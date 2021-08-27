Oswego County Police Blotter for Aug. 27.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Stephanie L. Akers, 23, of 8585 Cazenovia Rd., Manlius, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Aug. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, Aug. 24.
Katarina R. Auslander, 25, of 9531 Brewerton Rd., Cicero, first-degree possession of a forged instrument, Aug. 8, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Shane A. Kent, 35, of 100 E. 10th St., Oswego, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Aug. 11, scheduled to appear in CAP Court, Aug. 23.
Tyler M. Leonard, 29, of 17 26th St., Constantia, second-degree criminal contempt, Aug. 11, appearance ticket returnable to CAP Court, Aug. 25.
Ismael E. Perez, 29, of 159 W. 5th St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Aug. 7, appearance ticket, returnable to CAP Court, Aug. 21.
Fulton Police Department:
Dia K. Borrow, 53, of 312 S. Third St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding, Aug. 2.
Jenna Mary Boyle, 28, of 63 N. Fourth St., Fulton, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, registration suspended, no insurance, no registration, Aug. 7.
William J. Donovan, 39, of 16 W. 11th St., Fulton, false information re: incident, false written statement, July 25.
Cameron R. Gulish, 25, of 717 W. Broadway, Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, seat belt violation-driver, no license, Aug. 7.
Richard A. Perry, 44, of 41 Kennedy Dr., Scriba, traffic device violation:red, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing interlock - operating without device, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, Aug. 4.
Gage Michael Redman, 21, of 152 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Aug. 4.
Katana D. Russell, 21, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, owning/harboring an unlicensed dog, Aug. 3.
William J. Beach, 54, of 540 County Route 7, Hannibal, no inspection, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 11.
Aliza Marie Bird, 27, of 51 S. 11th St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 11.
Justin L. Broadwell, 22, of 622 Academy St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 11; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, Aug. 13.
Corey Patrick Crook, 28, of 607 Seward St., Fulton, failure to keep right, no inspection, DWI - 1st offense, Aug. 12.
Dominic Daniel Diaz, 20, homeless, burglary, assault, second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Aug. 13.
James Michael Diaz, 24, of 322 Thompson Rd., Oswego, burglary, assault, second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 13.
State Police:
Ralph L. Fox, 41, of Williamstown, third-degree rape, third-degree sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 12.
Bradley M. Fox, 38, of Williamstown, third-degree sexual abuse, second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, Aug. 12.
Charles L. Carter, 35, of Richland, resisting arrest, Aug. 13, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Hakeem A. Ashley, 45, of Syracuse, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance/narcotic, third degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 13, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Robert R. Webster, 48, of Verona Beach, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, first degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Aug. 13, held.
Donald J. Lapoint, 62, of Pulaski, DWI - 1st offense, Aug. 13, appearance ticket.
Amanda K. Wolcik, 45, of Central Square, DWI - 1st offense, Aug. 14, appearance ticket.
Tiffany L. Merrill, 33, of Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, Aug. 13, appearance ticket.
Kassidy P. Mcgill, 27, of Bernhards Bay, DWI - 1st offense, Aug. 14, appearance ticket.
Charles D. Tarbell, 41, of Pulaski, third-degree assault, Aug. 14, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Ryan L. Blair, 43, of Hannibal, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 14.
Vernon R. Hauswirth, 35, of Cicero, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Aug. 15, appearance ticket.
Christopher S. Bulla, 50, of Liverpool, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, Aug. 16, held.
Joshua M. Furbeck, 26, of Fulton, petit larceny, Aug. 16, appearance ticket.
Michael T. Filippone, 36, of Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Aug. 17, appearance ticket.
Lee J. Robinson, 52, of Parish, DWI - 1st offense, Aug. 18, appearance ticket.
Jessica Loosen, 44, of Granby, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Aug. 18, appearance ticket.
