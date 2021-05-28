Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for May 28.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Jarl Layne Brennan, 27, homeless, arrest warrant, May 8, turned over to Dewitt Police for further processing.
Chichi D. Lapointe, 24, of 38 Beech Dr., Scriba, bench warrant, May 10, turned over to Oswego City Police for further processing.
Carl Aldelbert Ward, 25, of 393 Rathburn Rd., Fulton, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, May 12, released on three appearance tickets, returnable to the Fulton Court on June 24.
Austin David Appala, 27, of 65 Downey Dr., Scriba, bench warrant, May 8, held in CAP Court to await arraignment.
Fulton Police Department:
Timothy J. Bartlett Jr., 27, of 603 Ontario St., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 11.
Michael T. Bratchie, 40, homeless, arrest warrant, May 14.
Pamela M. Burr, 59, of 834 County Route 3, Hannibal, endangering the welfare of a child, May 14.
Joshua A Castiglia, 33, of 8807 Murray Rd., Red Creek, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, May 16.
Todd A. Castiglia, 58, of 8807 Murray Rd., Red Creek, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, May 16.
Sarah Suzanne Mason, 37, of 13 Green Acres Dr., Central Square, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 10.
Kaisean D. Mays, 29, of 702 State Route 104B, New Haven, aggravated family offense, second-degree criminal contempt, May 14.
Scott Allen Milliman, 50, of 416 Rochester St., Fulton, bench warrant, May 11.
Michael P. Morrison, 44, of 490 County Route 85, Granby, bench warrant, May 13.
Charles F. Raff, 24, of 55 Guile Rd., Fulton, bench warrant, May 10.
Jesse R. Russell, 31, of 5847 State Route 104, Oswego, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, May 10.
Alisa Racheal Smith, 27, of 19 W. First St. N., Fulton, attempted petit larceny, May 14.
Clarence W. Vetovick, 55, of 112 Oneida Village Dr., Fulton, unspecified violation of local law, May 16.
State Police:
Scott E. Shipton, 64, of Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, DWI - 1st offense, May 13, appearance ticket.
Jonathan D. Eggers, 22, of Evans Mills, New York, DWI - 1st offense, May 16, appearance ticket.
Sterling D. Miller, 32, of Central Square, third-degree menacing, May 16, held.
Christopher A. Lottie, 51, of Ogdensburg, fourth-degree grand larceny, May 15, appearance ticket.
Brandon C. Power, 22, of Mattydale, third-degree rape, endangering the welfare of a child, May 15.
Jessie M. Pickreign, 29, of Fulton, petit larceny, May 16, appearance ticket.
Jeffrey M. Miner, 52, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, May 16, appearance ticket.
Christopher J. Workman, 48, no address, petit larceny, May 17, appearance ticket.
Jason M. Nipper, 25, of Phoenix, DWI - 1st offense, May 18, appearance ticket.
David Corral, 41, of Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, May 18, appearance ticket.
Sean M. Oneill, 27, of Mexico, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, May 19, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Alana M. Kelly, 22, of Parish, second-degree burglary, May 19, held.
