 5, appearance ticket.
Bradley L. Jones, 30, of Granby, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - 1st offense, Sept. 6, held.
Brendan J. Goldman, 26, of Central Square, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Sept. 7, appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.