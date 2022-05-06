Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Tre T. Graves, 28, of 167 Academy St., Mexico Village, second-degree criminal contempt, April 7 and April 11, scheduled to appear in CAP court on May 4.
Jeramiah J. Gustke, 41, homeless, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree menacing, April 20, turned over to the Oswego County Correctional Facility to await CAP Court arraignment.
Vincent L. Russo, 41, of 371 Darrow Rd., New Haven, no inspection, false inspection certificate, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, use of another vehicle without interlock device, April 21, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on May 5.
Larry W. Walker Jr., 39, of 45 Samuel Way, Scriba, criminal mischief, April 20, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, May 4.
Fulton Police Department:
Patrick W. Barnes Jr., 24, of 232 Mason Rd., Mexico, speeding, alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway, third degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - 1st offense, third degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 16.
Charles J. Clew, 33, of 2037 Lodi St., Syracuse, third-degree criminal trespass, April 16.
Justin J. Fellows, 39, of 274 Kingdom Rd., Oswego, no license, no insurance, no inspection, no registration, equipment violation: exhaust system, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, improper plates, petit larceny, April 14.
Tara M. Gardner, 43, of 217 Seneca St., Fulton, sixth-degree conspiracy, April 16.
Donald R. Hamilton Jr., 34, of 404 Erie St., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, April 14.
Shawn N. Hamilton, 32, of 404 Erie St., Fulton, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 11.
Jared James Marden, 23, of 459 Delwood Dr., Baldwinsville, speeding, DWI - 1st offense, April 17.
Robert J. Martin, 40, of 1480 County Route 4, Central Square, petit larceny, April 12.
Loreal K. Nelson, 34, of 316 1/2 Worth St., Fulton, aggravated DWI with child - 1st offense, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI - 1st offense, endangering the welfare of a child, April 15.
State Police:
Russell A. Procko, 29, of Watertown, second-degree criminal contempt, April 21, held.
Autumn M. Hamblin, 41, of Central Square, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - 1st offense, April 21, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Michael J. Cross, 32, of Central Square, criminal mischief, April 23, held.
Douglas M. Stearly, 26, of Trappe, Pennsylvania, DWI - 1st offense, April 24, appearance ticket.
John L. Shatraw, 35, of Hannibal, fourth-degree criminal mischief, April 25.
Paul Vick, 54, of Sandy Creek, DWI - 1st offense, April 27, appearance ticket.
Heather L. Davis, 28, of Liverpool, second-degree criminal impersonation, April 26, appearance ticket.
Shannon M. Bracy, 49, of Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, April 27, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Moosa Islam, 25, of Syracuse, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 28, held. This incident is pending investigation.
