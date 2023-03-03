Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for March 3.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Shawn T. Moreland, 33, of 68 W. First St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 10, scheduled to answer the charge on Feb. 24 in Oswego County CAP Court.
Patrick J. Williams, 47, of 69 White Rd., Parish, second-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, Feb. 11, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Rebecca A. Dickinson, 28, of 24 W. Ninth St., Oswego, petit larceny, second-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 13, scheduled to answer the charges on Feb. 27 in Oswego County CAP Court.
Bradley S. Bristol, 32, of 2248 State Route 104, Mexico, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 13, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Jason E. Henderson, 43, of 285 County Route 29, Oswego, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 13, turned over to the Oswego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Adam Joseph Walton, 21, of 277 County Route 26, West Monroe, criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 14, scheduled to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on Feb. 28.
Dillon Joseph Meehan, 31, of 50 Harry Bryant Rd., Amboy, second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, Feb. 15, remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
Oswego City Police Department:
Michael D. Fellows, 36, of 10 Willow St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 16.
Peyton M. King, 20, homeless, petit larceny, Feb. 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 2.
Richard P. Michael, 46, of 6 Samuel Way, Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, Feb. 16, brought to the Oswego County Correctional Facility where he was remanded by the Oswego City Court, Honorable James Metcalf.
Virginia I. Regan, 44, of 198 E. Albany St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 16, released with three uniform traffic tickets.
Rachael M. Allen, 37, of 38 Erie St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, Feb. 19, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Bianca R. Cortazar, 20, of 47 Cayuga Cir., Oswego, petit larceny, Feb. 19.
Patrick E. Davern, 42, of 534 Middle Rd., Scriba, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 2.
Richard M. Gillen, 46, of 41 E. Mohawk St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 2.
Ryan A. Gimeno, 23, of 60 Furniss Station Rd., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, no/inadequate lights, no license, Feb. 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 2.
Charles J. Gunnip, 35, of 6315 Locomotive Ln., Cicero, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Feb. 19, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Angel M. Lackey, 43, of 7523 State Route 104, Oswego Town, disorderly conduct, Feb. 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 2.
Brielle Emma Nolan, 20, of 3195 Oceanside Rd., Oceanside, New York, petit larceny, Feb. 19.
Joshua R. Patterson, 31, homeless, petit larceny, third-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 2.
Joanne A. Putney, 63, of 2578 County Route 7, Oswego Town, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, no license, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, no/inadequate lights, Feb. 17, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Asia L. Redford, 20, of 40 W. Columbia St., Hempstead, New York, petit larceny, Feb. 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 2.
Martin R. Searor, 35, of 37 Samuel Way, Scriba, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 9.
Tiffany S. Vanhorn, 41, of 37 Samuel Way, Scriba, petit larceny, Feb. 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 2.
Shaquille Zachery, 29, of 96 Hamilton St., Oswego, third-degree menacing, second-degree harassment, Feb. 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 2.
Brandon Tyler Zampi, 26, of 80 E. Fifth St., Oswego, third-degree criminal mischief, Feb. 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 2.
Sean C. Courtney, 30, of 321 Kirsch Dr., Mattydale, New York, petit larceny, Feb. 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 9.
Sunshine A. Stoutenger, 43, homeless, trespassing, second-degree reckless endangerment, Feb. 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 9.
Jeremy F. Susino, 20, of 276 Lakeshore Rd., Oswego Town, failed to stop at stop sign, speeding, reckless driving, no insurance, moved from lane unsafely, no inspection, no registration, no license, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - 1st offense, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Feb. 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 9.
Jackson Makynzie Kent, 24, of 24 Birch Ln., Scriba, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 22, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 9.
Rodamez A. Stackhouse, 21, of 133 Richardson Ave., Syracuse, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 22, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Joseph M. Bartosek, 33, of 18 Catherine St., Oswego, petit larceny, Feb. 19.
Erin M. Becksted, 40, of 15 E. Seventh St., Oswego, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, circumventing interlock - operating without device, Feb. 14.
Benjamin M. Blasier, 25, of 3630 State Route 3, Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, registration suspended, no insurance, Feb. 17.
Kevin L. Carter, 38, of 124 W. Second St. S., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, Feb. 17.
Brian M. Duck, 32, of 45 Liberty St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to keep right, Feb. 16.
Bradley C. Glowacki, 21, of 907 Carbon St., Syracuse, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Feb. 15.
Steven D. Hoag, 33, of 1959 Hardwood Dr., Lacona, second-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 15.
Antonio P. Lebron, 31, of 191 W. First St. N., Fulton, assault, third-degree menacing, Feb. 16.
Sheldon G. Rowe, 40, of 426 S. Fourth St., Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, Feb. 15.
Julia Maria Scaringi, 20, of 505 Seneca St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated harassment, Feb. 16.
Heather Marie Smith, 46, of 610 Buffalo St., Fulton, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal tampering, Feb. 20.
State Police:
Vicki A. Goss, 42, of Sandy Creek, petit larceny, Feb. 16, appearance ticket.
Stephen A. Herzog, 38, of Mallory, second-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 18, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Mariah M. Spagnulo, 22, of Syracuse, reckless driving, Feb. 18, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
John C. Turner, 38, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Feb. 19, appearance ticket.
Bryon D. Phillips, 38, of West Monroe, aggravated cruelty to animals, Feb. 20, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Robert L. Laribee, 38, of Volney, false written statement, Feb. 20, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Sunshine A. Stoutenger, 43, of Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 20, appearance ticket.
Heather M. Barrett, 31, of Orewll, Alberta, second-degree aggravated harassment, Feb. 22, appearance ticket.
William H. Horning, 27, of Parish, petit larceny, Feb. 22, appearance ticket.
Paul F. Goudreau, 50, of Parish, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Feb. 22, held. This incident is pending investigation.
