Police Blotter for June 26, 2020
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Robert E. Hahne, 44, of 227 County Route, 55, Bloomingdale, NY, criminal possession marijuana, 1st degree, class C felony; and a license plate violation, June 8, arraigned in CAP Court, scheduled to appear in Town of Richland Court Aug. 12.
Joshua R. Ralston, 36, of 2685 County Route 2, Pulaski, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, June 9, scheduled to appear in CAP Court Aug. 6.
Makayla S. Tipton, 22, of 9467 Chalkstone Course, Brewerton, arrest warrant, June 9, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Michael J. McConnell, 20, of 379 County Route 4, Hastings, criminal mischief, 4th degree, June 10, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Jasmine L. Williams-Banks, 21, of 37 E. Fifth St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child; criminal mischief, 4th degree, June 11, following an incident where she allegedly engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with a minor. Williams-Banks is scheduled to appear in CAP Court July 16.
William J. Crowe, 31, of 192 W. Fifth St., Oswego, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor Vehicle, 1st degree; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree, June 12, scheduled to appear in CAP Court Aug. 8.
Brandon Ouderkirk, 35, of 37 Samuel Way, Oswego, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree, June 12, scheduled to appear in CAP Court Aug. 8.
Jamie L. Virgo, 32, of 192 County Route 1, Oswego, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree, June 12, scheduled to appear in CAP Court Aug. 8.
Lyndon C. Bentley, 51, of 21 Perry Rd., Pennellville, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree; criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, June 12, scheduled to appear in CAP Court Aug. 8.
Kenneth B. LaRock, 29, of 8340 Ridge Rd., Sodus, criminal mischief, 4th degree; endangering the welfare of a child, June 12, scheduled to appear in CAP Court Aug. 10.
Jonathan P. Byrnes, 28, of 135 Madison Ave., Canastota, bench warrant, June 13, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Chad K. Huber, 37, homeless, and Nicole A. Avery, 33, of 508 Cayuga St., Fulton, were both charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree, June 13, scheduled to appear in CAP Court Aug. 13.
Michael P. Billie, 29, of 466 County Route 84, Central Square, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree, June 15, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Aug. 14.
Franklin N. Pryor, 77, of 662 County Route 1, Oswego, sex abuse, 1st degree, June 16, scheduled to appear in the Town of New Haven Court on a later date.
Grant P. Broadwell, 44, of 65 Bayshore Dr., Oswego, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, June 16, scheduled to appear in CAP Court Aug. 15.
Randi L. Marsden, 38, of 135 Albright Rd., Mexico, assault, 3rd degree, June 17, scheduled to appear in CAP Court Aug. 11.
Tristan E. Zody, 21, of 2097 State Route 13, Altmar, petit larceny, Walmart , town of Granby, scheduled to appear in CAP Court July 15.
Aaron L. Vanvorst, 30, of 30 W. 11th St., Fulton, grand larceny, 4th degree; 2 counts of petit larceny; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 4th degree, June 18, scheduled to appear in CAP Court July 15.
Cameron T. Vincent, 20, of 502 Buffalo St., Fulton, criminal possession of marijuana, 2nd degree; following too close, June 18, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Sarah S. Mason, 36, of 140 W. Bridge St., Oswego, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument; unlawful possession of marijuana, 2nd degree, June 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Robert D. Gioia, 30, of County Route 8, Fulton, aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd degree; operating a motor vehicle with no license and no tail lamps, June 10, released on scene with 3 UTT’s, return court date July 30, Oswego City Court.
Ian Rodriguez, 55, of 18 W. Bridge St., Oswego, petit larceny, June 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Matthew S. Shaw, 29, of 95 Ontario St., Oswego, petit larceny; criminal possession of a forged instrument, June 10, held awaiting arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Claudette Betterton, 45, of 604 E. Broadway, Fulton, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, June 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Tara L. Conley, 43, of 32 W. Second St., Oswego, petit larceny; possession of a hypodermic instrument, June 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Lucas M. Izyk, 21, 95 E. Mohawk St., Oswego, citation under Local Law 165-4 for noise complaint regarding barking dog, June 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 30.
Tamarow Szlamczynski, 22, of 15 Ohio St., Oswego, petit larceny, June 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Douglas L. Pitsley, 38, of 662 County Route 85, Fulton, aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd degree; operating a motor vehicle with no license; displaying a false inspection certificate; operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, June 12, released on scene with four UTT’s, due to appear in Oswego City Court, July 30.
Jennifer A. Cirello, 37, of 705 Cooper St., Utica, bench warrant, June 14, held in the Oswego County Correctional Facility for arraignment.
Devin M. Nau, 25, of 68 Cottage St., Auburn, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 2nd degree, June 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Adam G. Bishop, 42, assault, 1st degree; robbery, 1st degree, both class B felonies, June 15, remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
Fulton Police Department:
Tiffany M. Royce, 28, of 401 Hannibal St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, June 8.
Destiny M. Brummett, 20, of 8 S. Third St., Fulton, harassment, 2nd degree, June 9.
Christopher M. Woods, 23, of 258 W. Third St. South, Fulton, harassment, 2nd degree; menacing, 2nd degree; criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree, June 10.
Tyler J. M. Bardin, 21, of 306 W. Broadway, Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing; harassment, 2nd degree; resisting arrest, June 14.
NY State Police:
James D. Mashburn, 58, of Port Charlotte, Fla., DWI - 1st offense, June 13, appearance ticket.
Nicholas T. Vanhorn, 19, of Liverpool, operating motor vehicle impaired by drugs, June 13, appearance ticket.
Tessa M. Collins, 25, of Fulton, DWI – 1st offense, June 14, appearance ticket.
Alicia A. Lindsley, 34, of Mexico, endangering welfare of child, June 14, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Eric P. Drought, 37, of Parish, aggravated harassment, 2nd degree, June 16, appearance ticket.
John J. Brauning, 53, of Tobyhanna, Pa., DWI- 1st offense; aggravated DWI, June 16, appearance ticket.
Kevin A. Lebeau, 46, of Cleveland, DWI – 1st offense, June 17, appearance ticket.
Blake C. Hill, 29, of Hilton, NY, aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd degree, June 16, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Bryan J. Orlosky, 32, of Fulton, DWI – 1st offense, June 18, appearance ticket.
Ashley M. Durgan, 22, of Fulton, petit larceny, June 17, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
James E. Baker, 38, of Oswego, criminal contempt, 1st degree, June 17, held.
Paul T. Basile, 24, of Liverpool, reckless endangerment, 1st degree, June 18.
