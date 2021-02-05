Oswego County Police Blotter for Feb. 5.
Fulton Police Department:
Joseph M. Bennett, 34, homeless, petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Jan. 12.
Zachary M. Grealis, 24, homeless, second-degree menacing, third-degree menacing, second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree grand larceny, aggravated family offense, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Jan. 12. Petit larceny, Jan. 13.
Kevin M. Ward, 35, of 20 W. 11th St., Granby, bench warrant, petit larceny, Jan. 12.
Patrick R. Hart, 34, of 52 Davis St., Phoenix, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Jan. 13.
Carlton J. Mathews, 48, of 264 W. Second St. S., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding, Jan. 13.
Jonathan A. Farrell, 30, of 102 Leitch St., Fulton, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, Jan. 13.
Jordan R. Landphere, 29, of 85 Chase Rd., Granby, third-degree grand larceny, Jan. 14.
Rose Marie Abrams, 28, of 1151 County Route 3, Hannibal, third-degree assault, Jan. 14.
Camrin B. Woodward, , 20, of 603 Clark St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, illegal signaling, Jan. 15.
Michael Raymond Welch, , 59, of 10 N. Seventh St., Fulton, third-degree criminal tampering, Jan. 15.
Buck L. Bates, 36, of 14 Green Acres Dr., Central Square, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a vehicle without insurance, equipment violation: broken glass, unregistered vehicle, improper plates, no license, Jan. 16.
Steven S. Kendrick, 36, of 301 Erie St., Fulton, criminal mischief, Jan. 17.
Brandon Earl Lane, 29, of 261 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, arrest warrant, Jan. 17.
Adam Michael Bell, 29, of 24 W. 11th St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to obey police officer, Jan. 17.
Kayleigh M. Crook, 28, of 552 W. 1st St. S., Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, no license, Jan. 17.
State Police:
June E. Small, 56, of Lacona, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI-previous conviction within 10 years, Jan. 21, appearance ticket.
Dylan E. Miller, 25, of Gouverneur, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Jan. 21, held.
Michelle C. Little, 26, of Gouverneur, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Jan. 21, appearance ticket.
David G. Conroy, 53, of West Monroe, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 21, appearance ticket.
Michael F. Petrie, 60, of Oswego, criminal possession of a firearm, third degree criminal possession of a weapon - ammo clip, Jan. 21, released on own recognizance.
Phillip D. Webb, 35, of Mexico, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 23, held.
Victor T. Kelley, 29, of Altmar, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Jan. 22, appearance ticket.
John P. Clark, 42, of Fulton, two counts promoting a sexual performance by a child under 17, two counts possession of a sexual performance by a child, Jan. 22, cash bail. This incident is pending investigation.
Grant P. Broadwell, 45, of Oswego, criminal mischief, Jan. 23, appearance ticket.
Christian M. Stacy, 35, of Fulton, second-degree menacing, Jan. 23. This incident is pending investigation.
Michael K. Champion, 24, of Mexico, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Jan. 24.
Chad J. Belair, 26, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, Jan. 24, appearance ticket.
Jason T. Evans, 41, of Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Jan. 26, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
