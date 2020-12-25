Oswego County Police Blotter for Dec. 25.
Oswego City Police Department:
Floyd C. Haywood, 19, of Oswego, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Dec. 13, held awaiting arraignment.
Fulton Police Department:
Travis J. Catherman, 23, of 315 Rochester St., Fulton, criminal obstruction breathing, second-degree criminal contempt, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, Dec. 8.
Cody Austin Thomas, 21, of 262 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, Dec. 9.
Christopher J. Pitcher, 38, of 199 Bunker Hill Rd., Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, Dec. 10.
Barry Dallas Bradley, 24, of 118 W. Ellis St., E. Syracuse, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Dec. 10.
Mitchel Paul Haney, 25, of 833 Emery St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Dec. 12.
Tiffany Lynn Cooper, 22, of 334 Richmond Ave., Syracuse, disorderly conduct, Dec. 12.
Austin Michael Quinn, 20, of 502 W. Broadway, Fulton, unlawful possession of marijuana, Dec. 12.
State Police:
Lisa M. Norris, 44, of Hastings, endangering the welfare of a child, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Dec. 10, held.
Dominic S. Miller, 19, of Lacona, third-degree criminal tampering, Dec. 11, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
John W. Allen, 59, of Oswego, forcible touching, Dec. 11, appearance ticket.
Dekiston R. Blackwell, 34, of Watertown, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Dec. 11, appearance ticket.
Chiarra J. Nohle Krafft, 23, of Syracuse, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Dec. 11, appearance ticket.
Christopher J. Wichrowski, 28, of Colchester, Connecticut, DWI - 1st offense, Dec. 12, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Matthew A. Lamond, 47, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, Dec. 12, appearance ticket.
Buckey L. Bates, 36, of Central Square, petit larceny, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Dec. 13, appearance ticket.
Joseph A. Baez-Arnold, 31, of Central Square, petit larceny, second-degree criminal impersonation, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Dec. 13, held.
Marie L. Thorn-Gulisano, 27, of Scriba, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 13, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Herman Vega, 57, of Syracuse, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Dec. 14, appearance ticket.
Justin R. Hoey, 44, Granby, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, Dec. 15, appearance ticket.
Joseph G. Cavanaugh, 19, of Liverpool, endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, Dec. 16, appearance ticket. This incident is pending with evidence.
