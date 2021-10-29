Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Oct. 29.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Brandon M. Bryant, 26, of 744 County Route 10, Schroeppel, second-degree harassment, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Oct. 14, scheduled to appear, Town of Schroeppel Court, Oct. 27.
Amber M. Paonessa, 37, of 8816 3rd Ave., Niagara Falls, second-degree criminal contempt, speeding, Oct. 11, scheduled to appear, CAP Court, Oct. 25.
Oswego City Police Department:
Robert J. Fountaine, 60, of 276 Lakeshore Rd., Oswego Town, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 4.
Shawn M. Donoghue, 33, of 150 E. Third St., Oswego, third-degree assault, Oct. 16, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Gary L. Edwards, 59, of 414 W. Colvin St., Syracuse, DWI - 1st offense, Oct. 15.
Dominic A. Pedercini, 22, of 8860 E. Mud Lake Rd., Baldwinsville, disorderly conduct, Oct. 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 4.
Daniel J. Sansone, 66, of 212 W. Third St., Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, Oct. 15, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Anthony D. Schaeffer, 33, of 456 W. First St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 18, held pending arraignment in City of Oswego Court.
Connor T. Stanton, 22, of 8326 Codys Corners, Cicero, public urination, Oct. 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 26.
David Lee Stevens, 49, of 61 Franklin Ave., Oswego Town, endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, Oct. 18, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Michael P. Benjamin, 44, of 161 5th Ave., Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, Oct. 19, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Taylor Rae Cimino, 21, of 581 Morning Glory Dr., Webster, petit larceny, Oct. 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 4.
Amber Elaine Moseuk, 20, of 301 Johnson Rd., Palermo, petit larceny, Oct. 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 4.
Fulton Police Department:
Timothy J.,Bartlett Jr., 27, of 603 Ontario St., Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 14.
Timothy F. Benway, 56, of 165 E. Third St., Oswego, failed to stop at stop sign, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 12.
Thompson Burnswick Jr., 43, of 9 Halstead Dr., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 14.
Oscar Junior Derosa Jr., 24, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, no inspection, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 17.
Dominic Daniel Diaz, 20, of 4 N. Fourth St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Oct. 12.
Matthew A. Lamond, 48, of 411 Leitch St, Fulton, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, circumventing interlock device, failed to stop at stop sign, Oct. 16.
Kurtis Richard Mills, 32, of 479 County Route 85, Granby, DWI - 1st offense, refusal to take breath test, Oct. 17.
Taylor M. Murphy, 29, of 3 Lathrop St., Oswego, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, Oct. 15.
Jayquan S. Scott, 27, of 802 Colvin St., Syracuse, failure to obey police officer, unsafe turn/fail to signal, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, speeding, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 13.
Charles Michael Sturgis, 27, of 49 Rowlee Ave., Fulton, criminal possession of a firearm, two counts third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, false written statement, Oct. 14.
Daniel J. Tallman Jr., 55, of 105 S. Fourth St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, Oct. 11.
Keven J. Warner, 36, of 113 W. Fourth St. N., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, registration suspended, no license, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Oct. 12.
Jackie L. Weisbrod-Moore, 47, homeless, no inspection, inadequate muffler, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 15.
State Police:
Jordon C. Breckheimer, 26, of Phoenix, DWI - 1st offense, Oct. 17, appearance ticket.
Joshua R. Ralston, 37, of Richland, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree criminal contempt, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 17, appearance ticket.
Cayla E. Newcombe, 29, of Fulton, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, reckless driving, Oct. 17. This incident is pending investigation.
James J. Lanier, 43, of Syracuse, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, Oct. 17. This incident is pending investigation.
Peter J. Vanbuskirk, 42, of Central Square, first-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 18, held.
Brittany R. Barber, 28, of Altmar, resisting arrest, Oct. 19.
Lynn M. Carpenter, 29, of Oswego, first-degree identity theft, Oct. 19, released on own recognizance.
Michael N. Faber, 53, of Camillus, second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 19, held.
William L. Nickerson, 42, of Sackets Harbor, second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 20, released on own recognizance.
Ramone E. Garcia, 23, of Fulton, second-degree criminal mischief, Oct. 20.
Corey P. Scoville, 25, of Fulton, second-degree criminal mischief, Oct. 20, held.
