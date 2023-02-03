Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Feb. 3.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Austin S. Tennant, 28, of Schroeppel, seven counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, one count of disseminating indecent material to a minor, and use of a child in a sexual performance, Jan. 24, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
According to police, Sheriff’s Office Investigators received information in January of 2023 that child abuse material was allegedly being sent on social media platforms from Tennant’s home address. On Jan. 24, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Tennant’s home and allegedly found Tennant in possession of a tablet containing child sexual abuse material.
A prior search warrant had been executed on Tennant’s home months earlier on Aug. 11, 2022 during which Tennant’s cellphone was seized. A forensic examination of it allegedly linked the phone to accounts showing child sexual abuse material. Tennant was thereupon charged with seven counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and was arraigned on those charges. He was held on $20,000 bail or $40,000 bond but was released five days later on August 16th, 2022, without having to make bail.
Oswego City Police Department:
Anthony R. Bivens, 39, of 410 W. Fifth St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, criminal mischief, Jan. 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 2.
Cameron M. Boliver, 22, of 8270 Auctor Rd., Croghan, DWI - 1st offense, moved from lane unsafely, Jan. 22, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 2.
Alene O. Davis, 54, of 167 E. Second St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 20, taken into custody and shortly after released with three uniform traffic tickets.
Brian M. Duck, 32, of 45 Liberty St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 22, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 2.
Susan E. Gardner, 30, of 18 E. Seventh St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 2.
Elisabeth M. Iskander, 24, of 407 Chapel St., Fayetteville, New York, petit larceny, Jan. 22, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 2.
Devin Delon Kellar, 30, of 55 N. Pollard Dr., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Jan. 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 2.
Taylor Ann Loughrey, 29, of 3119 County Route 4, Fulton, petit larceny, Jan. 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 2.
Joseph J. Mahalick, 34, of 1922 State Route 48, Fulton, resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, Jan. 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 2.
Hannah Krysteen Wise, 22, of 210 5th Ave., Oswego, traffic device violation: red, aggravated DWI, refusal to take breath test, DWI - 1st offense, Jan. 23, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Sydney M. Wooddell, 21, of 80 Iroquois Trail, Oswego Town, petit larceny, Jan. 22, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 2.
Julissa J. Davis, 20, of 64 E. Cayuga St., Oswego, petit larceny, Jan. 24, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 2.
Leticia D. Davis, 22, of 187 Liberty St., Oswego, petit larceny, Jan. 24, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 2.
Michael A. Depaolo Jr., 37, homeless, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 24; second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, second-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 25, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Toni Marie Kinslow, 30, of 93 Craw Rd., Palermo, petit larceny, Jan. 24.
John L. Shatraw, 36, of 80 Rochester St., Hannibal, second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, Jan. 25, held pending arraignment.
Lawrence J. Weston, 19, of 101 E. 119th St., New York, New York, petit larceny, Jan. 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 2.
Fulton Police Department:
Scott E. Brien, 52, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 20.
Damien R. Carvey, 39, homeless, petit larceny, Jan. 21.
Theodore K. Darling, 51, of 207 Beech St., Fulton, lewdness, Jan. 20.
Richard D. Ferrara, 71, of 302 Pratt St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, no insurance, registration suspended, following too close, Jan. 21.
Gordon F. Granzow, 38, of 635 Sixty Six Rd., Hannibal, second-degree harassment, Jan. 17.
Connor James Greene, 28, of 424 Main St., Phoenix, second-degree burglary, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment, criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Jan. 23.
Jennifer A. Heaney, 41, of 189 Brown Rd., Hannibal, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, no headlights, no/insufficient tall lamps, crossing road hazard markings, Jan. 22.
Fredrick J. Lafave, 31, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, aggravated family offense, Jan. 22.
Ronald C. Mabb II, 55, of 220 E. First St., Oswego, inadequate or no stop lamps, no inspection, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 23.
Colleen Ann McGraw, 54, of 102 Oneida Village Dr., Fulton, petit larceny, Jan. 19.
Yalil Antonio Medina, 36, of 1916 State Route 48, Granby, disorderly conduct, Jan. 22.
Phillip A. Nelson, 38, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, third-degree criminal mischief, Jan. 23.
Levy R. Palileo, 41, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Jan. 21.
Jamie Marie Reed, 43, of 405 Utica St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to keep right, improper plates, Jan. 18.
Alexis M. Schneider, 24, of 144 Ridge Rd., Fulton, no license, no inspection, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 17.
Jennifer L. Skutt, 35, of 2284 County Route 37, West Monroe, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, no license, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, Jan. 19.
State Police:
Donald R. Hollenbeck, 43, of Pulaski, third-degree criminal mischief, Jan. 21, held.
Joshua R. Ralston, 38, of Sandy Creek, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 22, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Edward J. Laplante, 29, of Parish, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, second-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 25, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Dominic D. Diaz, 21, of Mexico, first-degree rape, Jan. 25, held pending arraignment. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
