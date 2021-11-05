Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Nov. 5.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
David D. Baptista, 33, of 3361 County Route 176, Oswego, DWI - three prior convictions within 15 years, unregistered ATV, DWI - 1st offense, Oct. 15, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Ryan E. Buck, 48, of 120 Mullen Rd., Volney, endangering the welfare of a child, Oct. 19, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Nov. 2.
James R. Clark, 30, of 393 George Rd., Mexico, equipment violation: exhaust system, no license, no inspection, third degree aggravated unlicensed operation, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 17, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Oct. 31.
Dalton J. Crouch, 30, of 677 County Route 85, Granby, fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, second degree reckless endangerment, Oct. 16, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Oct. 31.
Mabelene E. Gigon, 51, of 8 Airport Rd., Granby, petit larceny, Oct. 21, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Nov. 9.
Shane A. Kent, 36, of 100 E. 10th St., Oswego, second degree criminal contempt, Oct. 18, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Kalene Fragale, 28, of Oswego, was found lying unconscious by Erie St. roadside, near Hillside Ave., Saturday afternoon, at approximately 4:49 p.m., Oct. 23, according to police. Emergency medical personnel were unable to revive her.
Fragale’s body was transported to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy was completed. Toxicology reports are pending.
According to police, there is no danger to the community, though Fragale’s death is considered suspicious.
An investigation is ongoing, and investigators are asking anyone with information about a black colored sedan with silver rims in the area of Liberty St. on Saturday, Oct. 23 between 4:30 and 4:40 p.m. to contact Investigator Derek Jansson of the Oswego City Police Dept. at (315) 342-8212. Calls will be kept confidential.
Fulton Police Department:
Tyrone L. Anderson, 52, of 55 Wybron Rd., Granby, DWI - 1st offense, Oct. 22.
Michael R. Burr, 36, homeless, fourth-degree criminal mischief, aggravated family offense, Oct. 23.
Trisha L. Clement, 33, of 365 S. Third St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Oct. 18.
Angelo L. Colon, 57, of 606 S. Fourth St., Fulton, third-degree menacing, first-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 26.
Tara L. Conley, 44, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Oct. 19.
Tara M. Gardner, 43, of 301 Erie St., Fulton, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, Oct. 19.
Ryan L. Littler, 33, of 71 W. First St. S., Fulton, trespass, disorderly conduct, Oct. 24.
Katie A. Mangiamele, 24, of 1335A Mertensia Rd., Farmington, New York, no/insufficient tail lamps, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 19.
Ralph Lee Parsons, 43, of 8 Thompson Rd., Oswego Town, second-degree aggravated harassment, Oct. 21.
William A. Shellman, 39, of 930 S. First St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, crossing road hazard markings, Oct. 22.
Mary Beth Smith, 61, of 765 W. First St. S., Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, failure to keep to the right, aggravated DWI, Oct. 20.
Stephen Adam Spaulding, 37, of 510 Academy St., Fulton, first-degree sex abuse, Oct. 18.
Craig B. Sterling, 33, of 365 S. Third St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Oct. 18.
Shelley A. Turner, 56, of 313 Cayuga St., Fulton, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, Oct. 18.
State Police:
Joseph J. Mahalick, 33, of New York state, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Oct. 22. This incident is pending investigation.
Erin M. Gray, 56, of West Monroe, DWI - 1st offense, Oct. 23, appearance ticket.
Mitchell H. Gladle, 65, of Central Square, two counts second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 23, held.
Steven A. Saucier, 27, of West Monroe, third-degree assault, Oct. 24, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Bryan O. Salazar, 25, of Del Rio, Texas, third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Oct. 24, held.
Timothy W. Bennett, 32, of Parish, third-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing, Oct. 27, held.
Andrew D. Yates, 27, of Syracuse, fourth-degree grand larceny, Oct. 27, appearance ticket.
Nicole L. Longmuir, 36, of Syracuse, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Oct. 27, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Christian A. Leonard, 26, of Syracuse, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Oct. 27, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
