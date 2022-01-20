Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Jan. 21.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Jeremy E. Hector, 42, of 1410 Sterling Station Rd., Sterling, equipment violation:exhaust system, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, second- degree aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing interlock device, failure to obey police officer, failed to stop at stop sign, reckless driving, speeding, Jan. 4, scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on Jan. 18.
Elizabeth M. Lacomb, 30, of 2151 State Route 104, Parish, third-degree sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 31, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Jan. 14.
Cody J. Vincent, 20, of 465 State Route 104A, Hannibal, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, Dec. 31, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Daryl R. Wikowski, 43, of 13 Sargent Ln., Schroeppel, third-degree criminal sale of cannabis, endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 5, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Jan. 19.
Fulton Police Department:
Christopher C. Breedlove Jr., 21, of 751 County Route 3, Granby, no/inadequate plate lamp, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 3.
Joseph W. Compson, 34, of 428 Broadwell Ave., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, equipment violation: windshield tint violation, equipment violation: obstructed vision, Jan. 5.
John E. Dubiel, 68, of 265 W. First St. S., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Jan. 3.
Jeremy E. Hector, 42, of 1053 Sterling Station Rd., Sterling, second-degree criminal trespass, Nov. 20.
Justin M. Jodway, 33, of 209 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 3.
Lisa M. Prevo, 30, of 706 Clark St., Fulton, petit larceny, Jan. 6.
Terry Lawrence Spaulding, 62, of 118 Lyon St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Jan. 6.
Tammie L. Wheeler, 44, of 47 Country Ln., Hannibal, no inspection, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 8.
State Police:
Richard H. West, 34, of West Monroe, petit larceny, Jan. 6, appearance ticket.
Michael B. Mahalick, 32, of Fulton, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving, Jan. 9, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Matthew C. Pelton, 24, of Phoenix, second-degree manslaughter, DWI - 1st offense, Jan. 11.
Adam D. Woodworth, 39, of Fulton, petit larceny, Jan. 11. appearance ticket.
Debra S. Kisly, 59, of Pulaski, second-degree reckless endangerment, DWI - 1st offense, Jan. 12, appearance ticket.
