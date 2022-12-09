Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Dec. 9.
Oswego City Police Department:
Ashley N. Barnes, 22, of 9 Lawrence St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, Nov. 27, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court.
Marshall G. Butler, 19, of 141 E. Seneca St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated harassment, Nov. 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 8.
Tiffany L. Johnson, 38, of 34 E. Fourth St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, Nov. 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 8.
Danielle M. Palmer, 39, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, Nov. 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 8.
Tracy A. Roach, 43, of 36 W. Albany St., Oswego, petit larceny, third-degree criminal trespass, first-degree gang assault, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree conspiracy, Nov. 23.
James D. Sherman, 34, of 6578 State Route 104, Red Creek, New York, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI - 1st offense, driving left of pavement markings, alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway, Nov. 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 8.
Raul Dominick Suarez, 41, of 97 E. Bridge St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, Nov. 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 8.
Jackie L. Weisbrod-Moore, 48, of 11 S. Seventh St., Fulton, petit larceny, Nov. 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 8.
Thomas C. Block, 54, of 269 Phinney Rd., Hannibal, petit larceny, second-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 29, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 15.
Andrew J. Hollenbeck, 28, of 119 E. Cayuga St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, Nov. 28.
Nicholas J. Murteza, 21, of 196 Lakeview Rd., Scriba, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, no headlights, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, Nov. 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 15.
Christina M. Reese, 33, of 205 Middle Rd., Scriba, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 15.
Tracy L. Roffo, 41, of 269 Phinney Rd., Hannibal, petit larceny, Nov. 29, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 15.
Daniel C. Williams, 36, of 104 E. Schuyler St., Oswego, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, Nov. 29.
Fulton Police Department:
Angel L. Bardin, 37, of 616 Rochester St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/inadequate stop lamps, Nov. 26.
Heather L. Brown, 29, homeless, disorderly conduct, Nov. 28.
Ryan Allen Button, 24, of 308 Park St., Fulton, no inspection, no/inadequate stop lamps, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 23.
Timothy F. Carlin, 61, of 221 Cayuga St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Nov. 21.
Dennis J. Crisafulli, 35, of 352 State St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree harassment, Nov. 25; second-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 28.
Cory L. Demott, 40, of 717 W. Broadway, Fulton, no headlights, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 23.
Jessica M. Faxon, 37, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, no/inadequate stop lamps, Nov. 23.
Ashley Lynn Finch, 30, of 358 Merrit Rd., Granby, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation,, no inspection, Nov. 26.
Patrick R. Hart, 36, homeless, no license, no/inadequate stop lamps, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 23.
Robert W. Henderson, 45, of 956 Middle Rd., Scriba, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to keep right, Nov. 28.
Cheyenne P. Himes, 24, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, Nov. 27.
Paul M. Meddley, 33, homeless, resisting arrest, Nov. 28.
Brittney M. Miller, 27, of 930 County Route 21, Hannibal, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, traffic device violation: red, Nov. 22.
Alex Russell Sellin, 31, of 124 Sun Harbor Dr., Liverpool, New York, second-degree harassment, Nov. 21.
Joshua Andrew Wells, 31, of 402 Worth St., Fulton, first-degree criminal contempt, criminal obstruction of breathing, Nov. 25.
Taylor J. Ziparo, 28, of 270 W. Eighth St., Oswego, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 22.
State Police:
David A. King, 49, of Mexico, criminal obstruction of breathing, Nov. 27, appearance ticket.
Mackenzie C. Rayder, 26, of Williamstown, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree grand larceny, Nov. 26. This incident is pending investigation.
Dominic M. Cappuccetti, 58, of Redwood, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 27, appearance ticket.
Heather M. Bartlett, 50, of Redwood, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nov, 27, appearance ticket.
Shane S. Goncalves, 36, of Pennellville, third-degree bail jumping, Nov. 27.
Brittney R. Barber, 29, of Altmar, first-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 28, held.
Danielle E. Melchior, 26, of Central Square, petit larceny, Nov. 29, appearance ticket.
