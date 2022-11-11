Public Record: Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Nov. 11.
Oswego City Police Department:
Jared Alan Durval, 25, of 273 W. Seventh St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree menacing, Oct. 27, transported to Oswego County CAP Court to await arraignment.
Dallas P. Bennett, 24, of 956 Middle Rd., Scriba , third-degree criminal trespass, Oct. 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 10.
Heather, M. Blondell, 35, of 36 W. Albany St., Oswego, petit larceny, Oct. 29, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 10.
Deja Mone Brown, 24, of 61 Washington St., Auburn, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, dirty or covered plate, Oct. 30.
Kyle Francis Drake, 24, of 84 Inslee St., Waterloo, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 30.
Stephen, A. Kammar, 45, of 2304 Brewerton Rd. 2, Syracuse, second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 30, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment at the Oswego CAP Court.
Aishata Koroma, 21, of 294 W. 147th St., New York, petit larceny, Oct. 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 10.
Alex, P. Macon, 25, of 3473 Jo Ann Dr., Jackson, Miss., second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Oct. 31, held pending arraignment.
Joshua, R. Patterson, 31, of 3529 County Route 57, Volney, public lewdness, endangering the welfare of a child, Oct. 28, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 10.
Anthony J. Prunner, 28, of 41 E. Fifth St., Oswego, petit larceny, Oct. 28, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 10.
Adam, W. Skilinskis, 28, of 170 County Route 35 , Palermo, second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 30, held pending arraignment at the Oswego CAP Court.
Shamara S. Taylor, 22, of 1362 Union St., Brookhaven, Miss., second-degree criminal possession of a weapon,, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Oct. 31, held pending arraignment.
Kevin J. Vandelinder, 36, of 123 W. Fifth St., Oswego, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Oct. 29, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court; second-degree aggravated harassment, Oct. 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 10.
Kellye Varnum, 31, of 98 W. Eighth St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 28, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 10.
Anthony A. Williams, 43, of 144 W. Schuyler St., Oswego, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Oct. 28, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 10.
Brock T. Williams, 20, of 151 Marion Ave., Jackson, Miss., charged with false personation and arrested on a warrant through the Jackson Police Department in Mississippi for homicide and robbery, Oct. 31, held pending arraignment.
Justin L. Broadwell, 23, of 622 Academy St., Fulton, third-degree criminal mischief, Nov. 1, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 17.
Justin M. Williams, 33, of 87 E. Fifth St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Nov. 1, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 17.
Fulton Police Department:
Timothy F. Carlin, 61, of 221 Cayuga St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated harassment, Oct. 25.
Michael V. Gavin, 27, of 401 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license plate: single license plate, no inspection, broken glass, inadequate mirrors, Oct. 29.
Robert E. Kennedy, 43, homeless, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seat belt violation, second-degree criminal impersonation, Oct. 29.
Michael S. Locke, 24, of Broad Street, Oneida, petit larceny, Oct. 26.
Tiffaney-Ann M. Manford, 30, of 74 W. First St. S., Fulton, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Oct. 28.
Levi, J. Montgomery Sr., 32, homeless, petit larceny, Oct. 25.
Tyler Richards, 30, of 421 S. Sixth St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 29.
Jaime Lynne Virgo, 35, of 37 Carter Rd., Hannibal, second-degree criminal impersonation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection no registration, improper plates, Oct. 29.
State Police:
Troy T. Decare, 32, of Hastings, criminal mischief, Oct. 29, appearance ticket.
Clifford A. Canfield, 44, of Williamstown, second-degree reckless endangerment, Oct. 30, appearance ticket.
James A. Bartlett, 28, of Lacona, second-degree aggravated harassment, Nov. 1, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Anthony L. Renne, 53, of Hannibal, third-degree assault, first-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 2.
