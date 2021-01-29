Oswego County Police Blotter for Jan. 29.
Fulton Police Department:
Kirk B. Kinville, 29, of 376 County Route 3, Granby, bench warrant, Dec. 28.
Joseph John Whoston, 35, of 103 Niagara St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession hypodermic instrument, operating motor vehicle without inspection certificate, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while using a portable electronic device, Dec. 28.
Richard J. Bentley, 29, of 21 Perry Rd., Schroeppel, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 29.
William J. Derby, 43, of 314 Markowitz Rd., Parish, second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree aggravated harassment, Dec. 29.
Aricke L. Leonard-Andrews, 67, of 814 Fay St., Fulton, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Dec. 29.
Tonja J. Reed, 38, of 363 S. Third St.; Fulton, bench warrant, Dec. 31, disorderly conduct, Jan. 6.
Jennifer L. Grant, 32, homeless, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 31.
Randy J. Shoults, 29, of 277 Ridge Rd., Oswego Town, bench warrant, Dec. 31.
Micheal M. Newton, 20, of 796 S. First St., Fulton, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, no head lights, Dec. 31.
Stacy M. Dillingham, 36, of 121 W. First St. S., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Jan. 2.
Alexander M. Beeles, 27, of 501 Seneca St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, Jan. 3.
Elliott C. Perry, 42, of 553 S. First St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, bench warrant, Jan. 4.
Michael N. Faber, 52, of 109 Prior Dr., Camillus, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 4.
Steven P. Stoutenger, 23, of 74 W. First St. S., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Jan. 5.
Kevin W. Sass, 32, of 213 Fergerson Ave., North Syracuse, inadequate muffler, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 6.
Valerie A. Gates, 43, 919 State Route 176, Granby, third-degree forgery, Jan. 6.
Robert L. Bort, 29, homeless, second-degree burglary, petit larceny, resisting arrest, Jan. 6.
Brianna R. Callen, 29, of 187 Paddy Lake Rd., Scriba, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, driving a motor vehicle on or across a sidewalk, Jan. 7.
Lori A. Whyte, 43, of 207 Beech St., Fulton, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Jan. 7.
Steven S. Kendrick, 36, of 1 Whitaker Rd., Fulton, petit larceny, Jan. 8.
Heather J. Laracuente, 41, of 157 South Hyde Park Ave., Scranton, Pa., bench warrant, Jan. 8.
Amanda Lynn Bailey, 30, of 603 Buffalo St., Fulton, bench warrant, Jan. 8.
Mitchel A. Kirk, 23, of 101 West Ave., East Syracuse, bench warrant, Jan. 8.
Tracie A. Ormsby, 40, of 720 Ontario St., Fulton, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, first-degree leaving the scene of a property damage accident, DWI, circumventing an interlock device, Jan. 9.
State Police:
Jason C. Herzog, 38, of Central Square, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Jan. 14, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Jason C. Herzog, 38, of Central Square, third-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief, Jan. 14, appearance ticket.
James M. Davis, 57, of Fairport, third-degree assault, first-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 14, held.
Lindsay H. Brown, 39, of Central Square, DWI - 1st offense, Jan. 16, appearance ticket.
Kendra M. Lee, 26, of Central Square, DWI - 1st offense, Jan. 16.
Tricia S. Boyd, 40, of Westdale, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 16, appearance ticket.
Marc B. Worley, 34, of Clay, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 18, appearance ticket.
Sara L. Baker, 32, of Liverpool, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Jan. 18, appearance ticket.
Levi F. Hotaling, 35, of Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Jan. 18, released on own recognizance.
Rance O. Michaels, 34, of Parish, fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, three counts endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 19, held.
Timothy N. Harrison, 57, of Constantia, two counts second-degree unlawful surveillance, Jan. 19, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Andrew C. Lescenski, 36, of Williamstown, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Jan. 19, appearance ticket.
Michael W. Lyons, 52, of Jordan, third-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 20, appearance ticket.
Anthony L. Renne, 51, of Hannibal, two counts endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 20, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
John P. Clark, 42, of Fulton, was arrested on two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, a class “D” felony, and two counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class “E” felony. On Jan. 22, members of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in Fulton executed a search warrant at 85 Country Lane in Hannibal. The arrest is the result of an investigation initiated after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with a cyber tip reporting that someone at this residence was uploading/downloading child pornography via the internet. Clark was arraigned via Skype and released on pre-trial probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.